Snap: A Speculative Bet That Is Displacing Traditional Forms Of Communication For Younger Demographics

Thesis

Snapchat (SNAP) has become a go to method for communication. For a large number of young people, Snap has replaced text messaging and other traditional forms of communication. The company has struggled to translate its popularity into profits. However, the stock has been an incredible trade off the December lows, it is up a staggering 161% this year.

Data by YCharts

The first step in analyzing Snap is thinking about the value of the platform. DAU growth has slowed to a crawl, but nonetheless the platform still boasts 190 million DAUs and 287 million active accounts. I believe that any doubts regarding Snap's popularity are unfounded. While user growth has slowed, Snap is still very much a part of everyday life for many teens and young adults.

Source

Snap significantly trails other social media apps such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and YouTube in terms of active users.

Source

However, it is very popular among teens and younger users. As Mediakix estimates Snap has more teen users than Facebook and Instagram, and that 83% of teens use Snapchat on a monthly basis.

Source

While Snap is winning with teens, the company continues to burn through its pile of cash. There can be a negative connotation in terms of internet companies being valued based on users as opposed to cash flow. Since Snap is losing money, it's important to understand if we can correlate users to value. Aswath Damodaran, "The Dean of Valuation" believes social media companies are priced on user numbers in this video (at 47:30). He makes the case that an easy way to value social media stocks is to value each user at $100. In his analysis this users showed the greatest correlation to market cap.

Damodaran calls equating uses to stock prices as pricing rather than valuation. For a company like Snap, we have to get creative regarding our valuation, which is inherently speculative. Damodaran is correct in that we can't really accurately assess Snap's future cash flows based on user numbers. I don't think we can completely dismiss user numbers, but cash is king.

Companies that rely on advertising for revenues are dependent on the number of viewers. Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL) are the gorillas in the space because of their appeal to wide reaching audiences of various interests and backgrounds. Snapchat also has a wide reaching appeal among a younger demographic. We can't reasonably predict Snap's cash flows because of the company's inconsistency. Social media is a product of trends and behaviors as opposed to projections based on growth of markets and needs. But, users are valuable if they can be effectively monetized. The market will use numbers like active users because it struggles to grapple with what cash flows a company could produce in the future. The market is going to attempt to price the company at scale. If it didn't, it would look like incredible stupidity in hindsight. Users give us an idea at attempting to grasp the future, but it is not a proper form of valuation.

If we look at the active users figure from above we see that Snap is trading at $69 per user, as opposed to Facebook at $167 per user (including Instagram but excluding Messenger and WhatsApp), Twitter at $85, and Pinterest at $59. While users may show the greatest correlation, there is some premium to be paid for companies that produce cash flows, and certainly some disparity.

Data by YCharts

Snap and Pinterest are expected to continue to lose money while Facebook and Twitter are expected to increase profits. Users are one way to think about the company, but as Damodaran points out, the future cash flows are what will drive Snap's future valuation. Thus we have to critically assess the intangibles that underlie the business that will create value.

This is a challenge that relates to many emerging tech companies. Think of Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) as well. Much like Snap, these companies have become a common part of everyday life for many people. Despite the usefulness, the businesses behind the services have yet to prove they are sustainable. This leads to what some would consider a stock market that is incredibly overvalued. But, if we reasonably think about the future cash flows of a company like Snap could produce, the market can't reasonably assign a super low valuation. If the company were to begin generating meaningful cash flow it would appear far too obvious in hindsight. The risk to reward would be very off balanced. Situations like this can offer tremendous upside, which is what I believe happened with Snap over the first half of 2019. So much risk was priced in when the market tanked over the back half of 2018 that the market had too much pessimism baked in.

The Dotcom Bubble is synonymous with excessive euphoria in regards to this phenomenon of tech valuation. Deep value oriented investors seem to cry that this is repeating itself today with names like Snap. There indeed was the horrible failures like Pets.com in the Dotcom bust, but there also was names like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). It may be easy to view the parabolic moves of these companies as unjustified pandemonium. But was it? Perhaps it was actually incredible foresight that took years to unravel. While certainly these stocks were ahead of themselves, even buying the peak of the winners would have produced market beating returns over the long term. I wouldn't count Snap out, but it's going to be a long road.

Data by YCharts

Unlike Uber and Lyft, Snap has model social media companies like Facebook and Twitter that have proven to be sustainable businesses. This key difference makes Snap a more compelling speculation than Uber or Lyft. In spite of that, all social media businesses are very different. If Snap's business was in direct competition with Facebook or Twitter, I think it would have been crushed long ago. Snap's direct communications will make it harder for the company to effectively monetize. Snap could face similar issues Facebook is facing privacy issues trying to monetize Messenger and WhatsApp.

I think Snap's biggest advantage is advertising based on location. Snap is a bit like Facebook or Instagram in real time. Snap is most valuable to businesses that sell an experience. Users use Snapchat to document experiences. Local businesses or events that may not be widely known that can promote to local people taking advantage of Snap's location services. Snap could better leverage its "heat map" which shows areas where activity on Snap is greater. Snap could give users a better understanding of the happening events in the surrounding area while charging advertisers access to their large user base.

Snap's current layout features a camera screen to take pictures and videos to send to friends, an inbox of messages and stories from friends, and discover section that looks a lot like a tabloid news site. I think Snap could benefit users and shareholders by emphasizing local businesses and events as opposed to the current discover tab now. No one wants to watch commercials on Snap, but promoting events and experiences would add value to both users and advertisers.

Snap is very difficult to value. The company is burning cash at a rate of 68 million per month. The stock's meteoric rise has shown that the market is struggling to understand the business. I use Snapchat every day, and I see the usefulness of its platform. However, there is no way to place a confident value on the business. I think Damodaran is correct in that regard.

Conclusion

Snapchat is a speculative stock, but I will certainly follow the company closely. Should management make changes and outline a clear path to profitability, and if shares come down in price I may take a shot with owning Snapchat.

While Snapchat is undoubtedly a popular, valuable platform, there is simply no way to place a clear valuation on the stock. The path to profitability is murky. A 20 billion dollar price tag is far too rich to pay for a company with as much up in the air as Snapchat. Should the stock again fall into the mid-single digits the stock could be an intriguing speculative pick-up. While I have seen Snapchat displace text messaging, I struggle to conclude that there is significant upside when the company has continually floundered in producing meaningful cash flows. Snapchat is a wonderful platform but the business is a mess to make for a solid investment. For now, I'll stay on the sidelines, but that certainly could change.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.