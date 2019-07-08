Asian Idea Generator Weekly: Water Company Resumes Buybacks, Privatization Candidate Screen, And A Global Leader In A Leisure Market Niche

Privatization is on the rise in an uncertain market environment. I do a screen to filter for potential privatization candidates.

Introduction

In this week's Asian Idea Generator Weekly, I continue the hunt for potential investment candidates listed in Asia: 1) Companies that either see significant share repurchases or insider purchases, or are the top holdings of investment gurus and institutional investors; 2) names churned out from quantitative screens; and 3) companies that are plays on selected secular investment themes.

Piggybacking: Share Repurchases Post-FY2019 Results

China Water Affairs (OTCPK:CWAFF) [855:HK] is a Hong Kong-listed water utility operating in China primarily focused on tap water supply and has a presence in approximately 60 cities in 3 municipalities of Beijing, Tianjin and Chongqing, and in 13 provinces such as Guangdong, Jiangxi, Henan, Jiangsu, and Hubei. The company's core water supply business, which it refers to as the "City water supply operation and construction" business segment, accounted for 76.8% of its FY2019 (YE March) revenue. Its environmental protection (largely sewage treatment projects operated under build-operate-transfer contracts and also drainage operations) and property development & investment (development and sale of historical land bank) business segments contributed the remaining 18.3% and 3.5% of sales, respectively.

China Water Affairs bought back a cumulative number of 1.17 million shares at prices ranging from HK$7.00 to HK$7.38 for four consecutive trading days between July 2, 2019 and July 5, 2019. This represented 0.07% of the company's total shares outstanding prior to the share buybacks. The last time the company repurchased shares was almost two years ago on August 31, 2017. The share buybacks are likely linked to China Water Affairs' recent weak share price performance.

China Water Affairs' share price declined from a year-to-date peak of HK$8.72 on March 15, 2019, to a low of HK$7.08 on July 4, 2019, before rebounding slightly to HK$7.17 on July 5, 2019. During this period, there were two significant events: the acquisition of a 29.52% interest in Hong Kong-listed Kangda International Environmental [HK:6316] announced on April 3, 2019, and the release of FY2019 results on June 27, 2019.

On April 3, 2019, China Water Affairs announced the acquisition of a 29.52% interest in Kangda International, primarily a water treatment company with a daily wastewater treatment services capacity of 4,016,500 tonnes as of December 31, 2018, with projects across China in Shandong, Henan, Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Anhui, Guangdong, Shanxi, and Jiangsu. The shares in Kangda International were bought from Mr Zhao Si Zhen (son of Kangda International's Chairman Mr Zhao Juanxian) via his investment vehicle Kangda Holdings for HK$1.2 billion. Post-acquisition, China Water Affairs became the largest shareholder in Kangda International (followed by second largest shareholder Kangda Holdings with a 26.76% stake) and will account for Kangda International as an associate starting FY2020.

There are a couple of reasons why China Water Affairs acquired a stake in Kangda International.

Firstly, China Water Affairs wants to integrate across the water supply chain by expanding its business operations outside its core water supply business, particularly in the area of wastewater treatment and environmental protection. Prior to the acquisition of a stake in Kangda International, China Water Affairs on a stand-alone basis had a sewage treatment capacity of 1.11 million tonnes. In contrast, Kangda International is much larger in the water treatment space, with a total designed daily treatment capacity of 4,268,350 tonnes, comprising wastewater treatment services capacity of 4,016,500 tonnes, water distribution services capacity of 211,300 tonnes, reclaimed water treatment services capacity of 40,000 tonnes and sludge treatment services capacity of 550 tonnes.

Secondly, there are synergies between China Water Affairs and Kangda International in terms of geographical coverage. Both companies have a presence in over 60 cities across China with an approximate 40% overlap. China Water Affairs plans to achieve supply-drainage integration in the cities which it operates in, starting with the cities where both China Water Affairs and Kangda International have operations and projects in.

Thirdly, China Water Affairs plans to use Kangda International as a platform for future wastewater treatment-related acquisitions. The company has previously expressed its intentions to "seek a separate listing of the Group's environmental protection business on a recognized stock exchange." Given volatile market conditions in the past year, the acquisition of Kangda International could be perceived as an alternative means of building a listed platform for its environmental protection business.

