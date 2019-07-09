Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy

The potential impact of Amazon’s venture into shipping is much less severe than the media depicts and that’s precisely how I feel about Monmouth’s overhang.

I will be focusing on the cash flow generators driving Monmouth with an emphasis on dividend growth.

In a recent article I stated that I’m “a disciple of fundamental analysis in which I spend countless hours analyzing the sustainable competitive advantages, valuation, and margin of safety of publicly-traded REITs.”

I added that “in order to understand the true profit potential for a REIT, it’s imperative to build a model demonstrating how the company can earn their cost of capital to drive scale.”

As a REIT analyst, I’m always “surveying the list of filtered opportunities” in order to “determine the companies that generate the most reliable profits over time.” Part of the hard work not only involves the cost of capital but also the company’s free cash flow (after dividends).

In that same article I provided a list of 23 equity REITs with the overall lowest payout ratios and the sole industrial REIT on that list is First Industrial (FR), with the 10th lowest payout ratio (based on FFO) of 54.7%.

Cash flow is critical for any business and today I wanted to spend time on another industrial REIT that’s on our strong buy list. While most industrial REITs are enjoying extraordinary price appreciation year-to-date, Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) has underperformed.

As a result of this underperformance (of Monmouth) we thought it would be helpful to take a closer look at the company to determine what’s causing the lackluster performance.

Keep in mind, we upgraded Monmouth to a strong buy back in August 2018 based primarily on the robust earnings growth forecast (low double-digit) and potential dividend increases. In an article I explained that “Monmouth is in the e-commerce sector and that's precisely what's fueling the strong performance.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since that time (August 2018) Monmouth shares are down another 18% and the dividend yield is now 5.02%. Compared with the closest peers, Monmouth has become an attractive strong buy, perhaps stronger than I wrote about (back in August 2018).

As I write this article, I will be focusing on the cash flow generators driving Monmouth with an emphasis on dividend growth. This fundamental analysis is a key component of understanding the outlook for future profitability. As Warren Buffett (Fortune 1999) explained,

“The key to investing is …determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage. The products or services that have wide, sustainable moats around them are the ones that deliver rewards to investors.”

Photo Source

Federal Express: The Primary Customer

The reason I decided to use the picture above is because I wanted to highlight this quote from Warren Buffett,

“Focus on your customers and lead your people as though their lives depend on your success.”

Monmouth is an industrial REIT that commenced operations in 1968 and began investing in properties leased to FedEx (FDX) in 1992. Currently Monmouth derives a significant amount of revenue from FedEx - 59.6% based on Annual Rent and 48.0% based on Square Footage.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

When you consider the price chart (below) for Monmouth and FedEx you can get a picture of the correlation between the sentiment for these two companies:

Source: Yahoo Finance

FedEx operates more than 150,000 ground vehicles and 650 aircraft. The company’s express segment accounts for roughly 57% of total revenues, followed by ground (29%), freight (11%), and services (3%).

The company is clearly operating in a difficult environment (-31.06% in one year) as yields are under pressure due to slow international conditions, primarily in Asia and Europe. The ground operations are stronger but margins also are stressed due to labor costs and the integration of the six-day per week operations.

FedEx reduced the earnings outlook to $15.10 - $15.90, from $15.50 - $16.60 (around -3.4% at the midpoint). The company has a very reliable history of dividend growth and as a result of this research (for this article) I decided to pick up some shares of my own (dividend yield is 1.61%).

Source: FAST Graphs

The potential impact of Amazon’s (AMZN) venture into shipping is much less severe that the media depicts, considering the fact that Amazon represents less than 1.3% of FedEx’s total revenue. In fact, FedEx expects e-commerce to help the US postal market to double in size between now and 2026. On a recent earnings call, FedEx’s CEO, Fred Smith, explains,

“…future development is speeding up e-commerce deliveries and postal reform, which by the way we have supported and will likely be discontinuing in the next several years. FedEx is uniquely position for long-term success and will continue to deliver a great future for our customers, share owners, team members and the communities we serve.”

