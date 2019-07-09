State Street: Why I'm Expecting A 60% Rally By January 2021

2021 call options are priced to pay at least 8 times your initial investment if the stock makes it back to $90, let alone its highs ($110) from last year.

This is a ridiculous decline, given that the business is continuing to grow, and they just announced a massive share buyback.

State Street (STT) is the cheapest of the 18 banks large enough to be subject to the Fed's CCAR tests. While many of the too-big-to-fail banks are attractively priced, State Street is trading at a huge discount to both its sector and the broader market.

STT stock often flies under the radar for several reasons. For one, it's not involved in either personal banking or in investment banking, meaning that we ordinary investors don't interact with its public brand so frequently. Secondly, in its primary line of business, custodian banking, there is one even larger rival, the Bank of New York Mellon (BK) that gets more attention. And, BK stock happens to be cheap as well.

But for the time being, if you want to own a large-cap U.S. bank, the easy choice is State Street. That's due to several reasons. The bank has unusually long-running recurring revenue streams, it is well-capitalized versus its rivals, and it is less sensitive to interest rates than most. Within its business operations, it also has some very attractive businesses, such as running the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY) that appear to be under-appreciated by ordinary investors. Let's dive into State Street.

State Street: A Different Kind Of Bank

As of its latest 10-K, State Street is a global bank with nearly $250 billion in assets operating in more than 100 geographies worldwide. Additionally, it is in charge of more than $30 trillion in custodial assets, and more than $2.5 trillion in assets under management. State Street may not be the world's most well-known bank, but it is one of the most important ones.

Its primary business is investment servicing. For those unfamiliar with the term, here's how State Street defines it:

Our Investment Servicing line of business performs core custody and related value-added functions, such as providing institutional investors with clearing, settlement and payment services. Our financial services and products allow our large institutional investor clients to execute financial transactions on a daily basis in markets across the globe. As most institutional investors cannot economically or efficiently build their own technology and operational processes necessary to facilitate their global securities settlement needs, our role as a global trust and custody bank is generally to aid our clients to efficiently perform services associated with the clearing, settlement and execution of securities transactions and related payments.

Most people hear the word bank and assume State Street is taking customer deposits, making loans, and collecting the spread. But that's not the business model here. Instead, State Street serves as a key intermediary to process transactions and handle funds between other large banks and financial services companies. This sort of business tends to generate consistent and dependable revenues that don't fluctuate too much regardless of the business climate.

The company also runs its asset management business, primarily through indexing strategies. It is responsible for ETFs such as SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) ETF, a rather nice asset to be in charge of. SPY alone has $270 billion in assets and is the largest American ETF. SPY charges 0.09% a year on funds, which makes this a close to $250 million a year business, just for operating one fund.

Another notable ETF is the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD). As of March 31st, it held more than 24 million ounces of gold worth more than $30 billion, making it one of the 10 largest holders of gold in the world. With a more meaty 0.4% expense ratio, GLD also rakes up some serious management fees for State Street as well.

Strong Capital Position

While State Street's stock has gotten pummeled, it's not concurrent with any meaningful deterioration of the company's balance sheet. In fact, thanks to its strong results, the company is now well-positioned to return more capital to shareholders. The Fed's recent stress test results confirm this point. State Street was one of the better-capitalized firms, unlike say Capital One (COF) which barely hit the minimums and had to retake its test. State Street was also right in line with the other custodial banks like Bank of New York Mellon and Northern Trust (NTRS):

Source

State Street's CEO, on learning of the results, said that:

“We are pleased with today’s CCAR results. The balance sheet repositioning work that we undertook last year, coupled with our strong capital position, has enabled us to deliver on our priority to significantly increase capital return to our shareholders".

What does this entail? State Street will be increasing its dividend more than 10% to $2.08 per year. On top of that, the company announced a new share buyback program to repurchase as much as $2 billion of common stock. Given that the market cap is now down to just $21 billion, State Street is talking about retiring nearly 10% of its outstanding shares in a single year.

Since 2011, State Street has repurchased 24% of its outstanding stock, reducing the share count from 493 million to 372 million. State Street historically has shown fairly good timing with its buybacks, for example, buying heavily in 2012 and 2013 just before shares spiked up. Meanwhile, it repurchased very little stock in 2018, after the share price had soared to record highs.

