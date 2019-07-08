Plymouth Industrial REIT: 8%-Yielding Dividend But Over-Leveraged Balance Sheet

Plymouth Industrial REIT focuses on acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the U.S.

Investment Thesis

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) continued its path to grow its top and bottom lines through acquisition. We like its outlook as strong demand for industrial properties should continue in the next few years. Therefore, the company should be able to deliver organic growth through rental rate increases in 2019 and beyond thanks to favorable re-leasing spreads. We like Plymouth’s 8%-yielding dividend. However, it has an over-leveraged balance sheet. Therefore, we think investors may want to be cautious and seek opportunities elsewhere.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Plymouth delivered strong revenue growth of 40% primarily thanks to the acquisitions management made over the past year and rental rate increases. As a result, its net operating income grew from $6.98 million in Q1 2018 to $10.4 million in Q1 2019. Its occupancy ratio of 94.5% was slightly less than Q4 2018’s 95%. However, management noted that strong demand should help lift its occupancy ratio towards 95%-96% range by year-end.

Reasons why we like Plymouth Industrial REIT and its outlook

A focus in six major coastal markets

Plymouth owns a portfolio of 56 industrial buildings with a total gross leasable area of about 12 million square feet. As can be seen from the table below, the company’s properties are located in 9 large markets with a high concentration in Chicago (31.7% of its total leasable area), Jacksonville (18.8), Columbus (10.7%), Cleveland (8.8%), and Indianapolis (8.4%). Plymouth is different from other larger industrial REITs as it focuses not only in primary markets but also in secondary markets with improving fundamentals. Unlike primary markets where the costs of acquisitions are skyrocketed already and capitalization yields are low, these secondary markets are places where valuations are still relatively cheap and capitalization yields are relatively higher.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

Strong market fundamentals

The rise of e-commerce and the demand for fast delivery has created strong demand for light industrial properties. Plymouth should benefit from this trend as well. As can be seen from the chart below, e-commerce sales in the past 10 years has grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 15% annually. The growth in e-commerce has resulted in strong demand for industrial properties as many businesses set up warehouse locations and distribution centers to meet the demand of shipping.

Source: Duke Realty Presentation

This is exactly what PwC’s latest report states:

"With increased need for last-mile delivery and e-commerce facilities, logistics and fulfillment continue to be a major opportunity for creating value. As tenants look for increasingly larger spaces, vacancy rates are tightening and rents are rising."

Looking forward, demand for industrial properties will remain robust. This is because consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they ordered their products online (e.g. within 24 hours). In order to satisfy the demand, the need for more warehouse and distribution centers closer to customers will not diminish anytime soon. As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states:

"We are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession."

This should provide some tailwind for Plymouth as demand should remain robust. As can be seen from the two charts below, thanks to strong demand, average vacancy rate for U.S. warehouse/distribution properties is expected to continue their declining trend in the next few years.

Source: April 2019 Presentation

Favorable re-leasing spreads

Plymouth was able to renew its leases with an increase of 14% in its average rental rates in Q1 2019. Management is optimistic that its occupancy rate will trend up towards 95%-96% from its current level of 94.5%. The strong demand environment should allow Plymouth to maintain high re-leasing spreads for the rest of the year and into 2020. This is favorable because 8.7% of its leases will expire in the remaining of 2019 and about 16.1% will expire in 2020.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

However, we have our concerns

A leveraged balance sheet

One major concern we have about Plymouth is its leveraged balance sheet. The company expects to generate EBITDA of $36.9 million in 2019. Its net debt is about $312 million at the end of Q1 2019. This means that its net debt to EBITDA ratio is about 8.5x. This is much higher than Duke Realty’s (DRE) 5.1x and Terreno Realty’s (TRNO) 3.9x. Plymouth interest coverage ratio of 2.36x is very poor when compared to Duke Realty and Terreno’s 6.6x coverage. Therefore, we believe Plymouth’s leveraged balance sheet will make it difficult to grow by acquisitions without raising capital from the equity market.

Future maintenance costs may be high

Plymouth typically focuses on Class B industrial properties. These are properties with buildings that are typically more than 15 years old. While these properties are cheaper to acquire, the cost to maintain these properties will likely be much higher as these buildings age. At some point, a major repair may be needed to keep these buildings usable.

Valuation Analysis

Plymouth expects to generate about $1.95-2.00 of adjusted funds from operations per share. Using the midpoint of its guidance, its price to 2019 AFFO ratio is only about 9.5x. This is significantly below Prologis’ (PLD) 24.7x and Duke Realty’s 21.9x.

An attractive 8%-yielding dividend

Plymouth currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share. This is equivalent to an attractive 8%-yielding dividend. Its payout ratio of 119% is high (based on its AFFO generated in the past 12 months). If management can deliver its guidance of generating $1.95-$2.00 of AFFO in 2019, its dividend payout ratio will drop down to 76%. In that case, its dividend will be safe and sustainable.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Supply and demand risk

Demand and supply is one of the factors that investors need to consider when investing in industrial REITs (and other types of REITs as well). Light industrial buildings are not difficult to build. Hence, a lengthy period of short supply may trigger lots of development activities. This may result in excessive supply in future years.

Investor Takeaway

We like Plymouth’s focus in industrial properties and its potential to grow its rental revenue and NOI significantly in the next few years. However, its balance sheet is over-leveraged. Despite its cheap valuation, we think investors may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.