The Fed Is Now Bleeding The Patient

This feedback loop has created the worst of both worlds: Technology-driven product deflation, coupled with Fed-backed asset inflation.

This price deflation leads to the Fed responding with measures that lead to asset inflation.

Investors believe that innovation at high growth tech companies inures to the benefit of shareholders. Ironically, the greatest beneficiaries of tech-driven deflation have been the holders of long-term government bonds. Here's why long-term government bondholders have enjoyed a structural dividend from technology.

The great Fed inflation/deflation/financial repression/bubble debate largely misses the point. Indeed, a complete misunderstanding of the nature of the phenomenon has led to a large self-reinforcing feedback loop.

While commentators often point out to the collapsing prices of hardware and software technology, they fail to recognize that technology has largely turned energy resource extraction into a manufacturing process in North America.

This causes CPI numbers to look tame. The Fed becomes confused by this nirvana of seemingly high growth with low CPI. Since this is a largely new phenomenon, they believe a low CPI means that the economy must be getting soft. And they responded by keeping interest rates artificially low for longer, and not continuing to raise rates at every meeting.

Here's why this is dangerous. A high tech economy substitutes technology for labor. And even when the labor is not entirely substituted for technology, the marginal value of the labor decreases. This is why increases in productivity have inured to investors rather than to workers.

Product, and increasingly, service prices stay low, and the Fed mistakes this low CPI for sluggish GDP growth.

The Fed then responds to this sluggish GDP growth by keeping artificially low interest rates, which they hope will be stimulative.

However, the cause of the phenomenon is not the quantity or money, nor liquidity. The cause of low CPI is technological.

Therefore, the Fed's stimulative stance leads to asset price inflation, precisely at the time that worker's have less bargaining power with wages. And this increases housing prices precisely at the moment in which real wages are pressured by technology.

So you earn less, but housing, which you need to survive, costs more. This policy is not just bad economics. It's deeply immoral.

Left to its own devices, even with low real wages, product-led deflation might have led to large increases in the standard of living - but this has not occurred.

There's a common belief that high housing prices are inflationary. But this is completely wrong. High housing costs are deflationary, because a family or individual's discretionary consumption bundle consists of what's left over after monthly housing costs have been paid. The Fed's monetary policy has supercharged housing prices, and because housing costs are now at an artificially high percentage of monthly income, the effect of the Fed's actions has been to reduce aggregate demand and economic growth. We are feeling those effects now.

Oil and natural gas prices are relatively low, but gold, the market measure of the quantity of money, has edged up.

And ironically, long-term government bond investors have been the largest structural beneficiaries of this tech driven product deflation.

This isn't a wild internet stock. It's the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF:

And gold is creeping up:

In a society, the government gets more of what it subsidizes. Artificially low interest rates subsidize long-term government bond holders, banks, real estate speculators, P/E ratios, and governmental expansion.

Virtually every corner of our society has been transformed by deflationary technology-driven revolution, which even exceeds the effects of global trade. Ironically, low labor costs become less of a structural advantage in a global economy which is increasingly robotic.

However, there's one area of our society that has not been transformed by the deflationary technology revolution - government. Not only is the provision of governmental goods and services not becoming cheaper, but our policy makers do not intuitively and qualitatively understand how to create an evidence-based framework for monetary policy which incorporates a nuanced understanding of the effect of technology on product and service pricing.

Once we discard the lie that artificially low interest rates aid workers and small businesses, we can have an authentic societal conversation about how long-term government bond holders, real estate speculators, and stock P/E ratios have been subsidized by monetary policy makers at the expense of workers and small businesses.

The feedback loop is clear.

Technology leads to product and service price deflation. This price deflation leads to the Fed responding with measures that leads to asset inflation. This asset inflation increases housing costs. Increased housing costs become a higher percentage of household budgets. This squeezes household budgets. This leads to demand destruction. This leads to lower economic growth. This leads to further deflation in product prices. The Fed responds with further measures that lead to asset inflation. The asset inflation leads to further demand destruction.

One needs only to travel to San Francisco to see this phenomenon. We have the center of the high tech industry, whose technology-driven price deflation has caused a Federal Reserve which is root cause ignorant, to use decades-old obsolete economic models to respond with asset inflation which causes homelessness. It's utter madness.

