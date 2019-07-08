Weekly Cannabis Report: The End Of An Era At Canopy Growth

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks continued to be under pressure. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) declined 0.7% and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) gained 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF declined yet another 1.7%, continuing its slump in 2019.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canadian Large- and Mid-Cap: Canopy (NYSE:CGC) was flat after its CEO and Chairman was fired over reported disagreements with leadership at Constellation (NYSE:STZ). Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was up 1% after announcing a slew of European management appointments. CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) went down 2% after reducing its previous guided output from outdoor cultivation citing permitting delays. Aurora (NYSE:ACB) went down 4% without news.

Canadian Small-Cap: It was a relatively quiet week, and we saw mixed performances among small caps. Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF) lost 5% and received an export permit for cannabis oils. Invictus MD (OTCQX:IVITF) announced that its CEO will buy the entire 1.25 million shares offering at C$0.40 per share. Zenabis (OTCPK:ZBISF) dropped 7% after announcing a supply deal with Tilray and received C$30 million upfront payment.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

U.S. Large-Cap: U.S. MSOs continued to drop with three-month losses quickly approaching 40-50% for most stocks. Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) regained some lost ground with another 24% gain without major news, a likely result after selling pressure subdued post recent equity offering. Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF) gained 13% after its CEO appeared on CNBC to discuss its recent expansion and acquisitions.

U.S. Small-Cap and International: Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) dropped 2% after announcing slow fiscal 2019 Q4 results. KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) dropped 3% despite announcing a partnership with a national sales and marketing agency to expand its product offerings. Elixinol (OTCQX:ELLXF) gained 4% after announcing a European distribution agreement.

We discussed TILT's (OTCQB:SVVTF) recent stumbles and why the stock keeps falling. We've also added Nasdaq-listed Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) into our coverage list and will publish an initiating coverage report soon.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

Looking Ahead

Last Wednesday, Bruce Linton was ousted from Canopy Growth, the company he co-founded six years ago. We have great admiration for Bruce as he built Canopy into the undisputed leader in the cannabis industry while securing a $5 billion investment from Constellation Brands, which ultimately led to his forced departure. We think his departure could be a positive for Canopy in the near-term as Constellation effectively controls Canopy through its four Board seats, and they are more than capable of running a large public company effectively. However, the concerns for some investors are that the vision and strategic mindset that Bruce has shown over the last few years might be lost in the pursuit of near-term profits. Compared to other cannabis companies, Canopy has always been the first to break new boundaries. It was the first cannabis company to trade on the TSX, the first to announce a big deal when it bought Mettrum, the first to land a major outside investment (still the largest in the sector) and the first to devise a structure for Canadian companies to acquire a U.S. cannabis company.

However, as we lament Bruce's legacy, we think the more important takeaway for investors is the pressure facing Canadian cannabis companies to deliver financial performance months after the legalization. For a giant like Canopy with billions of cash in the bank account, we think a major contributing factor to Bruce's termination was the recent financial woes after Canopy's calendar 2019 Q1 results came out. Constellation publicly expressed its disappointment on its earnings call, but no one expected the consequences to be so swift and severe. Even Canopy is struggling to achieve financial success, we think other Canadian cannabis companies should feel the pressure now. As we said in our "Top Cannabis Picks For 2019", we think most of the small-cap stocks in Canada won't survive the upcoming oversupply and increasingly difficult financing markets. These companies won't be able to raise capital to fund their money-losing businesses and eventually they will fade away while destroying massive shareholder value.

We reiterate our view that only the best and strongest Canadian cannabis stocks should even be considered for investing. Investors should consider using current market weakness to accumulate positions in U.S. cannabis stocks as they possess superior growth potential for the next few years. A U.S. federal legalization will be the ultimate catalyst that should drive up valuation across the sector. For investors still looking at the small-cap space in Canada, we think Bruce's departure at Canopy should serve as a warning sign that more difficult times are probably ahead for the whole Canadian sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.