It appears management is creating a lot of value by timing its share repurchases to get the most bang for the buck. With the forward P/E ratio now at 9, management is set to buy back nearly 10% of its stock, this year, at an 11% earnings yield. That should create fantastic shareholder returns. The greater than 3.5% dividend yield adds another attractive component for shareholders as well.

Why State Street Is So Cheap

To answer that question, it's important to untangle a few various threads. For one, banks and financial stocks in general have been getting hit on the prospect of lower interest rates. The abrupt shift in Fed policy from hawkish straight through neutral into rate cuts has left the financial with a severe case of whiplash. The whole thesis on rate hikes powering higher Net Interest Margins has gone up in smoke.

That said, you probably shouldn't own STT stock because of Net Interest Margins in the first place. NIM-based revenues are less than a quarter of the total pie for the company. What interest it does earn is just from deposits at other banks and owning securities - State Street isn't out trying to make money lending on mortgages, consumer credit, or the like.

In the fiscal year 2016, State Street generated $2.1 billion in net interest income. As interest rates rose net interest income did increase; they pulled in $2.7 billion in net interest income last year. However, total fee revenue increased by $1.2 billion - double the increase in interest income - over the same stretch. This shows that even during a strong uptrend in interest rates, State Street has substantially more upside from collecting fees than from earning more on its asset book.

Since 2016, there have been eight Fed rate hikes. All that only managed to lift State Street's net interest margin from 1.13% to 1.47% (the national bank median is over 3%), while net interest income increased by $600 million annually. If the Fed cuts once or twice, then, we should expect something like $75 million to $150 million of lost net interest income. Given State Street's net income of more than $2.2 billion last year, this is something like a 3-6% hit to earnings. And, keep in mind that Fed cuts would likely be correlated with higher asset prices, which should offset much of the foregone interest income.

In the course of doing business as the world's second largest asset custodian, State Street not surprisingly attracts a fair amount of deposits. But at its core, it's not a traditional deposit-focused bank, so to the extent it is getting punished for the prospect of lower NIMs, that's largely an error on the market's part. State Street keeps more than half its asset base in deposits with other banks (which paid a measly 0.71% last year) and investment securities (2.19%). Given that State Street is not earning much on most of its assets anyway, one or two rate cuts are unlikely to cause too much harm to earnings - State Street simply isn't designed to have high leverage to interest rates.

Also, keep in mind that a lot of folks own the financials via ETFs which include STT as a large-cap bank. So, when investors sell a bank ETF to express their view on interest rates, they are also selling STT stock at the same time, even though the interest rate thesis doesn't really hold for the stock specifically.

There's also some concern about the custodian banks in particular. Fees have been dropping a bit in recent years as competition has mounted. State Street lost a notable customer in 2017 when BlackRock (BLK) defected to a cheaper rival for example - though this appears to have been low margin business beforehand anyway. Investors, are, reasonably, wondering if fees will continue to drop in coming years. That said, the rate of fee declines has been in the very low single digits annualized, so unless something changes significantly, the increase in funds that need custodial services should more than offset the modest decline in the rate being charged on them. Since BlackRock left, State Street's custodial assets have surged from $28 trillion to more than $30 trillion, suggesting that the loss was more of a one-off than a trend.

Also, there may be some recession risk that has been priced into bank stocks in recent months. Bank stocks fell sharply with the market in late 2018, and then they failed to recover as much in 2019, as investors have rotated into other sectors. The banking industry is quite vulnerable to economic weakness, so investors tend to dump their banking shares at the first sign of weakness.

Again, since State Street is mostly a custodian bank, this shouldn't matter to it so much specifically, but investors are going to sell bank stocks ahead of a perceived recession, forget about the details. It is worth mentioning that State Street's revenues would drop somewhat during a recession due to lower asset prices (and hence lower fees) even assuming there was little to no net loss of business clients.

