Adobe: A Picture-Perfect Digital Transformation Stock

As with all stock investments, buying this stock comes with significant risks.

While Digital Media commands 70% of revenues, the company's future lies in digital experience and CXM which experienced 34% growth YoY.

Adobe transformed itself into SaaS starting in 2013 and is now a leader in digital transformation software.

If you are looking for the perfect Growth-at-a-Reasonable-Price (GARP) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, then look no further. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is it. Adobe is the flagship for digital transformation, riding the wave from its beginning. Several years ago, with products and revenues stagnating, Adobe reinvented itself in the cloud with a SaaS business model. The initiative paid off and the stock is now hitting record highs. Not only did Adobe transform its own business but has become a leader as a digital transformation enabler providing software and services so that other companies can successfully transform and thrive in the new environment.

(Source: Adobe Investor Handout April 2019)

Not only does Adobe have excellent financials but also has a reasonable stock valuation and is positioned to capitalize on the Digital Experience industry which has an estimated Total Addressable Market (TAM) of $71.2 billion in 2021. For these reasons, I give Adobe a Buy rating.

(Source: Adobe Investor Handout April 2019)

Company Overview

Adobe operates in three market segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience and Publishing.

Digital Media generates 70% of total revenues generated from subscriptions to well-known products such as Photoshop, illustrator and Adobe XD.

Digital Experience commands 27% of the total revenues generated from subscriptions from the company’s product Experience Cloud.

The third market segment is Publishing with 3% of total revenues. This segment offers products and professional services such as document publishing, web application development, and high-end printing.

Growth Opportunities

Digital Media revenues grew at 22% YoY and it appears that future growth in this segment will be similar. According to company management, mobile is providing a tailwind with significant increases in mobile traffic and member sign-ups. Adobe Spark, a relatively new product, is rapidly gaining popularity with web and mobile traffic more than doubling YoY.

While Digital Media is holding the fort, Digital Experience is where all the excitement is with 34% YoY revenue growth.

"At Summit, we announced the global availability of Adobe Experience Platform, the industry’s first real-time platform for Customer Experience Management. Adobe Experience Platform provides real-time CDP and DMP capabilities, and stitches together data from across the enterprise – creating real-time customer profiles and enabling the activation and delivery of hyper-personalized experiences. Some of the world’s leading brands are already using Adobe Experience Platform in beta, including Best Buy, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Home Depot and Verizon Wireless."

CXM Is Where It's At

For a long time, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) has been the tool for customer engagement but CRM has its issues:

"The reality is that for far too many CRM adopters, CRM has been the tool used to exercise governance, or oftentimes outright control, over customer-facing staff with little regard to engaging, collaborating or satisfying customers — or designing processes and outcomes from the customers' perspective (i.e. from the outside-in instead of the inside-out). Instead, CRM software has been the application to give the line of business managers visibility into staff performance — to see how many sales activities were performed yesterday, how many pipeline accounts haven't been called this week and why the forecast fell short again. In the contact center, CRM systems go so far as to employ prescriptive call scripts and decision trees, so agents don't have to think or exercise judgment (and that's believed to be a good thing). In fairness, leveraging CRM systems to measure performance and link system automation with organizational objectives is a much-needed capability, but off the mark when the overarching objective of a customer-centric business strategy is nowhere to be found, and insufficient to deliver consistently superior customer service with every customer interaction. CRM software has been successful as the customer system of record — in capturing, storing, processing and sharing data for staff management, process efficiency and business analysis purposes. But of course, these goals provide little direct benefit for customers."

The social communication revolution has resulted in a shift in the balance of power from suppliers to customers. Business strategies implemented with "control" in mind are no longer needed. Businesses need to regroup around the shift in control from the seller to the buyer and the need to achieve sustainable competitive advantage.

Enter Customer Experience Management (CXM), the new kid in town.

"CXM moves the focus from using software tools to control customers and the staff that serve them, to applying technology to support a holistic customer-centric strategy and deliver relevant, personal and superior customer service in order to achieve competitive advantage. CXM technology moves the focus from data management to applying customer information at exactly the time and place it can be leveraged to better deliver consistent customer experiences that delight customers. CXM is more qualitative than quantitative with an underlying capability to making CRM information actionable and a much stronger goal toward customer outcomes. Where CRM systems have struggled to make customer data actionable at the point and time where it can be applied to benefit a customer interaction, CXM completes the information journey for a positive customer experience and measurable benefit."

Adobe is a leader in Digital Experience Platforms according to Gartner’s Magic Quadrant.

(Source: Adobe Investor Handout April 2019)

Adobe’s acquisitions of Magento and Marketo have filled out the Digital Experience portfolio and I look forward to seeing outsized future growth as these companies’ products become fully integrated within the Adobe Experience Cloud.

