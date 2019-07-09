Significant Technical Reversal In The Long Bond

The bond market had been on a one-way street higher since late 2018 when the price dropped to lows at 136-16 on the 30-Year US Government Treasury Bond. In 2018, the US central bank hiked the short-term Fed Funds rate four times for a total of a full percentage point. At the same time, the rote program of balance sheet normalization put upward pressure on interest rates and downward pressure on bond prices further out along the yield curve.

Late last year, after the stock market corrected lower on fears of rising rates, the bond market found a bottom. In 2019, the Federal Reserve did an about-face. Early in the year the central bank canceled projected rate hikes for 2019 and cut the number of increases in the Fed Funds rate in half for 2020. At the same time, they announced that the quantitative tightening program to reduce the balance sheet would come to an end in September 2019. Bonds took off to the upside as the central bank changed its course.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has been rallying steadily since November 2018, and it could be running out of upside steam given the price action in the 30-Year US bond futures last Friday.

New highs until the June employment report

The US 30-Year Treasury Bond futures had been on a one-way path higher until last Friday.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the most recent peak in the long bond came on Friday, July 5, at 157-02. The futures had moved higher from a low at 136-16 during the week of October 8, 2018. Open interest or the total number of open long and short positions in the bond futures market has been declining gently since late May falling from 1,079,811 to 924,533 contracts most recently, a drop of 14.4% as the price continued to climb. Rising price and declining open interest are not typically a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Price momentum and relative strength in the weekly chart are both in overbought territory.

On July 5, the latest employment data shows an increase of 224,000 new jobs in June, which was significantly above consensus estimates. The data-driven Fed is watching the most recent economic data before making a final decision about cutting the Fed Funds rate at the end of this month. The employment data threw cold water on any hopes for a 50-basis point cut, and if the economic data over the coming weeks shows similar economic growth, the Fed could backtrack on their guidance from the June meeting. The employment report triggered selling in the bond market on Friday.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart shows that selling hit the long bond futures market following the release of the jobs data and led to a significant technical reversal on the final session of last week.

A bearish reversal on the daily chart

On July 5, the long bond hit a new high and then proceeded to close the session below the previous session’s low as it put in a bearish reversal on the daily chart. Price momentum and relative strength indicators turned lower, and over recent days, daily historical volatility turned higher rising from just over 4% in late June to over 8% during the final session of last week.

Source: CQG

The daily chart displays the reversal in fortune for the bond market following the robust economic data on July 5.

Inflation data takes the spotlight

After the better than expected data on jobs for June, the Fed will be watching this Thursday and Friday’s CPI and PPI data. The consumer and producer price indices are guides for inflation, and the May data came in at lower than expected levels leading the FOMC to cite declining inflationary pressures as one of the leading reasons for their guidance on rate cuts for the second half of 2019. However, any signs that CPI and PPI were rising in June or any significant reversions to the May data could cause the central banks to have second thoughts about cutting the Fed Funds rate later this month. Chairman Powell and the other voting members of the FOMC have already told markets that they will not be swayed by political pressure coming from the President and members of his administration when it comes to conducting monetary policy. A tick up in inflation that follows last week’s jobs data would allow the central bank to make a decision that reflects their independence.

Therefore, the CPI and PPI data could be the critical ingredients in the Fed’s next move. A higher than expected reading on inflation for June could send bonds lower as the market remains in an overbought condition on the weekly chart.

Is the Fed locked-in?

At their June meeting, the Fed told markets that the next monetary policy move would likely be a short-term rate cut. The market immediately interpreted the statement and press conference as evidence the Fed would be trimming the Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points by the end of this year. The central bank pointed to the low level of inflation and economic “crosscurrents” from Asia and Europe. When it comes to Asia, those currents are the result of the escalation of the trade dispute in May. However, at the G20 meeting at the end of June, Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to a moratorium on any new protectionist policies and to restart earnest negotiations on a trade deal between the countries with the world’s leading GDPs. The G20 may have relieved some of those “crosscurrents” in the minds of voting members of the FOMC. If that is the case, the employment data could have been another nail in the coffin for any rate cut. And, if inflationary pressures rise even slightly at the end of this week, the Fed will likely tell markets they need more time and more data before they pull the trigger on any rate cut.

On the other hand, it is possible that the members of the FOMC decide to throw the stock market and administration a bone in the form of a 25-basis point, preventative cut at the July meeting. A cut would keep their promise while at the same time delivering a more hawkish statement that throws cold water on the impact of the rate cut and dispels the hopes for more cuts for the rest of 2019.

This week’s inflation data could be the deciding factor, and the Fed and market participants will be watching like hawks. A whiff of backtracking by the central bank would likely cause intensified selling pressure in the bond market.

Bonds are overdue for a correction- Get ready for higher volatility- TLT in the take profit zone

The bull market in bonds and the Fed’s more accommodative stance lit a bullish fuse under stocks as they made new highs last week. At the same time, it also pushed the price of gold above the top end of its trading range since 2014, sending the price to a six-year high at above $1400 per ounce. If the Fed pulls the plug on a rate hike or comes off more hawkish, we could see downside action in bonds, stocks, and even gold over the coming weeks. Many share prices have not gone along for the bullish ride in the leading indices, which could be a sign that the market is ready for another correction. Stocks had corrected from around the current level in October 2018 and May 2019. The fund summary for the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) states:

“The investment seeks to track the investment results of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index (the "underlying index"). The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in the bonds of the underlying index and at least 95% of its assets in U.S. government bonds. The underlying index measures the performance of public obligations of the U.S. Treasury that have a remaining maturity greater than or equal to twenty years.”

The most recent top holdings of TLT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

TLT has net assets of $14.55 billion and trades an average of over 8.85 million shares each day. The ETF charges a 0.15% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that TLT was trading at the highest level since October 2016 when it hit $134.29 per share. At $133.01 on July 8, the risk of holding TLT has increased dramatically. Last week’s reversal in the 30-year bond futures contract could be a sell signal for TLT as the Fed is may think twice before aggressively cutting short-term interest rates.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.