The company said that in the U.S. alone, FedEx “expects the parcel market to double in size to more than 100 million packages per day by 2026. As the market grows, so to do our abilities and offering - capabilities and offerings, our global network serves as the invisible backbone for the fast, easy and reliable e-commerce experience that consumers demand today, and we continuously build upon our offerings to customers.”

Monmouth has been growing its business with other e-commerce users. In an investor deck Monmouth highlights the fact that “the entire retail industry continues to shift its focus from traditional brick and mortar stores to omni-channel platforms” and “this has led to significant demand for large, modern industrial distribution centers.”

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

Monmouth was early in anticipating a consumer spending shift from traditional stores to Internet sales (as evidenced by the FedEx exposure) and the portfolio today is comprised of many high-quality (~80% of rental revenue is from investment grade tenants or subsidiaries) tenants that include Amazon, Anheuser-Busch, Beam Suntory, Coca-Cola, FedEx, Home Depot, International Paper, Keurig Dr Pepper, Milwaukee Tool, National Oilwell, Shaw Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Siemens, Snap-on, ULTA, United Technologies and others.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

Monmouth’s portfolio also is well diversified geographically – with 21.8 million square feet across 30 states. Approximately one third of the portfolio (based on square footage) is located in Florida (10.1%), Texas (8.2%), Ohio (7.8%), and Georgia (7.5%).

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

One final note, regarding FedEx. I'm not concerned with the outsized exposure (for Monmouth) given the well-laddered leases. Also, Monmouth has extensive experience working with FedEx and that serves as an advantage because the two companies have developed strong ties that help with expansion and relocations.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

Cost of Capital is Key

It’s true, Monmouth does not have the same cost of capital as the industrial peers, and in an article a few weeks ago I provided the following WACC (weighted average cost of capital) model:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, Monmouth’s cost of debt is higher than many of the peers with investment-grade rated balance sheets. For example, First Industrial (rated BBB by S&P) has a WACC of 4.6% and Prologis (PLD) – rated A- by S&P – has a WACC of 4.1%. Alternatively, Monmouth has a WACC of 5.4%, as a result of its higher equity cost and higher debt costs.

Monmouth utilizes secured debt to fund most acquisitions, and although this a more expensive cost of capital, the company typically secures the properties for longer terms (5 to 10 years), limiting rollover risk and utilizing non-recourse financing.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

For example, to fund recent acquisitions Monmouth locked in a weighted average interest rate of 4.27%, with one five-year self-amortizing mortgage and another 18-year self-amortizing loan, representing a weighted average term of 17.3 years. By match funding these loans with lease terms, Monmouth is able to lock in the spread (profit margin).

Monmouth’s weighted average lease maturity is eight years and the weighted average rent per square foot is $6.23 (the weighted average rent is 3% below the national average asking rent of $6.41 per square foot, representing good embedded rent growth potential).

Also, Monmouth’s occupancy as of the latest quarter was 98.9%, representing the highest overall occupancy in the peer group:

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

Over the years, Monmouth has managed to maintain reliable earnings growth – averaging 14% AFFO per share growth since 2014:

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

In the latest quarter. Monmouth’s AFFO per share was $0.2, representing a 4.5% decrease over the prior year period and an 8.7% sequential decrease. The company said that the sequential decrease in AFFO per share was attributable “to a reduction in dividend income from the securities portfolio” and the “impact of the October equity offering,” combined with “additional equity raise pursuant to the dividend reinvestment plan.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

The market yawned with the earnings miss, suggesting that either (1) the securities portfolio was already priced-in, or (2) the FexEx overhang was continuing to weigh on Monmouth shares.

I have been transparent with my dislike for Monmouth’s securities holdings. When I learned that the company was purchasing shares in high-yielding REITs such as CBL Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG) I almost immediately downgraded Monmouth to a HOLD.

