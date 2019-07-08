Positive Strategic Actions And Industry Recovery Make EnscoRowan A Buy

While Ensco is a UK based company, they report financials in U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, impairments are permanent; revaluations following impairments are not allowed.

Due to improvements in industry health since Ensco Rowan’s significant impairment charges in 2014 and 2015, I believe the book value of its fleet is conservative and likely below the value of the ongoing enterprise. The P/Book ratio of 0.66x at the time of writing creates enormous upside for patient investors buying today.

Brief Company Overview

Ensco Rowan (NYSE: ESV) to be named Valaris (NYSE: VAL) on 7/31/2019, was formed in April 2019 through the merger of Ensco Plc and Rowan Companies, Inc. to create the leading offshore driller across all water depths and geographies with 11 drillships, 28 floaters and 54 jackups. The charts below show the two companies and their peers as measured by fleet size as well as fleet quality.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Offshore Drilling Industry is in Transition

Oil prices have recovered since 2015 and fleets have been rationalized with older and less-efficient assets removed from service or scrapped. The charts below show the historical oil price, average day rates, and utilization.

Brent Crude Oil Prices – 10 year Daily Chart

(Source: Macrotrends)

(Source: IHS Markit)

(Source: IHS Markit)

(Source: IHS Markit)

(Source: IHS Markit)

Valuing Cyclical Companies

There are three key problems with valuing cyclical companies: (1) applying earnings/cashflow/sales multiples to trailing or projected earnings/cashflow/sales will almost always project either a cyclically high or cyclically low value out into perpetuity, (2) earnings and cash flow multiples tend to look best (lowest) when the company is doing well and near a peak value and worst (highest) near the trough due to cash flows and earnings of cyclical companies changing more than the multiples do through the cycle, and (3) a discounted cash flow model is nearly impossible to construct due to the cyclicality as well as the problem with determining the terminal value at the end of the projection period (see issue #1).

The solution is to use a multiple of book value. However, this depends upon being able to trust the quality of the book valuation. Book values are based on historical cost basis adjusted for a depreciation curve. The historical cost basis may have limited relationship with current value (often due to inflation) and the depreciation curve may not reflect actual wear and tear or value erosion of the equipment.

Impairments Revalue Assets to Current Market Estimates

Significant impairments of assets of troubled companies can help to alleviate the problems with relying on book value as the assets are brought down to a current estimated market value. With regards to Ensco and Rowan, the companies had significant impairments in 2014 and 2015 as Brent declined from +$110/barrel to under $30/barrel, and limited impairments since as Brent has risen to a range of $60-$75/barrel.

Liquidity Concerns

The value of the company as an ongoing enterprise will only be realized if it can remain solvent until positive cash flows return.

As part of the recommendation to the board of directors and Ensco shareholders for the merger, management hired Goldman Sachs as an adviser to create projections of the standalone companies and the combined company. The projections below incorporate the Goldman Sachs estimate for average dayrate, utilization, revenue, EBITDA, and unlevered free cash flow. Interest expense for existing debt is per the Luminus Management proposal for a one-time $2.5 billion dividend (yes, seriously). The revolver commitments through September 2022 are per the Sixth Amendment to the credit agreement effective 4/9/2019. I assume the revolver is extended beyond the current September 2022 maturity (shaded region).

(Source: Goldman Sachs, Management, Luminous Management and the Author)

In my stress test, to make sure the Company remains solvent should they miss expectations, I cut back the average dayrate and utilization, but left all expenses and capital expenditures unchanged. This is a very conservative assumption as undoubtedly there are variable costs in this business which would decline under a lower revenue scenario. I assume that the $2.2 billion of senior notes and convertible notes maturing in 2024 are partially repaid with an amended revolver. While this forecast shows nearly full utilization of the revolver revolver in 2024 due to the minimum required cash balance of the amended revolver, it is likely that with net leverage of 2.84x and interest coverage of 4.75x, that the Company will be able to issue new debt at attractive rates. Further, the proposed tender offer (discussed below) will lower interest expense and improve liquidity through early retirement of debt obligations below par value.

(Source: Goldman Sachs, Management, Luminous Management and the Author)

Tender Offer

Due to ratings downgrades of the Sr. Notes to Caa1 on 4/11/2019, Ensco’s bonds, some of which were investment grade at issuance, are trading at a significant discount to par value. In order to improve liquidity through lower interest expense and reduce the cost of debt retirement, Ensco has launched a tender offer to purchase up to $600.0 million aggregate purchase price, exclusive of accrued interest, of the outstanding notes. The terms are in the table below with consent solicitations due 7/23/2019.

(Source: Company Filings)

Given my liquidity discussion above, I think it’s important to point out what the prices of the notes in the table above are signaling. When a company is in financial distress, the debt trades on an assumed recovery basis not a yield to maturity (“YTM”) basis. As such, the debt maturing early in 2024 should be trading at a premium to the later paper as the Company should have a sufficient cash balance to repay the early maturing debt, but later maturities are at risk. This is not the case with Ensco which has debt trading on YTM, so the market is signaling that the Company has access to the debt capital markets…at a price.

Depending upon the amounts tendered and the maturity dates of the tendered notes, the interest savings could be $75.0 million - $200.0 million and the savings on principal could be $100.0 million - $200.0 million. The two scenarios below show the impact from a Fully Successful (all $600.0 million tendered with, $50.0 million of the 7.75% capped notes are tendered and the remaining tendered notes are pro rata across all other series) and a Half Successful outcome.

(Source: Company filings and Author estimates)

Valuation

As discussed in the impairment section, I believe the book value of the Company is good due to the relatively recent impairments of Ensco and Rowan and the recovering offshore drilling market as indicated by a rising Brent oil price, rising dayrates, and increasing utilization. The estimated value below assumes the following: (1) a successful tender offer which reduces cash by $600.0 million, (2) principal amount tendered of $778 million, and (3) an additional conservative impairment to PP&E equivalent to half the level of impairments for Ensco and Rowan in 2015.

(Source: Company filings and Author estimates)

Conclusion

Ensco Rowan is emerging from a 5-year depressed offshore drilling market. Investors have grown weary with continued disappointment and continued negative cash flows and the share price has fallen too far. I believe liquidity is sufficient to bridge the gap to profitability and ultimately the share price will trade above book value. I believe Ensco Rowan is a Buy based on a price target of $12/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.