Carbon Black: Attractive Buy Before Q2 Earnings

After providing lower than expected guidance in Q4, Carbon Black (CBLK) reported a very strong Q1 earnings report which sent the shares up nearly 40% during the next few days. However, since reporting in early May, CBLK's stock has dropped from recent highs, down nearly 10%. Though I believe the immediate reaction to CBLK's Q1 earnings was a bit aggressive, the company remains fundamentally strong and with a strong Q2 earnings report potential, we could see the stock jump up again.

Q1 revenue grew 21% to nearly $59 million, which was above consensus expectations. Cloud revenue grew a very impressive 80%, now representing ~36% of total revenue. The company continues to focus on their cloud operations as enterprises look for ways to shift their workload off-premise and into a more functional cloud-based solution. Cloud will continue to be the company's main focus for revenue expansion, and investors should view this name as a long-term winner.

Data by YCharts

Shares are still trading down nearly 10% from recent post-Q1 highs as investors appear to have taken money off the table immediately following the 40% pop post-earnings. After the 40% spike in early-May, the stock ended up trading down nearly 25% through early-June and has been somewhat flat since. I believe now is a great opportunity to pick up shares before the company reports Q2 earnings. There remains significant opportunity in the cloud segment in addition to management raising full year guidance by only $1 million, which remains a bit conservative and beatable.

Endpoint Security Market

Historically, the security market was focused on protecting an enterprise’s network, which was deemed the “endpoint.” The historical view was that if your enterprise had a strong and protected network, typically through legacy companies such as Juniper Networks (JNPR), F5 Networks (FFIV) and others, then your entire organization was protected.

Enterprises have adapted to using different endpoints, such as mobile phones, tablets and laptops, to name a few. The need to increase security for these endpoints has drastically increased over the years. Hackers have advanced their attacks and have gone straight to the end users via endpoints, which could enable them to gain access to the entire network. CBLK's next-generation endpoint security, viewed as one of the leaders in this market. CBLK is unique in that it solely focuses on endpoint protection. A lot of other legacy security companies typically have a smaller business unit dedicated to protecting the endpoint; however, CBLK realizes the large addressable market associated with endpoints, especially as end users increasingly shift to mobile and tablet platforms.

Q1 Earnings And Guidance

CBLK reported a very strong Q1 earnings report, with revenue growing 21% to $58.6 million, which was above consensus estimates for ~$57 million and above management's expectations of $56.5-57.5 million. The impressive part of growth continues to remain the company's cloud segment, which now represents 36% of total revenue and grew 80% during the quarter. Enterprises are constantly looking for ways to move their IT security off-premise and into the cloud and CBLK's endpoint security remains among the best cloud offerings.

Source: Company Presentation

Subscription revenue continues to represent ~96% of total revenue and grew an impressive 24%, slightly faster than the overall company growth of 21%. The subscription revenue remains valuable as it is stickier and highly visible, thus more recurring in nature. Typically, companies that have a higher percentage of revenue from subscriptions, much like CBLK, trade at a higher multiple.

Gross profit for the quarter came in at 78%, which was slightly down from 80% in the year ago period. However, gross margins remained ~80% which is likely to be the long-term margin given the software aspect of the business. Because CBLK is not selling hardware, they are able to focus on their software offering, which comes with lower product costs and higher margins.

Despite the revenue beat, operating margins were similar to what consensus had expected, thus EPS for the quarter came in at -$0.22. This was also similar to what consensus was expecting and to management's previous guidance of an EPS loss of $0.23-0.22. Although I would have liked to see better margins, the company continues to post solid improvement and as CBLK grows and scales, they will be able to improve their operating margins at a faster pace. For now, the company will keep re-investing in R&D and S&M in order to grow revenue at a fast pace to gain market share.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided guidance for Q2, which includes revenue of $59-60 million and non-GAAP operating loss of $11.6-12.6 million, representing margins of -20%. This leads to an EPS loss of $0.16-0.18.

For 2019, management slightly raised revenue guidance at the low-end by $1 million, to $241-244 million, representing ~14-16% growth, well below the 2018 growth of 30%. I still believe this guidance is slightly conservative given the company beat their Q1 guidance by over $1 million (guidance raise was lower than this) and the 14-16% growth implies a lot of deceleration.

Valuation

Although CBLK continues to take market share away from some of their legacy endpoint security competitors, such as Symantec (SYMC), F5 Networks (FFIV) and Juniper Networks (JNPR), CBLK still has room to grow. After a relatively disappointing Q4 performance, which sent the shares down nearly 25%, it took several months for investors to regain confidence in the company. Q1 earnings provided that confidence boost and the stock has been strong since.

Data by YCharts

There continues to be a very wide range of valuation multiples in the software security marketplace and though I am not advocating CBLK to have a valuation similar to the faster growing Atlassian (TEAM) or Zscaler (ZS), I do believe CBLK should trade at a premium multiple compared to the more legacy players such as SYMC.

CBLK currently has a market cap of ~$1.25 billion and ended Q1 with $153 million of cash and no debt, implying an enterprise value of ~$1.1 billion. Using management's 2019 revenue guidance of $241-244 million, this implies a forward revenue multiple of ~4.5x. I believe actual revenue will come in ahead of management's full year guidance and could be $250+ million, implying a multiple closer to 4.4x.

If we were to assume revenue came in at $244 million, at the top end of management's guidance, and grew this a conservative 10% in FY20, which would be another year of big deceleration, we could see FY20 revenue of ~$270 million, implying a revenue multiple of only 4x. Given the fact that CBLK's cloud revenue just grew 80% and now represents 36% of total revenue, investors should be willing to pay a premium for this strong revenue stream.

I think there could be some downside to the name, especially if they miss guidance or report slowing billings growth, such as what we saw in Q4. The company is still working to rebuild confidence with the investing community and any loss in confidence could result in the stock being pushed down similar to what we saw in Q4, down nearly 25%.

However, upside at these prices is a lot greater than the potential downside risk. Investors should look to hold on to the name for a few quarters as we could see a string of beat and raises, which could ultimately push the stock price back up above $20.

Risks to CBLK include increased competition from legacy players and new entrants into the market. There are several security companies in the industry with next-generation capabilities and it is essential CBLK maintains its innovation. In addition, the company will continue to be prone to volatile swings in its stock due to the forward revenue valuation metrics. These software stocks tend to have more volatile swings than traditional tech stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.