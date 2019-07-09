Agricultural Commodities Pre-July WASDE Report

The months fly by, and now that the end of the second quarter of 2019 is in the books, it is time for the US Department of Agriculture to issue its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report once again. This month’s report will come out on Thursday, July 11, at noon EST. The July report is one of the most critical of the year as the crops that feed the world are in the heart of the growing season across the northern hemisphere.

While trade issues continue to distort prices of many of the futures contracts that trade in the commodities market, it is the weather and growing conditions across the fertile plains of the US and other areas in the world that will determine if there are sufficient crops to meet world requirements. Each quarter the world adds approximately 20 million people to its ranks and the ever-growing global population means that there is an addiction to bumper crops. The last time there were significant shortages of grains was in 2012 when drought conditions sent prices to all-time highs in the corn and soybean futures market and wheat to over $9 per bushel. This year did not start on the right foot when it comes to the prospects for the seventh consecutive year of bumper crops. Flooding delayed planting, and many plants have gone into the hot summer months at immature stages in their development. Time will tell if the 2019 harvest creates a glut or deficit in markets, but the USDA will tell us if they have any significant changes in their projections from the June report on Thursday.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJG) moves higher or lower with the price of the grain futures markets that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. Since the release of the June WASDE report, the pressure has been on the upside when it comes to grains, but cotton and meat prices have moved in the other direction.

The USDA will focus on crop progress

The most significant factor when it comes to the July WASDE report will be crop progress as this month is the heart of the growing season. Since the day before the USDA’s June report on the 11th of last month, the prices of corn, soybean, and wheat futures are all higher. However, all three of the leading grain markets have declined from the highs that followed the report. The initial impact of the flooding that delayed planting has worn off as farmers rushed to catch up after sitting on their hands at the start of the 2019 crop year. The price of cotton is also higher than before the June report, while cattle prices have not changed much, and lean hog futures have lost ground. When it comes to the meats, we are now in the middle of the peak season for demand in the US and the futures market are eyeing the time of the year when requirements decline.

Thursday’s report has the potential to cause volatility to increase in all of the leading agricultural futures markets as the USDA turns its attention to actual data when it comes to supplies for the coming year.

Soybeans and corn after recoveries

Soybean and corn futures moved appreciably higher following the June report, but both markets have been pulling back over recent sessions as they prepare for the data and projections from the July WASDE.

The daily chart of the new-crop November soybean futures contract on the CBOT division of the CME shows that they settled on June 10 at $8.8650 per bushel and moved to a high at $9.48 on June 18, a rise of 6.9%. However, on July 8, November futures were trading at around $8.9600 as they are closer to the pre-June WASDE report level than the highs that came after the previous report. Price momentum is falling towards an oversold condition given the recent selling, and relative strength is working its way towards oversold territory. Daily historical price volatility at 16.3% has held steady over the past month. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the soybean futures market dropped from 759,395 contracts on June 10 to 656,183 contracts as of July 5, a decline of 13.6%. The roll from July futures to the next active months likely accounted for the drop in the metric over the past month. Soybean futures are heading into the July report with a bearish price bias.

The daily chart of new crop corn futures on the CBOT settled at $4.35 per bushel on June 10 before the previous WASDE report and moved to a high at $4.73 on June 17, a rise of 8.7% before falling back to just over the $4.40 level on July 8. Like the beans, corn was closer to the pre-June price than the post-June WASDE high as it prepared to go into this month’s report. Price momentum declined into close to oversold territory but was crossing higher after corn bounced from the recent low at $4.2050 on July 2. The relative strength indicator was sitting in neutral territory last Friday. Daily historical volatility at 31.7% is slightly elevated in the corn futures market. Open interest was at 1,787,203 contracts on June 10 and moved lower to 1,752,831 on July 5, a decline of 1.92%. Even though the metric dropped because of the roll from July to the next active month contract in June, the potential loss of 7.5 million acres of corn planting as the result of excessive moisture and switching the soybeans by some farmers likely reduced hedging requirements causing the open interest metric to decline. The corn market is going into the July WASDE with more of a neutral, wait-and-see price pattern than the soybean market.

Wheat feeds the world

Wheat is the primary ingredient in bread, which is a staple food around the world. The US is the leading producer of corn and beans, but only one of many wheat-producing nations around the globe. The price path of CBOT wheat futures is a function of the weather conditions across the northern hemisphere. In recent reports, the USDA has told markets it expects Russia to be the leading supplier of wheat to the world. Therefore, the weather in Russia, Europe, the US, and other growing regions will determine the price path of the grain.

