Big Pharma Is Transitioning And The Industry Seems To Be Bifurcating

On the other hand, over the past two years, private equity firms, with lots and lots of cash, have moved into the life sciences field seeking plush returns.

In the current environment, big pharmaceutical companies seem to be at the end of a research cycle and appear to be preparing for a round of acquisitions to maintain growth.

It seems as if the merger business amongst the larger pharmaceutical companies may be continuing.

Charley Grant writes in the Wall Street Journal that for these bigger firms, growth has become a problem.

“The industry has already met many of the most pressing medical needs, rewarding patients and shareholders in the process. There are a few very big, attractive targets such as Alzheimer’s disease or certain types of liver disease, but clinical trials have yielded serial disappointments.”

“That drought is becoming a problem since sales can slip dramatically when blockbuster drugs face cheaper generic competition. Adding to the urgency: Many large biotech and pharma companies book a significant share of sales from a single product.”

“At the same time, drug companies seem less willing to raise prices on existing products to generate growth….All of that argues for further tie-ups among giants. Buying a larger peer has important advantages over, say, big spending on development-stage biotech stocks.”

At the other end of the spectrum we are getting a different picture.

Henny Sender writes in the Financial Times that private equity has become a major investor in life sciences and big pharma in the past two years. Right now, the industry has a record $2.5 trillion of cash on hand. And, given the risks they see in the industry, they are shooting for returns of 25 percent, a return that is “twice as much as on traditional buyouts.”

Different strategies are being followed in pursuing this strategy.

For example, KKR has decided to build in-house capacity.

Bain Capital has moved in another way. Bain has established Bain Capital Life Sciences, a venture-like business to complement its private equity activities, reviewing something like 1,000 companies each year and investing in seed and early-stage companies.

But, it has also “recently joined forces with investment firm Orbimed and Pfizer to launch SpringWorks Therapeutics, putting in $103m of early-stage series A funding. It plans to help develop drugs that are still in clinical trials. It has also worked with Pfizer to create Cerevel Therapeutics, investing $350m in its initiatives to develop drugs for central nervous system disorders.”

Another example is Blackstone, which “has moved into life sciences, although it is buying, rather than building, expertise. Last year, it acquired Clarus, a life sciences investment firm that takes promising drugs that are being developed by big pharma groups and shepherds them through the long and costly approval process.

To me, this kind of industry bifurcation indicates the disequilibrium that the pharmaceutical world finds itself in at the present time.

The larger pharmaceutical firms seem to be meandering. That is, they don’t seem to have a picture of the future. To me, firms that turn to acquisitions for the achievement of future growth are companies whose management can’t seem to find their way in the current environment.

As a result, the attention of management is on things that do not build stronger companies with the goal of achieving sustainable competitive advantages.

This “lack of vision,” I believe, is captured within the capital markets as investors seem to lack much enthusiasm for the drug companies. For one, they claim that these organizations have become too bureaucratic and inflexible. As such they are incapable of producing the results that were once seen within the industry.

On the other hand, the private equity firms are flush with cash.

Their situation is consistent with what I described in my post “Money is Abundant: Worldwide.”

The issue with the private equity firms is “what do we do with all our money?”

And, of course, this can cause problems.

Look at the comment made in the article written by Ms. Sender. The private equity firms are looking for returns in the neighborhood of 25 percent a return that is “twice as much as on traditional buyouts.”

Obviously there is another risk here that needs to be identified and that risk has to do with the length of time it takes to bring life science drugs to market…if they ever make it to market.

Ms. Henny lays out a very dramatic picture. “The economics are daunting,” she writes.

It costs $2.5 billion, on average, to develop a drug. It takes a long time and a lot of specialized expertise to complete tests. The cycle of a successful development can be 15 years of more. Furthermore, many of the new efforts fail in development: it is estimated that nine out of ten eventually fail. And, even if they succeed it takes a extended period of time to gain regulatory approval.

In many ways, this picture of development does not seem to be consistent with the business model of the traditional private equity firm.

Yet, we see what KKR and Bain and others are doing. This is what can take place when money is readily available. Private equity seems to have a problem right now: lots and lots of money.

So, how is this scenario going to play itself out and what does this mean for investors?

Well, to me, these questions raise two specific issues to me.

First, one should be concerned with executives that don’t have a real solid vision for the future of their company. In general, one should be concerned with how they use their resources. Going further, I have even greater concern about executives that want to use their resources primarily to achieve growth. This is because they generally overspend to acquire another company making any deal cut uneconomical. But, then they still have to answer questions about how the companies are going to fit together and how this merger is going to be executed.

I suggest staying away from situations like this.

Second, in the case of the private equity firms, I have concerns about organizations that have so much money laying around that they must go outside their “business model” to justify how these funds will be invested. Building “in house” capacity to do such deals or buying expertise is hard to do and exposes an organization to things it is not familiar with.

Again, I am not fond of such opportunities.

It is interesting where ten years of credit inflation can take you. To me, it is not a good sign that so much money can be tied up in efforts like these. But, that seems to be where we are headed.