Should a recession indeed hit, I'd look for State Street stock to find support at 0.8x book value. That's where shares bottomed in 2011 during the European financial crisis. Given State Street's significant exposure to the EU, the bank's valuation was fairly hard hit by that crisis, and so it'd take a major recession rather than a garden-variety economic slowdown to knock STT stock below that level. From $55 a share, 0.8x book value represents 18% downside, showing the favorable risk/reward set-up here. At 0.8x book value - $45/share - State Street would also be trading at less than 7.5x earnings assuming flat rather than growing earnings. It's hard to see the stock going much cheaper than that, particularly with a large buyback program in place.

I'd note that recent downgrades appear to be of the throwing-in-the-towel variety. Credit Suisse recently dropped its target from $75 to $63 while citing a bunch of stuff that isn't that especially important to State Street (interest rates) or that can quickly reverse (FX volatility):

Source

Analysts have to make these sorts of downgrades so their quarterly earnings estimates make sense. But to a longer-term investor in a duopoly sort of business franchise, selling the stock down 50% simply because FX volumes slipped or interest rates zagged the wrong way one quarter is the height of silliness.

That same news bit also noted that STT stock already has as many sell and hold ratings, combined, as buy/outperform ratings. With Monday's additional downgrade from Morgan Stanley, STT stock now has more outright hold or sell/underweight ratings than buy ratings. Given Wall Street's usual bullish bias, that indicates that sentiment is unlikely to get much worse for STT stock from this point on.

Ridiculously Cheap Stock

State Street's book value is $56.49 per share. Which means that it is trading a hair under book value at the moment. If State Street were struggling, or the broader economy was in a recession, it might make sense to price the bank at book.

But for a bank that is operationally strong in a good economy, this sort of valuation makes no sense. State Street is earning a fine 0.9% return on assets and a more than respectable 11% return on equity at the moment. Both of these figures are strong enough to earn it a decent premium to book value, especially considering the overall health of the economy and strong prospects for parts of the business such as managing the SPY ETF.

State Street stock now stands out - in a huge way - from the group of too-big-to-fail financial institutions:

Source

While the author of this graph was using it to note how far Schwab (SCHW) stands out from the valuation pack, it also shows that State Street is the most undervalued of the big banks at the other end of the spectrum. On a price/tangible book value basis, State Street is selling for just 1.8x now while sporting a 22% return on tangible equity.

Other banks that are equally profitable on a ROTE basis are trading at 2.5x price/tangible book value including M&T Bank (MTB) and - notably - Bank of New York Mellon. The other big custodian bank - Northern Trust - is also fetching nearly 2.5x price/tangible book despite earning a way lower return on its tangible equity.

Moving bank to price/book value, let's take a closer look at State Street against its two key custodial bank rivals:

Data by YCharts

Looking at the past decade of valuation, we can see that State Street is now at its cheapest point on a price/book basis since 2011 when the European banking system was having an existential crisis (and remember that State Street has sizable exposure to the European market). In 2016, STT stock briefly dipped to 1.2x book value - anyone buying there got a more than 50% return on their money inside of two years.

Interestingly, compared to the other two major custodial banks, State Street has now become the cheapest. State Street always trades at a discount to Northern Trust, but not usually this large of one. In 2011, for example, State Street traded around book value while Northern Trust was at 1.3x. At the highs, State Street traded for 2x book while Northern Trust hit 2.5x. Something like a 30% premium is normal. We're at more than 100% premium for Northern Trust now - for the valuation to get back to normal, State Street stock would need to go up at least 50% from present levels.

Meanwhile, State Street used to always trade at a nice premium to Bank of New York Mellon. Historically, the premium has run close to 20% over BK's stock. State Street is now selling at a 14% discount to BK's stock, suggesting something along the order of 40% STT stock price upside to recapture its normal valuation as compared to BK.

Data by YCharts

On a P/E basis, STT stock is now the cheapest it has been since it returned to profitability in 2010. Historically, purchases under 12x earnings have achieved quick returns for shareholders. A sub-10x P/E ratio for STT stock is nearly unprecedented... and all this while earnings are still going up nicely.

Data by YCharts

Analysts are looking for $6.05 in 2019 full-year earnings, and almost $7 in 2020 earnings according to Seeking Alpha's data, so the EPS graph continues moving up and to the right, even as the company's P/E ratio gyrates wildly. Notably, slap a historically average 16x P/E ratio on those $7 of earnings next year, and you get a $112 price target, or 100% upside from the current share price. This leads into my next point.