The daily chart of September CBOT wheat futures illustrates that the grain settled at $5.1150 on June 10 and was around the same level on July 8. September wheat had traded at a high at $5.5725 per bushel on June 27 but selling took the price back to around the same level it was trading at before the USDA released its June WASDE report. Price momentum is falling towards an oversold condition, and relative strength was just below a neutral reading as of the start of this week. Daily historical volatility at 31.5% as of Monday has dropped from a high at over 50% in early June. Open interest in CBOT wheat futures at 358,138 contracts as of July 5 was 14.3% below the level on June 10 when it was at 418,008 contracts. Wheat heads into this Thursday’s report with more of bearish than bullish tone. The norm for the KCBT hard red winter wheat versus the CBOT soft red winter wheat spread is a 20-30 cents premium for KCBT wheat. Many bread manufacturers in the United States price their requirements using the KCBT price. As of July 5, KCBT wheat futures in September were trading at a 69.75 cents discount to CBIT futures, which is 90 cents to $1 below its long-term norm. The spread is telling us that wheat consumers in the US currently have no supply concerns; they are not hedging, and are purchasing wheat on a hand-to-mouth basis, putting pressure on the spread. The historically low level of the KCBT-CBOT wheat spread in September continues to be a warning sign that amply supplies will lead to lower prices. Moreover, in the June report, the USDA told the wheat market that they project a new record for inventories at the end of this season despite rising demand on the back of the ever-increasing global population.

Cotton holding 60 cents

The price of cotton moved significantly lower when it failed to move above the 80 cents per pound level in mid-April. Active month December cotton futures were at 65.86 cents per pound on July 8 compared to 65.65 cents on June 10, the day before the release of the June WASDE report.

The daily chart of December futures shows that the price dropped to a low at 64.70 on June 10, but cotton has been making higher lows and higher highs on a marginal basis over the past month. Both price momentum and relative strength metrics were in neutral territory and were turning lower on July 8. Daily historical volatility has declined from 17.71% to 12.56% over the past month. The open interest metric has also moved to the downside falling from 206,687 contracts on June 10 to 179,523 on July 5, a drop of 13.1% over the past month. Cotton, like many other agricultural products, is one of the commodities that finds itself in the crosshairs of the trade dispute between the US and China. The price action in the cotton market had been bearish from April through June, but it is going into the July report on a little more of an upbeat note as the price action has been consolidating since the June 10 low.

Meats - Overdone on the downside?

The cattle futures market experienced lots of selling since March, but that seems to have leveled off over the past month.

As the daily chart of August live cattle futures highlights, the price dropped from a high at $1.2115 per pound on March 22 to a low at $1.01975 on June 24. On June 10, before the last WASDE report, August live cattle settled at $1.0615 per pound compared to $1.06325 on July 8. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators are rising towards overbought territory on the short-term chart, and daily historical volatility at 15% is below the June 10 level that was at 24.9%. Open interest decreased from 363,623 contracts on the day before the last report to 348,755 last Friday, a drop of 4.1% over the period. Live cattle futures are going into this month’s report on a positive note as the price had been moving to the upside over the recent trading sessions.

While live cattle futures are heading into the report a bit strong, the opposite is the case for the cash-settled feeder cattle futures market.

As the daily chart displays, August feeder cattle futures moved from $1.39825 on June 10 to $1.38600 on July 8 as the price edged lower over the period. Just as in the live cattle arena, price momentum and relative strength indices are rising towards overbought conditions, and daily historical volatile declined since June 10. However, the open interest metric moved from 48,394 to 50,227 contracts over the period, an increase of 3.8%. Feeder cattle are also heading into Thursday’s data release on more of a bullish than a bearish note.

The USDA’s information and projects may be the most interesting in for the lean hog futures market later this week. The outbreak of African swine fever that has decimated the Chinese pig population spread beyond the nation’s borders over the past month. Given the agreement on a moratorium on protectionism between the US and China, it is possible that we could see an increase of pork exports to the world’s leading consuming nation over the coming month, which would cause export demand to rise. However, the price action in the lean hog futures market has yet to signal that US pork is heading toward China and that supplies are enough to satisfy all demand.

The daily chart of August lean hog futures shows that the price moved from 84.975 cents per pound on June 10 to 76.825 cents as of July 8, a drop of 9.6% over the past month. The futures got as low as 73.95 cents on June 24, before the meeting between the leaders of China and the US and have recovered since. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were just under neutral territory on July 8, and daily historical price volatility at 38.75% was a bit higher than the 36.38% level on June 10. Open interest moved from 315,043 to 296,155 contracts over the period, a decline of 6%. The price for October lean hog futures was at 69.55 cents per pound reflecting the start of the off-season for demand on Monday, July 8. We will find out Thursday if the USDA addresses the potential for increased pork exports from the US to China, which could change the fundamental picture for the lean hog futures market over the coming days, weeks, and months.

Expect increased volatility going into and in the aftermath of Thursday’s WASDE report in all of the grain markets as well as in cotton and animal protein futures. For those who watch the grain sector, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product reflects the price action in the corn, soybean, and wheat futures markets. The fund summary for JJG states:

“The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the “index components”) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

JJG has net assets of $29.48 million, trades an average of 9,579 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%.

The chart indicated that JJG settled at $46.69 per share on June 10, the day before the June WASDE report, and was at $47.28 on July 8, a rise of 1.3% over the period. Given the marginal increases in the prices of new crop soybean, corn, and wheat futures on the CBOT, JJG did an excellent job reflecting the price action in the grain futures markets.

I will return with a recap of the July WASDE and price action that follows in the aftermath of its release, early next week.

