Kandi Technologies Group: It Does Not Look That Undervalued

Most traditional manufacturers are growing their revenue at a more significant pace than KNDI. Note that some of them report more than 10% revenue growth.

KNDI needs more money from the government to reach its break-even point. Many investors will not invest in KNDI if revenues and net income continue to decline.

The company trades at 2.7x forward sales, which is way above the rate of other competitors. KNDI should think twice about its buyback program.

Allied Market Research notes that the total EV market is expected to reach $0.567 billion by 2025 and could grow at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) comes across as an innovative company operating in an industry that is growing at a significant pace. Besides, the fact that the Chinese government decided to help the electric vehicle industry should help the company perform. With that said, careful due diligence shows that the company is not growing revenue at the same pace as the market. Also, it trades at 2.7x forward sales. It is not undervalued as compared to other competitors in the industry. Very recently, the company commenced a buyback program and noted that the shares are cheap. The company’s financial performance does not justify it.

Business

KNDI is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and off-road vehicle products.

The company offers very different electric cars, tricycles, and farmer cars, among others. See below some of the models sold:

As shown in the chart below, in 2018, 88% of KNDI’s sales were made in China and 12% overseas. It is worth mentioning that the amount of international sales is increasing. In 2016, sales in overseas territories represented only 3% of the total amount of sales.

The company is strong in the sale of EV parts, which comprises of 88% of the total amount of revenue. Off-road vehicles represent only 12% of the total amount of sales. Notice that the company stopped selling EV products three years ago. The company decided to sell the business segment to a JV company, in which the company owns a 50% stake. The image below offers further information on the matter:

KNDI operates in a growing industry. Allied Market Research notes that the total EV market is expected to reach $0.567 billion by 2025 and could grow at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Besides, KNDI operates in China, where the government is helping the industry. EV producers and distributors like KNDI receive tax deductions and subsidies from the government of China. As a result, industry specialists believe that EV sales are expected to reach 2.1 million units in 2020. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Recent Acquisitions Were Made With Stock

The most recent acquisitions provide valuable information about the risks that the management is ready to undertake. On January 3, 2018, the company closed the acquisition of Jinhua An Kao Power Technology Co., Ltd. for a total of $33.4 million. To pay for this acquisition, KNDI used approximately $3.9 million in cash and $20.7 million in stock. The fact that the management decided to pay a significant portion using stock is a bit worrying. Companies that believe that their stock is cheap rarely use stock to acquire shares. As shown in the chart below, in January 2018, the share price traded at $6-$7.

There is another reason to dislike the acquisition of Jinhua An Kao Power Technology Co., Ltd. As shown in the image below, goodwill comprised of 72% of the total amount of assets acquired. Besides, amortizable intangible assets comprised of 14% of the total amount of assets acquired. The impairment risk on this acquisition is very significant. Notice that accountants may decide to reduce the value of the assets acquired in the future, which could lead to share price depreciation.

In July 2018, the company acquired SC Autosports using equity. The company paid a total of $6 million, registering goodwill of $5.24 million. The impairment risk in this case is also high. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Declining Revenue

In the three months ended March 31, 2019, KNDI reported revenue of $18 million, 116% more than that on March 31, 2018. It is very positive. With that said, the company reported a loss from operations as the general and administrative expenses increased to -$2.039 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019. The image below offers further details on the matter:

The last two annual reports show diminishing revenue, which growth investors will dislike. In the year ended December 31, 2018, the company reported revenue of $122 million, 31% less than that in 2016. The gross profit also declined from $19.2 million in 2016 to -$17.7 million in 2018. The company is operating in an industry that appears to be innovating. With this in mind, the company’s financial figures are surprising. The image below offers further information on top of the P&L:

Besides, the losses before taxes also declined in the last three years. In 2016, they approximated to -$12 million, while they were equal to $31 million in 2018. It is also relevant to assessing the government grants. Many analysts note that the company benefits from Chinese government grants. Yes, it is correct. However, the total amount of grants received doesn’t help the company report positive net income. Government grants were equal to only $35 million and $12 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

KNDI needs more money from the government to reach its break-even point. Many investors will not invest in KNDI if revenues and net income continue to decline. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2019, the company’s assets/liability ratio is equal to 2.15x. The company appears to have financial stability. However, market participants should understand that there are some financial risks.

