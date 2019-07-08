Why I Sold 50% Of My Stake In Goldman Sachs BDC

However, interest rate cuts would be a negative for the BDC sector and Goldman Sachs BDC and point to decreasing NII for BDCs with large floating-rate asset bases.

I have taken 50 percent of my chips with respect to Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) off the table last week because U.S. recession warnings are flashing, and interest rate cuts would hurt floating rate BDCs. I see interest rate cuts as a net negative for the stock market as declining rates typically indicate the end of the rate hiking cycle and foreshadow a U.S. recession.

Goldman Sachs BDC - Portfolio Overview

Goldman Sachs BDC has a strong investment portfolio that largely consists of first and second liens. Combined, first and second liens represented 86 percent of the BDC's portfolio investments, compared to 89 percent in the year ago quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC, however, has grown its first liens from 33 percent in Q1-2018 to 58 percent in Q1-2019, which has increased overall portfolio quality (first liens are less risky than second liens).

At the end of the March quarter, Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio was valued at $1.4 billion and included a small portion of common and preferred stocks (7 percent).

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC Investor Presentation

As far as Goldman Sachs BDC's portfolio quality is concerned, 3.5 percent of loans were on non-accrual/non-performing status in the last quarter. I have discussed Goldman Sachs BDC's non-accrual ratio in my previous article on the BDC titled "Goldman Sachs BDC: 8.7% Covered Dividend And Upside".

Concerns About Interest Rates

I have one major issue with Goldman Sachs BDC, and it relates to the company's large floating-rate exposure. At the end of the March quarter, 96.3 percent of the BDC's loan portfolio was indexed to variable rates.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

In the past two years, I have recommended GSBD largely because of its potential net interest income upside tied to its large floating-rate asset base.

Since the Fed has opened the door to interest rate cuts in June - which would mark the definitive end of the current rate hiking cycle - a key pillar of the investment thesis would fall by the wayside. Lower interest rates point to decreasing net interest income from GSBD's floating-rate loans and, potentially, a lower NAV multiple. If a U.S. recession manifests itself in 2019 or 2020, Goldman Sachs BDC's credit quality and net asset value could also be at risk.

No Issues With Dividend Coverage

Right now, Goldman Sachs BDC covers its dividend payout with net investment income, and the company has consistently done so over the last twelve quarters. The dividend coverage ratio over the last three years was 115 percent, which is why I consider Goldman Sachs BDC an above-average BDC income play.

Source: Achilles Research

I can see a 5-10 percent drop in net investment income and net asset value for Goldman Sachs BDC if a recession indeed hits home. So far, Goldman Sachs BDC's net asset value has remained fairly stable, but the NAV will come under pressure as the company writes down the value of its investments in a contracting economy, and some companies naturally run into financial trouble/default.

Compared against group of higher-quality business development companies, Goldman Sachs BDC ranks at the lower range in its peer group in terms of its P/NAV ratio. Higher-quality BDCs include Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC), and TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) and are companies with strong, consistent excess dividend coverage and high credit and earnings quality over time.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Account For

Investors need to closely monitor Goldman Sachs BDC's performance going forward in order to react timely to deterioration in fundamentals. Right now, the BDC does not have any major issues with portfolio quality and distribution coverage, but that could change once the economy slides into a recession and a rate cut puts downward pressure on Goldman Sachs BDC's net investment income. A U.S. recession could also catalyze an increase in loan default rates and a rise in the non-accrual ratio which in turn could put more pressure on the distribution.

Your Takeaway

I have recommended GSBD in past articles largely because of its excess dividend coverage and potential to grow net interest income in a rising rate environment. If the Fed starts to cut rates (which would mark the end of the current rate hiking cycle), a major reason to buy this heavily floating-rate BDC becomes irrelevant. Further, if rate cuts are a reflection of slowing economic growth, bankruptcies and loan defaults are set to rise and will put a lot of pressure on the BDC sector. Hence, I have taken some chips off the table and sold 50 percent of my stake in GSBD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD, MAIN, HTGC, TSLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.