I also downgraded UMH Properties to a HOLD for the same reasons. However, I opted to upgrade Monmouth in August based upon the fact that Monmouth’s securities portfolio represented around 8.5% of assets. I maintain a HOLD with UMH.

Source: iREIT

To be clear, I don’t have a problem that Monmouth and UMH own REITs. It’s simply that the company is selecting dangerous stocks, putting shareholder capital at risk.

In my opinion, this has been an ongoing overhang that's likely going to persist until the management team takes control. In 2018 Monmouth’s securities portfolio returned -15.45% (vs 3.74% for the MSCI) and -10.7% through 2019 (vs +8.46% for the MSCI).

Source: MNR Investor Presentation

Clearly, Monmouth management has good intentions, as viewed by the insider ownership chart below (the three Landy's own 3.068 million shares or around 3.7% of outstanding shares). On the latest earnings call, Monmouth’s CEO Mike Landy said:

“We’re really pleased with our pipeline…So given we have that runway of allocating capital to our core business, we would like to take the portfolio lower (the securities exposure). We will be reallocating capital from the securities portfolio into closing those deals. And so, I see it going lower. And once we get it lower, I’d like to keep it lower.”

Well done Mr. Landy.

He added, “We now have a $0.25 billion pipeline in front of us so we can allocate the portfolio into that and take it down closer to 5% of gross assets.”

I suspect this means that Monmouth will be walking away from CBL and Washington Prime, and the other toxic names. Also, I suppose that there will be similar news when UMH reports earnings (first week in August based on last year).

Let’s Get the Needle Moving Monmouth

As you can see below, Monmouth has a track record for growth, as viewed below:

Source

Monmouth also has demonstrated a record of earnings (or AFFO per share) growth:

Source

As viewed below, Monmouth maintained a flat dividend for a number of years, and I was not as sold on the company until I saw the dividend begin to move up in 2018 (as viewed below):

Source: FAST Graphs

The more recent earnings and dividend growth has me excited, and now that the company is beginning to reduce its securities exposure, the company’s circle of competence should be revealed (by Mr. Market). As I have frequently suggested, dividend growth is the secret to achieving superior returns.

Source: FAST Graphs

Monmouth is a Stronger Buy

Now let’s take a look at Monmouth’s P/FFO multiple, compared with the closest peers:

As I alluded earlier, First Industrial has a low payout ratio, but Monmouth’s dividend is no where near of being cut and the company has never cut its dividend. Given the longer duration leases (eight years) and higher-quality tenant base (80% investment grade), I'm comfortable with the payout ratio and prospects for future dividend growth.

In Closing

Monmouth is suffering in large part due to the company’s FedEx exposure. While there's little doubt that FedEx is operating in a difficult environment, I see no reason to suspect the company’s (FDX) credit will be downgraded anytime soon. As I explained above, “the potential impact of Amazon’s venture into shipping is much less severe that the media depicts” and that’s precisely how I feel about Monmouth’s overhang….and the reason I consider shares grossly mispriced.

There aren’t too many Strong Buys in REIT-dom today and Monmouth is an outlier worth owning. We maintain our Strong Buy with expectations that shares could generate returns of 25% over the next 12 months (as noted: I also picked up shares in FDX).

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Join the iREIT on Alpha Marketplace Service Our Equity REIT Research delivers event analysis, stock ideas and property sector themes for our customers and clients. The team 18 property sectors ranging from health care to data centers to net lease. Our product mix includes single stock (in depth) Equity REITs (small, mid and large cap), thematic (market themes), commercial mortgage REITs, preferreds, and bonds. We have assembled highly-skilled analysts to assist investors manage risk while generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Sign-up for our 2-week free trial and get unrivaled REIT research with 4 real-time portfolios and Rhino Tracker.







Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR, FDX, STAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.