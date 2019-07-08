Technically Speaking For July 8

The employment-population ratio and percent of people aged 25-54 in the labor force indicate there may be further room for employment growth.

Is the long expansion really caused by plain good luck? Barry Eichengreen makes a compelling argument:

A more sceptical view is that the US expansion reflects good luck rather than good policy. This luck starts with relatively stable oil prices. It includes the fact that home prices haven’t soared as in 2001-07, when they set the stage for the subsequent crash. US banks remain cautious about taking risks, so there have been no major bank failures to interrupt the expansion.

There's actually a fair amount of truth in the above observations. Oil price spikes have been a primary or secondary cause of most post-WWII expansions. This cycle's tame oil prices (not to mention the collapse in 2014-2016) go a long way to explaining this expansion's length. I'd be more comfortable labeling the housing bubble as a very unique set of circumstances. The cautious risk-taking posture of banks is more on point. Remember that the early 1990s recession occurred after the S&L debacle of the 1990s.

Is the US economy finally at full employment? Maybe not. The employment-population ratio is still low by historical standards. The left chart shows the number going back to the 1950s. It peaked at the end of the 1990s and has dropped significantly since. The right chart shows the last five years of data, during which time it's risen from 59% to 60.6%.

It's doubtful it will rise to previous peaks: The labor force participation rate has dropped due to retiring baby-boomers and the opioid crisis. Due to the former, this number has probably stabilized at a long-term level. Finally, the percentage of people ages 25-54 (prime age) is still at low levels compared to lows from the last two expansions. Even if we assume that the 1990s level was abnormally high due to the strength of the expansion, there is still a fair amount of room to move higher.

Still, the labor market is in very good shape: The Atlanta Fed's Labor Market spider chart plots a number of key labor market indicators from different expansions to compare performance. The gold line shows the levels from this expansion while the oddly-colored blue line shows the numbers from the 2008 expansion. With the exception of wages and marginally attached employees, this expansions' overall numbers are stronger.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: This is not the way the bulls wanted to start the week. The long-end of the Treasury market provided today's best performance, but bond market gains were fractional. Large-caps were down between 0.51% and 0.7% while small-caps lost between 0.82% and 0.91%. The sector performance table was defensive: real estate and staples led the pack. Discretionary and energy occupy the number three and four positions while utilities were the fifth best performer. The remaining five industries declined.

In multiple time frames, the IWM and SPY continue to show the performance split between large and small-caps. Let's start with today's charts: All the markets gapped lower at the open. But the SPY found a bottom at about 296.4. There's also a secondary rounding bottom that started in late morning and lasted for the rest of the trading session. In contrast to the SPY, the IWM trended lower until 2:30 before forming a consolidation triangle into the close.

The divergent performance continues on the 5-day charts: The SPY was in an upward sloping channel for the four trading days preceding today. The gap lower in the morning broke the lower trend line but the sideways trading for the remainder of the day made the drop less important. In contrast, the IWMs have a very modest uptrend but the stronger trend is really no trend at all. Also note that each advance is followed by a pretty substantial selloff. Overall in the 2-week timeframe, the SPYs are moving higher. In contrast, the IWM has been trading sideways since the end of June. On the 30-day chart, the SPYs are still moving higher; the chart has a modest uptrend. In contrast, the IWM broke an uptrend in the latter part of June, fell, rallied a bit, and has been moving sideways since.

The trend continues: traders continue to gravitate to large-caps. Small-caps are falling and are certainly underperforming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.