Investor AB - An Update

I believe that Investor AB currently trades at almost precisely its fair value and is neither particularly cheap nor overpriced.

The portfolio itself remains largely unchanged except for some increases/decreases in position sizes.

The portfolio value increased as well yet at a slower pace resulting in the discount narrowing down.

In December of last year I initially presented Investor AB (IVXSF, OTCPK:IVSBF). At that time I came to the conclusion that the company offered a quality portfolio at a reasonable price (albeit there had already been times when it was relatively cheaper). The share price climbed a further 16 percent since. Today I will take a look at what has changed since and whether Investor Ab is still an attractive investment in terms of valuation. As this is an update piece, I recommend readers who are not yet familiar with Investor AB to first read my previous article on the company in which I describe the structure of the company and its portfolio in more detail.

Please note that I am using exchange rates as of July 5th wherever necessary.

Listed Investments

There have been no changes in terms of the portfolio components. However there have been some minor changes in the size of some stakes. Naturally, the market value of all listed assets has changed as well. Compared to the time of publication of my initial article the combined value of the listed portfolio increased to 6.02 percent to $30.8 billion.

Portfolio companies are (in order of stock performance since December 21st):

Atlas Copco

Investor AB's 16.9 percent stake in Swedish manufacturer of compressors and industrial systems Atlas Copco AB (OTCPK:ATLKY;OTCPK:ATLKF) currently has a value of $6.1 billion (up from $4.74 billion; +28.69 percent).

Nasdaq

Investor AB owns 11.7 percent stake (slightly down from 11.8 percent) in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) currently has a value of $1.96 billion (up from $1.56 billion; +25.64 percent).

Electrolux

Investor AB increased its position in kitchen equipment and home appliances producer AB Electrolux (OTCPK:OTCPK:ELUXF; OTCPK:ELUXY) to 16.4 percent from 15.5 percent (voting rights decreased to 28.4 percent from 30 percent). The position currently has a value of $1.2 billion (up from $919 million; share price + 25.59 percent).

Husqvarna

Investor AB controls 16.8 percent share of gardening product maker Husqvarna AB (OTCPK:OTCPK:HUSQF) currently has a value of $872 million (up from $695 million; +25.47 percent).

Ericsson

Investor AB controls 7.2 percent stake in LM Ericsson Telephone Company (NASDAQ:ERIC) currently has a value of $2.23 billion (up from $1.9 billion; + 17.37 percent).

Epiroc

Investor AB's 17.1 ownership of mining equipment and heavy machines producer Epiroc AB (OTCPK:EPOKY) currently has a value of $2.01 billion (+14.04 percent).

AstraZeneca

Investor AB's 4.1 percent ownership interest in British pharma company AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) has a value of $4,39 billion (up from $3.95 billion; +11.14 percent).

ABB

The 11 percent (increased from 10.7 percent) stake in industrial conglomerate ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) owned by Investor AB currently has a market value of $4.53 billion (up from $4.27 billion; share price +1.34 percent).

SEB

Investor AB's 20.8 percent ownership interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTC:SVKAF), better known as "SEB", currently has a value of $4.32 billion (down from $4.34 billion; -0.46 percent) based on the share price at the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Sobi

Investor AB reduced reduced its stake in hemophilia focused specialized Pharma company Swedish Orphan Biovitrium AB (OTCPK:

), known as Sobi, to 36.2 percent (from 39.4 percent). The remaining position currently has a value of $2.11 billion (share price - 5.35 percent).

Saab

Investor AB's slightly increased 30.2 percent (from 30 percent; voting rights increased to 39.7 percent from 39.5 percent) stake in Swedish defense company Saab AB (OTCPK:OTCPK:SAABF) currently has a value of $1.28 percent (down from $1.36 billion; share price -5.93 percent).

Wärtsilä

Investor AB's holding of 17.7 percent of Finnish ship part supplier Wärtsilä Corp. (OTCPK:WRTBF, OTCPK:WRTBY) currently has a value of $1.48 billion (down from $1.69 billion; -12.43 percent).

Patricia Industries

Investor AB's wholly or partially owned subsidiaries and joint ventures as well as legacy financial investments are bundled in its Patricia Industries division.

As of March 31st (latest data available) the company reported a value of SEK59,624 million ($6.31 billion) for the Patricia Industries division ex cash; down 2.56 percent from the SEK61,189 million reported as of September 30th (latest available data at the time of writing of my initial article). Kindly note that Investor AB also reports an adjusted figure on which it bases most of its calculations which is considerably higher (SEK108,845 million/$11.52 billion as of March 31st). At the same time the adjusted cash position of Patricia Industries was SEK10,391 million ($1.1 billion)

Investments in EQT Funds

Investor AB is an anchor investor in most funds managed by Swedish private equity company EQT Partners and contributes about 10 percent of fund capital on average in the more recent funds.

Cumulatively investments in EQT funds account for about 5 percent of Investor AB's overall portfolio. As of March 31st the company reports a combined value of SEK21,562 million ($2.28 billion) held in EQT funds; up 17.33 percent from September 30th.

Debt

Net debt has increased by slightly above SEK700 million ($ about 75 million) since September 30th to SEK19,839 million ($2.1 billion).

If one excludes the net cash position of Patricia Industries (which I did in my initial article due to cash positions already being included in the valuation of that division) one would arrive at a net debt level of SEK30,203 million (3.2 billion), an 3.65 percent increase compared with the net debt of SEK29,139 million as of September 30th.

Valuation

Using the same calculation method as in my previous article (listed assets at market value; Patricia Industries at reported value + adjusted cash position and EQT fund holdings at reported value; net debt calculated excluding Patricia Industries' cash positions) one arrives at a valuation of 36.96 billion. This is fairly close to the current (as of July 5th) market capitalization of $36.98 billion. Back in December I calculated a discount of 8.3 percent using the same method. This discount being narrowed down, I do believe that the company is currently priced at almost precisely its fair value.

Dividend

Investor AB increased its first half year dividend payment to SEK9 per share from SEK8 YoY. I consider this a positive indicator with regard to the combined dividend for the full year (2018: SEK12 in two installments of SEK8 and SEK12 respectively). Given the pattern - every year since 2009 the company has increased its annual dividend by exactly SEK1 per share - I expect a second installment of SEK4 per share resulting in combined dividends per share of SEK13. Notably it is the company's explicitly stated goal to provide a steadily rising annual dividend.

Conclusion

If Investor AB's share price continues to rise faster than the value of its portfolio there might come a point at which it becomes unattractive as an investment. As of now however, even with the discount narrowed down to zero, I believe that the company is still not overpriced. An investment in Investor AB never was primarily about the discount in the first place. The company's biggest strength is its ability to create long term value due to above market returns.

Investors should certainly keep an eye on the share price. I would not rule out there might be a time when there is once again a certain discount. But if you are convinced of the company and do not yet have a position in the stock the current price while not exactly cheap is not too high either in my opinion. Going forward, dips could be used to increase the position at a discount if one was to arise.

One general warning: Given that investor AB is a Swedish company reporting a Swedish krona, every investor should be mindful of exchange rates. Even more so as the majority of the portfolio companies are globally operating while reporting in krona.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his own due diligence and research.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.