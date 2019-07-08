Intel Should Lower Prices Soon

Intel (INTC) is facing immediate threats from rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on multiple fronts. While AMD is ready to roll out 7nm Ryzen 3000 processors, Intel’s own 10nm has been once again delayed and Ice Lake-U server chips will not be available until Q3 2019. While AMD’s 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X beat the Intel i9-9980XE by a significant margin, in both the single-core as well as the multi-core Geek bench tests, but costing half as less (see figure below).

Clearly, AMD has made the choice to use a low average selling price (ASP) strategy to increase unit shipment at the expense of a lower profitability and this strategy has served AMD well. Selling between twice and three times of AMD’s price levels, Intel has lost more than 8% CPU market share to AMD for the last three years (Figure 1). Without any superior products on the horizon, at least in the short run, it is imperative that Intel should come up some kind of defense against AMD’s low price assault on the CPU market share. Thus, it is not surprising that Intel is rumored to slash the prices of its 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake lineups. A report by Digitimes claims that a price cut of 10-15% such that the Core i9-9900K, i7-9700K, and the i5-9600K are all expected to drop by around $50-75 to compete with the Ryzen 7 3800X, 3700X and the 3600X, respectively. In this post, I look to estimate the likely impact on Intel's stock prices from such price reduction.

Intel Demand Curve

In terms of how Intel unit shipment is reacting to any price changes, I first displayed Intel’s downward sloping demand curve in Figure 1. This is demonstrated by the actual combination between the average price sold and the number of unit (in million) shipment. Note the average unit price (AP) is estimated by the revenue per unit sold. It appears that the unit demanded quickly flats out when average price goes between $800 and $900. As Intel’s current AP is around $900, there will be significant quantity gain if the AP is just lowered a bit at this price point.

Market Share vs. Profitability

Cautions should be paid to the fact that the gain in market share is paid by the low profitability from the low pricing. As ASP correlates with gross margin, Intel’s lowering ASP will almost always lower the gross margin. As a result, it is logical that a high (low) ASP will decrease (increase) market share but also increase (decrease) EPS. Though, as Intel’s stock has been typically more affected by revenue than by EPS, the net impact on Intel's stock price from the tradeoff between market share and EPS should be positive if Intel lowers its ASP.

Further, the revenue implication is not as straightforward as it seems. A low pricing strategy will increase unit shipment or a larger market share, but at a lower ASP. The total revenue may or may not increase depending on how much unit shipment will increase in response to ASP decrease. However, for Intel’s case, Intel has already reached its high ASP level and at the inelastic demand point (Figure 1A), any reduction in prices will increase more unit shipment to increase the total revenue.

Product Prices and Stock Prices

It is important to recognize that a company’s pricing strategy is not absolute, but relative to its competitors’ pricing strategies. Intel’s (AMD’s) market share is determined by the relative ASP prices between Intel and AMD. This is why the impact on Intel’s stock price from Intel’s changing product prices can be ambiguous if AMD may change its product prices at the same time. However, AMD has consistently conducted a low ASP strategy which eliminates half of the ambiguity on this issue. In Figure 2, the relationship between Intel's stock price and Intel's ASP relative to AMD's ASP is presented. The inverse relationship suggests that when Intel lowering its relative ASP (to AMD’s), Intel's stock price will rise. Specifically, using the data from Q3 2013 to Q1 2019, I estimated that when Intel lowers its ASP by 10%, Intel's stock price will increase $10 (via multiple regression).

Takeaways

Historically, Intel has been mainly blessed by its 10 times size relative to AMD. However, in the recent period, all semis' unit shipments, revenue, and stock prices have fallen due to the negative macro picture. As the total “pie” stops growing, Intel and the stock price have been feeling the pain of losing CPU market share to AMD which has benefited from an effective low ASP strategy. Without any superior products on the horizon, Intel needs to implement the strategy of lowering its product prices as a defense. Under the current situation, there is a negative relationship between Intel's stock price and Intel's relative product price. At this point, if Intel lowers its ASP by 10%, Intel's stock price is likely to go up by $10.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.