First of all, KNDI reports a lot of assets derived from transactions with the joint venture, in which the company owns a 50% stake. Investment in the JV company is worth $126 million. Notes receivable from the JV approximate to $3.7 million. Finally, the amount due from the JV is equal to $61 million. The company may push the joint venture to sign agreements with KNDI. With this in mind, market participants may look at the notes receivable and the investment with skepticism. See below for more details on KNDI’s assets:

As of March 31, 2019, the total amount of liabilities is not worrying at all. The total amount of contractual obligations show that KNDI may need to pay $8 million in less than one year, which is below the current amount of cash. Besides, in one to three years, KNDI should pay a total amount of $28.7 million. It is not a large amount for KNDI, which reports $428 million in total assets and less than $67 million in debt. See more on the contractual obligations and the list of liabilities in the table below:

Stock Buyback

On May 14, 2019, the company announced a new $20 million stock buyback program. As shown in the lines below, the management notes that the stock is undervalued and expects the market to appreciate the announcement:

The amount of stock to be acquired is not significant. With that said, the market did not care about the program. When it was reported, the share price was worth $4.80-$5.0. As of July 5, 2018, the stock price is at the same range, so market participants did not seem very impressed by the program. The chart below offers further information on the matter:

As noted earlier, KNDI used stock to acquire other companies when the share price was worth $6-$7. The transaction and the new buyback program should have confused market participants. The company believes that the stock is extremely undervalued at $4.80-$5.0, but it decided to pay other companies using shares at $6-$7. Usually, management does not use undervalued shares to acquire other companies.

Valuation - Are The Shares Undervalued?

As of March 31, 2019, the weighted average shares outstanding was equal to 51.58 million shares. At $4.79, the total market capitalization is $246 million. In March 2019, with cash and restricted cash of $8 million and the financial debt of $67 million, the enterprise value equals $305 million.

In 2018, KNDI reported revenue of $122 million, 31% less than that in 2016. With this in mind, forward revenue of $110 million is reasonable. The company trades at 2.7x forward sales.

The company competes with traditional vehicle manufacturers and new market entrants. Traditional manufacturers in China and the United States are not trading at more than 1.15x sales. It makes KNDI a bit expensive.

Most market participants will claim that traditional manufacturers should not be compared with KNDI. KNDI’s industry is innovative and growing. That’s true. However, most traditional manufacturers are growing their revenue at a more significant pace than KNDI. Operating in a growing industry is not enough. KNDI needs to report more significant revenue growth to get a higher EV/Sales ratio. See more on the revenue growth of competitors in the chart below. Note that some of them report more than 10% revenue growth:

Most market participants will be willing to compare KNDI with Tesla (TSLA). It is a fair comparison as both operate in the same industry. With that said, there is a significant difference. Tesla grows its revenue at more than 82% y/y. Besides, it trades at 3.1x revenue. KNDI trades at 2.7x forward sales without positive revenue growth, which makes KNDI expensive.

Conclusion

KNDI is targeting a global market opportunity that is growing at a CAGR of 22.3%. Besides, the Chinese government is helping both the company and the industry in China. With that said, the fact that KNDI reports declining revenue is not what most investors would expect. Very recently, a stock buyback program was announced, and KNDI noted that the stock price is undervalued. The company’s EV/Sales ratio does not justify it. The company trades at 2.7x forward sales, which is way above the rate of other competitors. KNDI should think twice about its buyback program. Save the money and use it to enhance revenue growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.