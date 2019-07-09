Retirement Advisor: 7 Key Points About Retirement Healthcare For FAs (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
A whitepaper by Healthview Services makes the case for financial advisors to incorporate healthcare into their clients’ retirement plans with seven key points:
- Total lifetime health care costs for a healthy 65-year-old couple retiring this year are projected to be $387,644 in today’s dollars.
- Healthier people will have higher healthcare expenses.
- Managing your health properly will reduce your annual healthcare costs and increase your life expectancy.
- Advisors’ portfolio mix and decumulation strategy can have a big financial impact, above all in making use of health savings accounts.
- Ongoing contributions during clients’ working years make these big numbers reachable.
- One-time windfalls can also do the job.
- Healthcare expenses go up upon retirement, both because of age-related maladies and because one’s employer is no longer picking up most of the tab.
This podcast (6:23) relates Healthview Services’ overarching point, that advisors who provide their clients customized projected healthcare costs see increased retirement savings of as much as 25%. The reason is that people rank healthcare as their No. 1 retirement concern, and a non-discretionary one at that. Making it real with personalized projections becomes a powerful motivator to save.