Nevertheless, the market could be skeptical of the acquisition due to the price that China Water Affairs paid for the stake in Kangda International. The 600 million Kangda International shares were bought at HK$2.00 apiece, representing a P/B ratio of 0.85 times based on Kangda International's net asset value per share of HK$2.35 or RMB2.02.

The acquisition seemed to be expensive due to peer valuations and Kangda International's financial performance. Kangda International's water treatment peers like SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd (OTC:AWAEF) [807:HK] and Yunnan Water Investment Co Ltd [6839:HK] were trading at 0.5-0.6 times P/B at that time of the acquisition. Kangda International's financial results also showed a weakening trend, with FY2018 net profit before taxation and extraordinary items and net profit after taxation and extraordinary items down -15.1% and -27.5% YoY, respectively. Kangda International's FY2018 net gearing was also high at 187%.

The HK$2.00 price tag also represented a 63% share premium to Kangda International's closing price of HK$1.23 as of April 3, 2019. Following the deal, Kangda International's share price continued to decline and hit a low of HK$0.85 of June 6, 2019, and closed at HK$0.97 on July 5, 2019.

China Water Affairs reported FY2019 results on June 28, 2019, which was also a potential reason for its share price decline. Headline numbers were decent, with China Water Affairs' revenue and net profit attributable to shareholders increased 9.5% and 20.1% YoY to HK$8,302 million and HK$1,369 million, respectively.

The company's city water supply operation and construction business segment, recorded a 2.8% YoY increase in segment revenue, which comprised an 11.5% increase in water supply operation services and water supply connection revenue partially offset by a 6.6% decline in water supply construction services revenue. The relatively weaker performance of the water supply construction services sub-segment, driven by capital investments and expenditures in the water sector, is a reflection of tighter liquidity and financing available, which could have resulted in a delay in new water supply construction projects.

Also, China Water Affairs' core net profit growth for FY2019 is lower than the headline growth of 20.1%. In FY2019, China Water Affairs registered a gain on disposal of non-core investments amounting to HK$117.8 million. Adjusting for this and other non-core items like change in fair value of financial assets, China Water Affairs' adjusted core net profit was up by a lower 9% YoY. Note that I did not adjust for currency effects. The weakening of the Chinese renminbi relative to its reporting currency the Hong Kong dollar led to a currency translation loss of -HK$474 million in FY2019 versus a currency translation gain of HK$693 million for FY2018.

China Water Affairs trades at 7.3 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 1.4 times P/B based on its share price of HK$7.17 as of July 5, 2019. China Water Affairs' future path for share price recovery is dependent on continued tap water supply volume growth on the back of urbanization and industrialization, acquisition opportunities driven by the Chinese government's push to privatize water assets, and the performance of Kangda International (to validate China Water Affairs' acquisition price premium) in terms of organic growth and mergers and acquisitions.

Risk factors include the failure to integrate historical acquired water projects, overpaying for future acquisition of water projects/companies and the volatility and cyclicality associated with its non-core businesses like property development.

Screens: Potential Privatization Candidates

In the past year, as markets became increasingly volatile due to slowing economic growth and trade tensions, controlling shareholders of Asian-listed companies and private equity firms have capitalized on the opportunity to make privatization attempts of undervalued stocks. These include successful privatizations such as Hong Kong-listed Hopewell Holdings (OTCPK:HOWWY) (OTCPK:HOWWF) [54:HK], Singapore-listed PCI Limited [PCI:SP] and Singapore-listed Courts Asia [COURTS:SP], and also unsuccessful privatizations like Hong Kong-listed Guoco Group (OTCPK:GULRF) (OTCPK:GULRY) [53:HK]and Singapore-listed Challenger Technologies [CHLG:SP].

Spotting the next privatization candidates can be a profitable investment strategy, as controlling shareholders and private equity firms tend to make privatization bids at significant premium to the last traded price to entice minority shareholders to accept the privatization.

I use the following criteria to screen for Asian stocks that could potentially be the next privatization candidates:

Price-to-book ratio under 0.5 Net cash-to-market capitalization above 50% Three-month average daily trading value as a percentage of market capitalization below 0.1% Market capitalization above $100 million

Japan-listed companies are excluded from the screen, as there is a significant number of Japanese stocks trading below book with huge net cash positions, which deserves a separate article on its own.

