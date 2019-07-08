Nick's Picks 2019: Half-Time Report

Here's to hoping that I can pull ahead before December 31st so that I can keep my undefeated streak against the SPY alive.

Every year since 2016, I’ve put together an experiment of sorts, called Nick’s Picks. In short, this is an annual project meant to prove that it is possible to beat the broader markets. So often, I hear that it’s impossible to do such a thing. I hear that retail investors should simply own index funds, or worse (in my opinion, anyway) pay a professional financial adviser fees to invest their money for them. I hear these things, yet I don’t believe them.

Since I began making annual Nick’s Picks, I’ve beaten the market 3 out of 3 years. Granted, 3 years is a very short time span in the grand scheme of most people’s investing lives, yet it’s all I have. 2019 is the fourth year of this project and in this piece, I’ll be discussing the performance of my 2019 Nick’s Picks portfolio and its year-to-date performance.

But, before I get into the picks and how well they’ve held up, I want to break down the project a bit for those who’re unfamiliar with it. Nick’s Picks is meant to represent a relatively simple portfolio with an even simpler portfolio management strategy. Here’s what it entails:

On January 1st of each year, I put together a portfolio of assets. I haven’t put any limitations on what I can choose for the varying year, but I generally stick to what I know and go long individual equities. I don’t make any trades throughout the year. I don’t re-invest the dividends. And, on December 31st, I total the year’s performance up and use the funds available from the portfolio to repeat the process all over again, starting on the 1st of the following year.

The goal of this project is not only to beat the S&P 500, but to take alpha another step forward, and achieve it with as little time and effort dedicated to the goal as possible. This is why I don’t make trades or re-invest the dividends. Nick’s Picks is the combination of the classic buy and forget strategy and the Dogs of the Dow strategy (though, to be clear, I don’t limit myself to Dow components, I’m just referring to an annual rebalancing act focused on value).

One important thing to note is that this portfolio is theoretical. I say this because sometimes readers confused these holdings with my own. I don’t follow this strategy in my personal portfolio. I track the market on a daily basis and I’m a bit more active than the simple annual rebalancing strategy. However, historically I have chosen stocks for Nick’s Picks that I own in my actual portfolio. Yet, the allocations are not the same.

This year, I am long every name on the list except for the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) and Phillip Morris (PM). I added the EEM for diversification's sake since this is a relatively concentrated portfolio. I chose PM because the value in the tobacco space at the start of the year was too great to ignore. In my personal portfolio, I only own shares of Altria (MO) in this space.

Speaking of allocations, this year, for the sake of simplicity, I equally weighted the holdings within the Nick’s Picks portfolio. That’s a change from prior years, so it will be interesting to see if the equal weighting works out as well as my prior strategy of giving higher conviction picks overweight status.

When I started the project in 2016, I gave myself $100,000.00 theoretical dollars to “invest.” I liked the idea of using the portfolio to compound these theoretical dollars over time because this way I could not only track the performance of my picks on a yearly basis, but also over time as well. For instance, I thought it would be fun to see how long it took me to turn this theoretically $100,000.00 into a theoretical $1,000,000.00.

After tallying up the year-to-date returns of the 2019 selections, I found that the portfolio has grown to $171,881.16. I’m pretty happy with those kinds of results after just 3.5 years. To me, it just goes to show that anyone can compound money in the market at an abnormally high rate.

Granted, it does require knowledge and a certain degree of skill to make the annual picks that I do. I don’t want readers to walk away from this piece thinking that any idiot can blindly make money in the markets. There aren’t any free lunches on Wall Street and that sort of mindset can turn out to be irresponsible.

But, I do hope readers walk away from Nick’s Picks feeling inspired. I’m not a Wall Street wizard and I don’t hold a degree in Economics or Finance. I live on a little farm in the Blue Ridge and I suppose you could say that I went to the school of hard knocks when it comes to my financial know-how.