"The acquisitions of Magento and Marketo have significantly increased our value to existing customers, helped us attract new logos, and expanded Adobe’s addressable opportunity. ...This quarter we announced the availability of Adobe Commerce Cloud, built on the Magento Commerce platform, with deep integrations across Adobe Analytics Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Advertising Cloud. We announced a new partnership with Amazon, creating Magento Commerce branded stores for Amazon sellers, which will give merchants a more seamless way to manage their business across both Amazon.com and their own storefront. With the addition of Marketo, Adobe provides the leading marketing engagement platform for both B2B and B2C customers. We’ve deepened the integration between Adobe Marketing Cloud and Marketo Engage. We are leveraging Adobe Sensei so companies can deliver the right experiences to the right people at the right time..."

(Source: Adobe Investor Handout April 2019)

Company Value Metrics

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Below is a comparison of Adobe’s performance versus the software industry, courtesy of Simply Wall Street.

(Source: SimplyWallStreet)

Adobe trounces the rest of the software industry in ROE, ROA, and ROC.

Other Metrics

When it comes to high-growth companies, I generally focus on such things as revenue growth, free cash flow margin and the software company “Rule of 40”.

Revenue Growth

Adobe had a great year with trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 24% along with a 5-year annual growth rate of 17%.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

As with many SaaS companies, the historical financial trends are picture perfect. Note that Adobe got serious about its own digital transformation in 2013, which is where the dip in annual revenues occurred.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Adobe's free cash flow margin TTM has been positive for at least the last 10 years and currently stands at a phenomenal 38% of revenues on a trailing twelve-month basis.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

SG&A Expenses

Adobe has good control of SG&A expenses which have been falling steadily since the start of 2015 and now stand at about 56% of revenues, typical for a mature software company.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

The Rule of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the "Rule of 40." It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as the figure is useful in a later part of my analysis.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Adobe’s case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 24% + 35% = 59%

Since the calculation comes out at 59%, I conclude that Adobe is financially healthy.

Revenue growth plus FCF margin is sometimes referred to as the "Efficiency Score." It has been determined that Efficiency Score has a greater than 70 percent correlation to a public SaaS company's revenue multiple, which is the valuation divided by revenue.

In order to demonstrate this, I have plotted the EV/Sales multiple versus the Efficiency Score in MS Excel for 48 software stocks from my digital transformation stock list. A linear trendline is plotted through the scatter plot that represents the best-fit valuation multiple for a given Efficiency Score.

(Source: Portfolio123.com/MS Excel)

As can be seen from the above graph, Adobe sits below the best-fit line through the data points.

The rest of this analysis is somewhat controversial. For me at least, it seems logical to assume higher valuation for higher-growth companies, and I use the best-fit line to gauge a company's valuation relative to the rest of the stocks in the custom universe. This is a relative valuation, not absolute as one would attempt to get using a DCF calculation.

Based on the above chart, I conclude that Adobe's stock price is undervalued relative to the rest of the digital transformation stocks in my custom universe. Based on the valuation provided by Simply Wall Street, my own relative valuation calculation, growth, excellent FCF margin, and good SG&A expense, I assign a Buy rating for this stock.

Investment Risks

An investment in Adobe comes with several risks. For starters, the bull market is long in the tooth, and we could enter a bear market in the not-too-distant future based on a slowing economy or a resurgence in trade tensions between the USA and China.

In addition, SaaS stocks are on a tear, and many of them are reaching all-time highs. Some analysts believe that we are in for a second "dot-com" crash due to lofty valuation.

The market for CXM and digital experience platforms may not play out the way that Adobe expects, or competitors such as International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) may take market share from Adobe, leading to reduced growth and lower stock price.

Summary

Adobe is a digital transformation enabler, providing transformation software for companies entering the new digital era. Adobe operates in three market segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience and Publishing. Digital Media is the current business and I expect that it will continue to grow at 20+% for several years. Digital Experience is the future of Adobe and is currently growing at approximately 34% per year. Publishing is an insignificant piece of Adobe's business and isn't discussed in this article.

Adobe is a leader in CXM and Digital Experience, and given the company's extraordinary success in other market segments, I expect that the company will rapidly grow into the estimated $71.2 billion TAM.

The company scores quite well on the Rule of 40. I believe that the company is fairly valued relative to other software stocks.

This investment comes with significant risks, however. All digital transformation stocks have lofty values. At some point in time, these companies may come down to earth. There is also intense competition and the CXM market may not develop as expected.

I believe that Adobe, with its more reasonable valuation and profitability, is a buying opportunity and investors should not miss out. Therefore, I assign a Buy rating to Adobe.

Keep an eye out for my soon-to-be-launched Digital Transformation marketplace service!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.