The Asian (excluding Japan) companies that passed the screen above are ranked in descending order of P/B ratio as follows:

Stock P/B Net cash-to-market capitalization ratio Three-month average daily trading value as a percentage of market capitalization Lippo Limited [226:HK] 0.14 52.8% 0.0% Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. (OTC:WQTEY) (OTCPK:WQTEF) [2698:HK] 0.15 249.6% 0.1% YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Ltd. (OTC:YNSGF) [1431:HK] 0.19 125.9% 0.0% Tianjin Development Holdings Limited (OTC:TJSCF) [882:HK] 0.24 151.6% 0.0% Technovator International Ltd (OTC:TVZIF) (OTC:TINNF) [1206:HK] 0.26 64.4% 0.1% Hung Hing Printing Group Limited (OTC:HUHIF) [450:HK] 0.29 91.8% 0.0% Seoul City Gas Co. Ltd. (OTC:SCYQF) [017390:KS] 0.31 129.0% 0.0% China Starch Holdings Limited [3838:HK] 0.31 130.2% 0.0% S&T Dynamics Co. Ltd. [003570:HK] 0.31 83.3% 0.0% Baoye Group Company Limited [2355:HK] 0.32 74.7% 0.0% S&T Holdings Co. Ltd. [036530:HK] 0.32 210.3% 0.1% Tai United Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TAIUF) [718:HK] 0.36 67.4% 0.1% Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd. [003240:KS] 0.37 83.5% 0.1% Esprit Holdings Limited (OTC:ESHDF) (OTCPK:ESPGY) [330:HK] 0.38 133.8% 0.1% KPX Holdings Co. Ltd. [092230:KS] 0.39 82.2% 0.0% CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corp. Ltd. (OTCPK:CHTEF) [1786:HK] 0.41 79.4% 0.1% A. Soriano Corporation (OTCPK:SRIOF) [ANS:PM] 0.43 71.5% 0.0% Namyang Dairy Products Co., Ltd. [003920:KS] 0.44 52.1% 0.1% Silla Co. Ltd. [004970:KS] 0.44 65.8% 0.1% Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd. (OTC:EPETF) [HKG:296] 0.45 148.9% 0.0% Daewonsanup [005710:KS] 0.45 139.5% 0.1% Cosco Shipping International (Hongkong) Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:CICOF)[517:HK] 0.48 168.4% 0.0% SBS Media Holdings [101060:KS] 0.48 64.0% 0.1% Changshouhua Food Co. Ltd. [1006:HK] 0.48 123.6% 0.0% Hengxin Technology Ltd. [1085:HK] 0.49 86.2% 0.0% Michang Oil Ind Co. Ltd. [003650:KS] 0.49 63.0% 0.1%

I explain the rationale for the screening criteria here. Low P/B below 0.5 times is used as a proxy for cheapness and undervaluation, which is a motivation for controlling shareholders and private equity firms to buy the company on the cheap. High net cash firms make the acquisition self-financing in nature, as cash on the company's books can be used to pay off any acquisition debt once the company is fully acquired and privatized. Low trading liquidity suggests that institutional investors have limited interest in the stock, which makes fund raising or valuation re-rating challenging, which negates the need to be listed.

Thematics: Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Market Leader

Established in 1994 and listed in 2017, Bestway Global [3358:HK] is a leading branded manufacturer of inflatable outdoor leisure products with a global distribution reach to over 110 countries. It is the world's second largest provider of inflatable outdoor leisure products, such as pools, water toys, and camping products, with a 35% market share in 2018.

The industry is a duopoly, with Bestway Global and private company Intex Corporation accounting for more than 70% of market share in 2016. Both companies have a lot in common. They are both companies started by Chinese, with international management teams running their business operations targeting consumer markets in Europe and North America. Product design is done in Europe and North America, while back-end manufacturing is mainly done in China. The inflatable outdoor leisure products they produce are perceived by Europeans and Americans as local brands.

In the company's 2017 listing prospectus, industry consultant Frost & Sullivan commented on the characteristics of the inflatable outdoor leisure products market:

Inflatable outdoor leisure products, including airbeds, floatable products, bouncy castles, leisure boats, portable spas, play pools, water slides, and other related toys and products form a niche yet fast growing segment of the overall outdoor leisure products market. Driven by increasing preference for convenience, flexibility and portability, the global inflatable outdoor leisure products market grew rapidly at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2011 to 2016, reaching US$3.1 billion in terms of retail sales in 2016, representing approximately 2% of the overall outdoor leisure products market, though growing at a much faster pace than non-inflatable products. This trend is expected to accelerate, with market size expected to grow to US$5.3 billion in terms of retail sales in 2021 at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2017 to 2021.