Huge Opportunity In Call Options

Like many banks in the current environment, State Street is clearly undervalued and should deliver solid results for people buying into the pessimistic atmosphere now and holding for a few years. However, STT stock is also offering a compelling opportunity in its options. This is in contrast to many of my preferred banking stocks, which are too small to have options, or whose liquidity for LEAP options is nearly non-existent.

By contrast, STT stock offers a robust options market with maturities ranging out to January 2021. This gives us 18 months for a trade to play out. That's plenty of time for my overarching macroeconomic thesis to work.

By late 2020, if I'm right, the Fed's panicked move into easing combined with Trump jawboning the stock market up ahead of the election should have people in a more upbeat mood. Keep in mind that Fed cuts don't necessarily mean long-term interest rates go down as well. It's my view that the 10-year and 30-year bond yields have overreacted to a passing slowdown in the economy, and, over time, the Fed's promise of renewed easing on the short-end along with rising asset (house and stock) prices will cause traders to price in more inflation, causing 10 and 30-year yields to move back up.

For banks, this results in two positions: Better net interest margins and lessened recession risk. For STT stock, down 50% in just a year, 18 months is plenty of time to recover much of those losses as the outlook for banking profits brightens.

Data by YCharts

Keeping in mind that STT stock was trading over $100 last year, and is at just $55 now, how far could it realistically recover? Over the next 18 months, a full recovery back to the all-time high around $110 is certainly possible, especially if the market as a whole really gets on a roll. That said, the severity of the drop in STT stock must be respected. $110 might be a bit ambitious of a target. More realistically, assuming the stock can break through the resistance level in the low $70s – where it just traded recently – it should be able to move back up to $90; that'd make for a 13 P/E ratio on $7 a share of earnings.

You wouldn't need much to happen favorably with earnings to get back to $90 – simply sentiment would need to head back toward neutral from the current extreme pessimistic level.

What sort of returns can we get if STT stock goes to $90 over the next 18 months? Here's where things get fun.

Call option data as of 3:30PM ET, July 8th. Source: Nasdaq.com

The last trade for STT $75 January 2021 calls was $1.64, and the midpoint bid/ask price was $1.57. Let's use $1.60 for the sake of simplicity. This means that the stock merely needs to go back to $76.60 or so over the next 18 months for this trade to break even (or better, if we still have time value when it gets there). Then, for every subsequent $1.60 it trades up, you double your initial investment. If STT stock goes to $80, you get a triple. $85 makes 6x on the initial investment. $90 – if it gets there – turns a $1.60 call option into $15.00, nearly a 10-bagger. Though it may sound crazy, if State Street trades back to its 2018 highs around $110, that $75 call option would go from $1.60 to $35, making up a 20x return on investment.

For shorter-term trades, State Street's January 2020 call options also look interesting. These have just over six months of remaining duration before expiration and offer some strong return possibilities as well. The $70 calls for January 2020 are currently going for 40 cents. This means that if the stock gets back to $75 – where it was trading so recently – the calls would return roughly 10x on investment.

As with most straight options trades, you should be prepared to potentially lose the entire initial investment if the thesis doesn't play out. I could be wrong and the economy does in fact go straight into a recession, despite all the fiscal stimulus and potential for upcoming rate cuts. There's plenty of other things that could go wrong as well.

But with STT stock down 50% with so little actual decline in their business, the prospects for a change in sentiment are too great to be overlooked. Over the next 18 months, if you're at all bullish on the market as a whole, you have to think there are decent odds that STT stock could trade back to $90 – still way short of where it was last year. And, if it does, you can make nearly 10x on your investment. Even a bounce back to just $80 results in more than a triple. This is clearly under-priced volatility (remember, a low VIX makes both puts and calls cheap) and represents an attractive way to get some serious upside leverage if the stock market – and banks in particular – take off in coming months.

For those not interested in an options trade, straight STT stock offers 60% from present levels when it trades back to $90 per share. The greater than 3.5% dividend yield adds a nice income stream. Meanwhile, the new buyback authorization for up to nearly 10% of the company's stock puts some serious support under the stock while we wait for market sentiment to turn.

This is an Ian's Insider Corner report published June 30th for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.