Simple root cause analysis makes this clear. You cannot use monetary methods to solve a non-monetary problem. That just makes it worse. Every freshman economics student knows that we get more of what we subsidize.

Artificially-low interest rates subsidize banks, long-term government bond holders, real estate speculators, P/E ratios, and governmental expansion. I would like to contemplate for a moment the sheer audacity of a government which blatantly gives the money gift to banks.

Simply put, Federal Reserve policy means that depositors are paid almost nothing by government decree. So the government declares an artificially low borrowing rate for banks. Then that same government pays a higher interest rate than the artificially created borrowing rate. Therefore, any bank which so desires can essentially run itself as a leveraged hedge fund for government debt. This is madness.

Earlier I stated that left to its own devices, even with low real wages, product-led deflation might have led to large increases in the standard of living. I'm explicitly stating that the Phillips Curve is pseudoscience.

As Investopedia summarizes:

"The belief in the 1960s was that any fiscal stimulus would increase aggregate demand and initiate the following effects. Labor demand increases, the pool of unemployed workers subsequently decreases and companies increase wages to compete and attract a smaller talent pool. The corporate cost of wages increases and companies pass along those costs to consumers in the form of price increases."

"This belief system caused many governments to adopt a "stop-go" strategy where a target rate of inflation was established, and fiscal and monetary policieswere used to expand or contract the economy to achieve the target rate. However, the stable trade-off between inflation and unemployment broke down in the 1970s with the rise of stagflation, calling into question the validity of the Phillips curve."

"The theory claims that with economic growth comes inflation, which in turn should lead to more jobs and less unemployment. However, the original concept has been somewhat disproven empirically due to the occurrence of stagflation in the 1970s, when there were high levels of both inflation and unemployment."

The opposite has been true. Technology-led deflation initially led to an explosion in demand of the quantity of products and services demanded. We demand far more smartphones today than when they were the size of suitcases and costs thousands. We regularly upgrade, lose, and replace them. Ride sharing services have enjoyed an explosion in demand in comparison to taxis. Genetics/heredity testing services have exploded in demand, etc. This is the opposite of the Phillips Curve. Product deflation results in higher demand, and should be creating vast new markets, which it initially did.

However, right as this technological/economic miracle got under way, the low CPI was seen as evidence of weak demand, and the Fed responded by keeping interest rates artificially low. This supercharged asset prices, leading to increases in housing costs, which is squeezing household budgets, and reducing aggregate demand and economic growth.

Against this backdrop, an aggressive Buffett-like Earned Income Tax Credit, which is paid monthly to workers, starts to make much more sense than the current policy, which explicitly subsidizes banks, long-term government bond holders, real estate speculators, P/E ratios, and governmental expansion. If we want more jobs, we get more of what we subsidize.

This would create a positive perceptual disequilibrium. Employers would have lower costs than they otherwise would with a higher minimum wage, but workers would perceive a higher income. This disequilibrium in perceptions would encourage both job seekers, wage earners, and employers.

It also would allow more people to afford housing and the product and services they need, increasing GDP. Until rational heads prevail among our policy-making pseudo elites, watch GLD (GLD), and don't underestimate the power of the money gift for large money center banks such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC). They, quite literally, have a license to print money - a monetary subsidy given as a gift of the Fed.

But make no mistake, we are in the monetary public policy equivalent of bleeding the patient. History will not be kind to inane, non-evidence based methods which create negative, self-reinforcing feedback loops which have real moral and social consequences, such as homelessness.

Respect for the medical profession was achieved by the introduction of the scientific method. We need such a revolution in the economics profession for it to move out of its own intellectual Middle Ages of ideological madness. Faith-based ideologies have no place in public policy. They belong in religion.

Nominating well-respected technologists to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors would be a baby step in the right direction. However, nominating governors who have thoroughly debunked the madness of the Phillips Curve would be curative. Until then, the Fed will continue to bleed the patient, and wonder why the patient doesn't get better.

Perhaps there is one equation which is simple enough for our policy makers to understand:

