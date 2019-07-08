Arc Resources: Capital Spend Leaves No Margin For Dividend

The company asserts that significant cash flow is available to cover the dividend, but this is based upon very optimistic expectations for capital expenditure.

ARC Resources is a 50-50 oil-gas energy producer, largely based in the Montney field on the BC/Alberta border, coming from the now-dead income trust tradition - it pays a high (9.25%) monthly dividend that's been set at that level since early 2016, when it was cut in half from 10 cents to the current 5 cents monthly.

The company is thus currently committed to 53m (all figures CAD) of dividend payments a quarter. There are minimal safe opportunities to earn this sort of income in 2019, which raises the question - why doesn't the market jump all over this dividend, bid the price up, and drag the yield down? In fact, the exact opposite has happened:

Data by YCharts

Dividends do not exist in a vacuum. They have to be paid out of earnings. But the earnings of resource companies are unique - each barrel of oil is not manufactured, but pumped out of the ground and can never be produced again. Energy companies are constantly cannibalizing their reserves to produce, which means that energy companies, like ARC, have a substantial, inescapable commitment to capital expenditures, without which they will shrivel and die (at which point you're not going to get any more dividend checks).

ARC, to their credit, is very open about this. Their just-released investor presentation shows the following breakdown of funds from operations:

53m a quarter is 212m/year in dividends, which checks out. But the dividend is only half the size of the 'sustaining capital' requirement. This 400m number also shows up in the 2018 annual report, also absent explanation. Given the magnitude of the capex requirement relative to discretionary FFO, even small percentage changes in the $400m estimate could eat into the dividend.

Value from Capital Expenditure

Absent an explanation for how the company arrives at an estimate of 400m for sustaining capital, we can turn to the production data and contrast actual realized production against actual realized capital expenditure. A quick glance at the 2018 annual report suggests that production is increasing, with barrels-of-oil-equivalent (BOE) increasing nicely over the last few years. BOE is a handy physics-derived measure that relies upon the fact that one needs 6000 cubic feet of natural gas to equate to one barrel of oil in terms of energy from combustion.

If we want to reproduce the company's calculations, convert the natural gas into BOE by multiplying by 1000 (to yield Mcf/day) and then divide by 6 (to yield BOE/day): 23,460+7,281+570.2*1000/6 + 6,955 = 132,729. Pretty close!

Turning to capital expenditure, we see however that the company is spending considerably more than $400m a year on capex:

However, if the company is growing, you'd expect to spend more than 400, since 400 will only keep things in stasis. For example, the 830m spend in 2017 yielded an increase of almost 10,000 BOE/day in 2018 - makes sense.

BOE is misleading

Unfortunately, BOE is not a good measure. BOE is meant to equate physical amounts of energy. But what most people looking at ARC care about is the dividends in their pockets. However, one BOE of natural gas is worth a lot less than a barrel of oil. In 2019 Q1, ARC realized $63.72 per barrel of oil, $64.81 per barrel of condensate, $22.43 per barrel of natural gas liquids, and $2.79 per Mcf of natural gas. Multiplying that by 6, ARC's natural gas sold for $16.74/BOE - considerably less than the price of oil. This is a general pattern:

Data by YCharts

As a rule, "equivalent barrels" of gas are not worth nearly as much as barrels of oil.

To make this more clear, let's look at ARC's production not in terms of BOE - the raw physical energy produced - but in terms of the economic value produced. I'm going to look at how much the production was worth in each year, along with the company's forecast for 2019 production, in terms of the realized prices in 2019 Q1.

Here, I'm using the midpoint of management's 2019 guidance for the quantities produced in 2019. Note that the value of the production, measured at constant prices, is falling. This is because ARC's capex is shifting the production mix away from oil and towards natural gas which is not worth as much. Without changes in pricing, ARC's top line revenue will fall in 2019 unless it beats guidance on production volumes.

Recall the capital expenditure numbers. The 2016 capex is not clean because of acquisitions/dispositions. But in 2017, the company spent $830m on capex and did not increase the economic value of what they produced in 2018. ARC spent another $680m ($585m if you subtract dispositions) on capex in 2018 - and is openly showing that they expect the value of their production to fall in 2019. The company is also guiding to spend another $700m on capex ion 2019, though unfortunately is not releasing sufficient information to speculate on how much they might produce in 2020.

I view these numbers as raising suspicion that the company can sustain itself on $400m of capex a year. The average capex here is significantly higher than $400m, but the company is getting flat or marginally declining value of production even while headline BOE is increasing.

One counter-argument is that these capital expenditures may have long build times - I invest $500m in a factory today, the factory is not fully operational until four years later, and looking at production after two years is misleading. However, ARC suggests itself that capex has a short window, e.g. from their November 2018 capital plan - most capex is producing in eighteen months or so.

Another counter argument would be that the company has been buying reserves and not production, and indeed reserves have increased. However, basically all BOE growth in reserves has come from increased reserves of natural gas - about 800 billion cubic feet. How much are those worth? If we give ARC the benefit of the doubt and treat their sustaining capex of $400m as accurate, I calculate their free cash flow margin as 13%: 2019 Q1 had revenue of 328m, FFO of 186m, 100m quarterly capex: 286/328 = 87% funds are spoken for. If we assume the reserves can be pulled out over ten years and discount at 10%, the valuation is 186m, or 62m/year over the last three years. This does not reconcile the gap between actual capex and claimed sustaining capex. This is conservative if you think oil is the better part of the business (since the margins on gas will be lower).

Value Creation

In 2018, ARC generated 819m of funds from operations and paid 212m of dividends. However, as argued above, sustaining capex could easily be in the 600m range. If so, the company is just barely covering the dividend.

The company is also failing to create value by refusing to roll out a buyback despite the huge decline in the stock price. In 2019 Q1, the company measured their pre-tax return on capital employed at 5%. A buyback, with the stock yielding 9.25%, would give an after-tax return of 9.25%. This seems like a no-brainer and raises questions about the incentives facing management.

ARC clearly realizes that the valuation of the company is tied to the need for capex, and this $400m number has made a repeated appearance in a variety of company documents without explanation. ARC would do a valuable favour to investors and potentially the stock price if it could provide specific backing for this claim.

Obviously, an increase in energy prices eliminates all questions, but turning ARC into a play that only works with rising energy prices is a completely different premise than ARC being a safe 9.25% yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.