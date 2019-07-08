Tesla: An Interesting Reaction

Last week, I was a bit surprised when shares of Tesla (TSLA) did not break out after the company's surprising delivery announcement. This was a prevailing thought, primarily because the name is heavily shorted and the company set multiple quarterly records in Q2. However, as the chart below shows, the initial rally didn't last long, with shares losing half of their post-announcement gains by the end of the week. Today, I'll examine why I think this is and what to watch in the next few weeks.

While Tesla announced delivery and production figures, the true test will come on the quarterly earnings report. Analysts and investors want to see what all of those sales actually mean, in terms of revenues, earnings (or losses), cash flow, etc. This quarter, the main focus will be on margins. Since the Model 3 leasing program began, the Standard range version started deliveries, key markets in Europe saw less sales of Performance editions, and a refresh of the Model S and X saw prices of older vehicles slashed again.

So far, there haven't been any dramatic changes when it comes to analyst expectations for the quarterly results. The average revenue forecast has increased from $6.24 billion to $6.38 billion. While deliveries set a new three-month record for the company, Q2 is only forecast to see the third highest revenue figure in Tesla's history as Model S/X sales aren't what they were in the back half of last year. The top line also will be dependent on the amount of Model 3 units leased vs. sold with that option now available.

Revenues might give us an idea of how average selling prices fared, but margins will be very closely watched to see if the standard range Model 3 really hurt in terms of profitability potential. As you can see in the chart below, the street has reduced its loss forecast by 13 cents per share in the past week, with the current forecast being a non-GAAP loss of about $85 million. That means that the GAAP loss is expected to be around $300 million, which would be nice improvement from the more than $700 million GAAP loss reported in Q1 2019.

Currently, the street sees sequential improvement of about 90 cents per share in Q3, which would mean a non-GAAP profit of about $75 million. That's based on a forecast for revenues to increase about a quarter of a billion dollars. Tesla currently expects deliveries and production to increase in this quarter, although Model 3 selling prices could decline as the version makes its way to more foreign markets. Model 3 quality also will be under the microscope given the production record, so service losses could rise if vehicle repairs surge, especially given new service centers being opened globally.

The current quarter is an interesting one for a couple of reasons. First, the US EV tax credit halved again, so the Model 3/S/X are now almost $2,000 more expensive (or more if you are borrowing at current rates) with Tesla not changing prices so far. It also will be the first full quarter where leasing is available for the 3, and it's possible that the program will be rolled out to more markets during the period. On the competitive front, the Mercedes EQC could start ramping up deliveries.

With the first month of the quarter usually being Tesla's slowest, despite the company promising multiple times last year it would have evened out deliveries by now, there will be those watching to see how deliveries shape up given the above items. July could be a weaker month than April given the company started with a lot less units in transit to customers. From the three countries we have data from in Europe - Norway, The Netherlands, and Spain - Model 3 registrations were under 200 units in the first week of July, compared to just over 500 units in the first week of April. With most Q2 data in, it looks like the quarter in Europe was weaker than Q1, so we'll see if that trend downward trend continues in Q3.

So why didn't Tesla shares surge on the news last week, especially after gaining some technical support above the 50-day moving average? Well, you do have to consider that they had rebounded tremendously from their 52-week low under $177, going into the delivery news at $224. Perhaps we would have seen a larger percentage move if shares still had a one handle. There also are some investors that either likely took profits on that rise, sold to cap their losses, or some shorts that came in again on the pop. Perhaps the short crowd thinks Tesla stuffed a lot of deliveries to make sure Q2 was a record, thus hurting their ability to replicate that success in this period.

While Tesla announced strong quarterly production and delivery numbers last week, the reactions since may not have been as positive as some were hoping for. Perhaps the stock already had rallied enough off its lows, and maybe some analysts were on vacation and haven't revised their estimates just yet. Looking forward, analysts expect a better Q3, although the first month of the quarter may be weaker than its prior period counterpart. In the end, everyone will be waiting to see the full quarterly results and 10-Q filing in a few weeks, which likely will provide the next major move for shares.