In school, I studied English and Studio Art. When it comes to the markets I’m self-taught. I began devouring value investing literature once I realized that my paltry post-college earnings weren’t going to get me to financial freedom on their own. I knew I’d need to grow them. Eventually, I stumbled across the dividend growth strategy as a mean to reliably compound wealth and I’ve never turned back.

The knowledge that I’ve gained over the years has allowed me to feel very confident in my ability to identify high-quality companies that are undervalued. Basically, when making my picks on the 1st of the year, that’s what I’m looking for.

The basic idea behind this portfolio is that high-quality names will outperform over the long term, which is why I want to own them. I’m also a big believer in mean reversion, which is why I target undervalued names. Thus far, Nick’s Picks has proven that if you combine the bullish tailwinds behind these two ideas, outperformance is possible.

With regard to my mindset coming into 2019, here’s what I had to say in the original Nick’s Picks 2019 piece published at the start of the year:

“I am generally bullish on the market in 2019, yet with a cautious stance. I discussed my year-long outlook in this recent interview with Seeking Alpha editors. This cautious stance has led to me focusing more on higher yielding names in 2019 than I have in 2016, 2017, or 2018. Only time will tell if this more conservative approach will pay off, but here’s to hoping that 2019 will result in my fourth victory over the S&P 500 in a row.”

Thus far, I’ve been wrong about the cautious stance. I suspected that we’d see mid to high single-digit returns in 2019. I’m incredibly surprised that the market has performed so well during the first half. But, I suppose that the Nick’s Picks portfolio’s first half performance just goes to show that buying and holding high-quality names that are undervalued works in a variety of market conditions.

From January 1st, 2019 to July 7th (sorry, I didn’t get the exact half-time numbers in, I was busy last week), shares of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) have risen from $250.18 to 298.46. The SPY has also paid out $2.668 in dividends thus far in the year. This equates to a year-to-date total return of 20.36%.

The Nick’s Picks portfolio began the year with a valuation of $142,895.95. On July 7th, that value had risen to $171,881.16. That represents a year-to-date total return of 20.28%.

Name Ticker 12/31 Price Shares Year Start Value 7/7 Price Value: 7/7/19 First Half Dividends Alphabet (GOOGL) $1,044.96 12 $12,539.52 $1,132.66 $13,591.92 $0.00 Altria (MO) $49.39 264 $13,038.96 $48.78 $12,877.92 $211.20 Apple (AAPL) $157.74 82 $12,934.68 $204.23 $16,746.86 $123 AT&T (T) $28.54 456 $13,014.24 $34.30 $15,640.80 $465.12 Comcast (CMCSA) $34.05 382 $13,007.10 $43.28 $16,532.96 $152.80 Constellation Brands (STZ) $160.82 81 $13,026.42 $197.49 $15,996.69 $120.69 Disney (DIS) $109.65 120 $13,258.00 $142.45 $17,094 $0.00 iShares Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) $39.06 333 $13,006.98 $42.93 $14,295.69 $103.56 Nike (NKE) $74.14 175 $12,974.50 $86.82 $15,193.50 $77 Phillip Morris (PM) $66.76 195 $13,018.20 $80.12 $15,623.40 $222.30 W.P. Carey (WPC) $65.34 200 $13,068.00 $82.98 $16,596 206.4 $142,886.60 $170,189.74 $1,682.07 Cash $9.35 $9.35 Total $142,895.95 $171,881.16

In other words, I’m neck and neck with the market right now, trailing by a slim margin. As I said at the beginning of the article, Nick’s Picks is undefeated against the broader market since I began this experience, so I obviously hope that my picks will pull ahead and take the lead before the year runs out. I want to keep this undefeated streak alive.

A lot can happen between now and December 31st. It’ll be interesting to see how things play out. But, due to the nature of this experiment, I won’t be stressing, or even thinking about, the outcome of this competition. Prior to today, I hadn’t looked at the Nick’s Picks portfolio since I put it together on the January 1st and I won’t look at it again until December 31st. That’s the nature of the experiment. Here’s to keeping the dream alive!

