Fedex: It's Cheap For A Reason

While FedEx (FDX) might be a conviction buy from the value community judging from recent analysis, I believe that upside is limited, given the eroding fundamental picture and weak technicals. While the S&P-500 (SPY) has trotted more than 15% higher since its December lows, FedEx is sitting with a flat year-to-date return and has not participated in the slightest. This is a significant change of character for the stock, as the stock outperformed the general market in almost every year from 2013 through 2017. On the fundamental front, earnings per share are now growing with a decelerating trend in quarterly revenue growth, and I do not believe this to be sustainable. Typically, in these situations, earnings per share either top out within the next year or two or decelerates significantly. Based on these two negative headwinds, I believe the upside is limited in the stock, and it will be a market performer at best.

While conventional wisdom might assume that funds are salivating over the recent weakness in FedEx and scooping up shares at break-neck speed, the opposite is happening. The number of funds holding FedEx topped in Q2 2018 and has been on a steady decline since. The most recent quarter saw 250 funds shed the stock from their portfolios, and this is the most significant single quarter drop in years. While the big money and institutions are not always right, it rarely pays to fight them at the onset of a new trend. Just as one would be crazy to short a stock with accelerating fund ownership from a period of stagnant fund moves, looking to buy a stock while funds are suddenly switching from net buyers to net sellers rarely pays off intermediate-term either. As we see from the below chart I've built, fund ownership was trending up from 2017 through 2018, but now has begun a new downtrend in Q1 with three consecutive quarterly drops, and a new 2-year low in fund ownership.

(Source: Investors.com, Author's Chart)

So what's the catalyst for funds becoming net sellers of FedEx? Let's take a look at annual earnings per share and quarterly revenue growth below.

As can be seen from the chart I've built below of annual earnings per share, FedEx has been a behemoth growth company for a large cap of its size. The company has managed to put up nearly 18% annual earnings growth rates over the past five year period, but this growth is finally beginning to slow to a halt. FY-2020 earnings per share are expected to drop year over year, and while FY-2021's earnings are estimated to put in a new all-time high at $16.35, this will translate to growth of less than 3% per year from FY-2018's $15.31 in EPS, to FY-2021's estimate for $16.35. This is a material drop-off in a prior double-digit growth rate, and there is no reason the company would command the same P/E ratio it did in the 2013 through 2017 period with an exceptional growth rate.

This slowdown in annual earnings per share can be attributed to the weakening global trade backdrop, and the fact that FedEx has dropped Amazon (AMZN) from its Express business as a customer. While FedEx has stated that Amazon only accounts for about 1.3% of its total revenue and that this should trend correct itself in FY-2021, this is still a minor blow. The bigger unresolved worry is that China has considered black-listing FedEx after misrouting packages directed to Huawei. Clearly, the company's bets on international trade are not playing out as expected.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table & Chart)

Moving over to quarterly revenue growth, we can also see a clear sign of deceleration emerging. During the 2016 and 2017 period, earnings growth was being fueled by reasonably up-trending and robust revenue growth on a year-over-year basis. However, since Q4 2018, revenue growth has flattened out and is now beginning to decelerate quite a bit. The prior average year-over-year growth rate for Q4 2017 through Q4 2018 was 9.8% (five-quarter average). The current year-over-year growth rate from Q3 2018 through to Q3 2019 estimates is 5.6%, and this will likely to decline to as low as 3.5% as the stronger Q3 2018 and Q4 2018 quarters roll off the back-end. Earnings growth with decelerating revenue growth is rarely sustainable long-term and based on this; it is hard to imagine the company's decelerating earnings growth rate re-accelerating any time soon. One silver lining is that the company's initiatives to partner with Dollar General (DG) and Walgreens (WBA) may help to boost revenues and offset the medium-term headwind of the canceled Amazon contract. The other silver lining is that FedEx has recently announced seven-day delivery year-round, and is ramping up efforts in its Ground business. The company stated on the call that they expected volume and revenue growth to remain strong. Whether both these initiatives will pay off remains to be seen.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table & Chart)

Based on the eroding fundamental strength, and the fact that the market tends to look forward 18 months, it is not difficult to understand why FedEx is out of favor here. For funds to fall back in love with the stock, investors are going to want to see an acceleration in quarterly revenue growth on a year-over-year basis again to the high single-digit levels. Barring this, it is possible that FY-2021's projection for $16.35 in annual earnings per share may mark a short-term top (2-3 years) in their earnings trend.

While the fundamental picture is no longer nearly as rosy as it was in the past five-year period, the technical picture is also showing signs of long-term weakness. FedEx broke down from a $227.00 - $275.00 box late last year and is now trying to build out a new box between $150.00 and $200.00. The stock's uptrend line from the 2009 lows was broken as of Q4 2018, and any rallies up to the underside of this trend line will likely be met with selling pressure if they do occur. Also, all of FedEx's weekly moving averages have rolled over, and this will provide a headwind. All through the 2010 through 2017 period, FedEx enjoyed a tailwind as it traded above a flat or increasing intermediate-term weekly moving average (green line). This moving average has finally flipped to negative for several weeks in a row and may be new resistance for the stock near the $200.00 level now. Yes, a trade up to $200.00 is certainly a nice gain for a stock currently trading at $162.00. Having said that, outside of a powerful market rally or a material positive change in FedEx's fundamentals, I believe this may be the ceiling for the stock for the next 12 months. I prefer to trade in stocks where there are limited overhead supply and technical ceilings, and for this reason, I see hundreds of better opportunities out there. If I were holding FedEx, I would be inclined to dump the stock as it approached the $200.00 level and take my profits while I have them.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming in on the weekly chart, we can see that we have pretty clear resistance at $200.00 where the stock was rejected in April, as well as strong resistance at $227.00. The $227.00 level is prior support which is likely to become new resistance for the stock, as well as the underside of the stock's broken 10-year uptrend line.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While FedEx was the right stock to park in one's portfolio for the past decade, I believe the stock's market out-performer days are over, and it will now be relegated to the market performer or market under-performer heap. While buys in the $160.00 range may work, it does not fit any of my strategies currently. There are far too many healthy stocks in up-trends out there with steady revenue growth to bother with FedEx here. The fact that FedEx cannot even find a bid with the market's recent 5-week resurgence off the June low is typically not a good sign. As long as the FedEx bulls defend $150.00 on a weekly close, they may have a shot at a run back towards the $200.00 level. However, if the $150.00 level is lost on a weekly close, this increases the probabilities that the stock may need to visit the $130.00 level, which is the next crucial support. An end to the trade war would certainly provide a decent boost for the stock, but there's a good chance the stock will get rejected at its broken support level near $200.00. If I was long the stock from current levels, I would be looking to take advantage 15% plus rallies to exit the majority my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.