Regarding tariffs, Bestway Global does business on FOB (Free on Board) terms, so theoretically, tariffs are borne by the buyer. In November 2018, the company guided that the tariff announced by U.S. then was only applicable to under 2% of the company's North American sales. Bestway should have sufficient bargaining power to pass on cost increases from potential tariffs, given its dominant market leadership. Also, both Intex and Bestway are based in China, and other small brands also source their products from Chinese manufacturers. In other words, retailers and end-users have few alternative suppliers which manufacture significant volumes of inflatable outdoor leisure products outside China. Bestway is also currently constructing a factory in Vietnam to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2019, with a long-term target to have approximately one-third of its production capacity in Southeast Asia in the longer term.

On May 2, 2019, Bestway Global released its quarterly operational update, which is the best validation that the company has been relatively unaffected by both trade tariffs and global economic growth slowdown. In the three months between February 1, 2019, and April 30, 2019, Bestway Global's sales increased by +15-20% YoY. Between May 1, 2018, and April 30, 2019, Bestway Global recorded a revenue of approximately $1 billion, representing an increase of +22.6% compared to the preceding year.

Bestway Global's sales year is a period from May 1 to April 30 every year, which is different from its financial year end of December 31. For FY2018, Bestway Global increased its revenue and net profit (adjusted for unrealized fair value changes on forward foreign exchange contracts) by 19.8% and 24.1%, respectively.

Long-term growth drivers for Bestway Global include increased market share gain from market consolidation, geographical expansion, and new product innovation.

Bestway Global's market share in the global inflatable outdoor leisure products market has grown from 31% in 2016 to 33% in 2017 and then to 35% in 2018. The industry is likely to continue consolidating in the foreseeable future driving market share gains for the top two companies Bestway Global and Intex, as small competitors don't have the economies of scale and marketing/research budget to compete.

In terms of geographical expansion, Bestway Global has room for growth in both North America and China. North America accounted for 29.1% of Bestway Global's FY2019 revenue versus Europe which contributed 47.1% of the company's top line. North America's inflatable outdoor leisure products market is as large as that of Europe at around $60 billion in retail sales in 2016, but Bestway Global derives significantly lower revenue from the North American market. Moreover, Bestway Global's North America market share at 28% is lower than its European market share of 44%.

Similarly, China offers a long runway for growth, representing only 3.0% of Bestway's top line in FY2018. Bestway Global grew its China sales by 33.1% in FY2018, compared with more modest revenue growth rates of 17.7% and 22.8% for Europe and North America, respectively.

Bestway Global focuses a lot on research & development to launch new innovative products to drive future growth. As of December 31, 2018, Bestway Global had 161 patents globally (including 50 obtained in 2018), 159 pending patent applications domestically and internationally and 112 new patent applications. About a fifth to a quarter of Bestway's 1,000+ products available for sale every year are new products.

Bestway Global trades at 7.8 times consensus forward 2019 P/E and 6.3 times consensus forward 2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$3.67 on July 5, 2019. In end-March and early April 2019, Chairman and CEO Mr Zhu Qiang increased his shareholdings from 54.40% to 54.48% with the purchase of about 800k shares at HK$3.31-HK$3.43. In July 2018, Mr Zhu Qiang bought a similar amount of shares at HK$4.23-HK$4.48.

The key risk factors for Bestway Global include future potential trade tariffs affecting a larger proportion of its revenue and changes in consumer preferences away from inflatable outdoor leisure products.

Closing Thoughts

Share buybacks are potential indicators of value. China Water Affairs (a water utility primarily focused on tap water supply, operating in China, has bought back its own shares for the first time in two years after reporting FY2019 results and concerns over its recent acquisition.

Screening for privatization candidates is akin to a "value with a catalyst strategy." There is never a lack of cheap stocks, and the recent wave of privatizations could help unlock value for minority shareholders, if one picks the right stocks, and the buyer pays a fair price to take the listed company private.

Inflatable outdoor leisure products are a niche product (a market size of a couple of billion dollars) and also a unique investment theme. Bestway Global's sales growth continues to be strong for the past year and year-to-date, implying a relatively muted impact from global economic woes, trade tensions, and tariffs. The characteristics above make the global market leader in inflatable outdoor leisure products an interesting investment choice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BESTWAY GLOBAL [3358:HK]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.