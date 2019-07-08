GM Could Add More Than $2 Billion In Annual Revenue From New Cadillac XT6

From a revenue perspective, 36,000 annual sales at $60,000 apiece would mean $2.16 billion, before taking into consideration any unknown cannibalization from other GM vehicles.

That said, the XT6 will also likely cannibalize sales from other GM SUVs, including Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia, and Cadillac’s own Escalade.

The Cadillac XT6 went on sale at the end of June, starting at $54,315 and will do battle against segment stalwarts such as Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90.

Looking at the 3-row U.S. sales charts for the first half of 2019, I estimate that the realistic U.S. sales potential for the XT6 is approximately 36,000 units per year.

Cadillac is launching an all-new 3-row unibody SUV that promises almost the interior space of the Escalade, except in a lighter, more nimble package with better fuel economy.

In recent years, Cadillac has been mostly known for its largest SUV, the one with an actual name - Escalade. All the other Cadillac products were infected with an effective form of birth control pill called "Alpha-Numeric Badging." This naming scheme, in which sedans were called CT5, CT6 etc., and SUVs were called XT4, XT5 etc., ensured that nobody would remember any of these Cadillac names.

That is particularly sad, given Cadillac's great history with some of the best names in automotive history, such as Fleetwood and Eldorado. I sincerely hope that the person who sabotaged this great heritage is being fired from Cadillac - sadly, way too late to fully undo this great mistake. The only greater mistake of which I could think would be for a European power to launch a land war into Asia.

Looking beyond this epic blunder of Olympian proportions, Cadillac's actual products have by and large been excellent in recent years. Cadillac's SUV portfolio swelled from the iconic Escalade into the XT5 (formerly SRX), and in 2018, the smaller XT4 arrived.

Now, in 2020, the XT6 was launched at the end of June in order to bridge the gap between the "center of market" XT5 - which has two rows of seats - and the larger and heavier body-on-frame three-row Escalade. Why the need to do this?

The answer to that question is as clear as it is resounding: Many people seek the interior size of the Escalade, but they want that benefit without compromising in three areas:

The body-on-frame "truck-like" ride of the Escalade. It's great for towing, but not every customer tows. Some never do, in their entire life. The sheer bulk of the exterior packaging and weight that accompanies the body-on-frame Escalade. The fuel economy penalty that comes with the heavy body-on-frame Escalade.

In other words, Cadillac was missing a product for those customers who want to avoid the size, weight, truck-like ride and poor fuel economy that comes with the Escalade - but still want essentially the same interior size as the Escalade. This is where the all-new XT6 enters the picture.

General Motors (GM) already had two vehicles that fit this description: Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse. During the first half of 2019, these two vehicles sold a combined 100,114 units in the U.S., up 4% from the same period in 2018.

Therefore, it was the most natural thing to do, for GM to launch a Cadillac version of the same. Yes, there were a few adjustments to the slight tuning of the engine, transmission, and a few other things compared to the Chevrolet and Buick versions, but looking at the big picture, it is a very similar vehicle. The Chevrolet and Buick versions (Traverse and Enclave) are made in Lansing, MI, whereas the Cadillac XT6 is made in Spring Hill, TN, alongside vehicles such as the Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia.

The XT6 started deliveries in late June, and this table shows the 32 most relevant competitors in this segment:

US sales 2019 1-6 2018 1-6 change 1 Toyota Highlander 111183 114254 -3% 2 Ford Explorer 88680 110805 -20% 3 Chevrolet Traverse 72375 74090 -2% 4 Honda Pilot 68452 76079 -10% 5 GMC Acadia 59620 50008 19% 6 Chevrolet Tahoe 53793 50523 6% 7 Kia Sorento 47018 52760 -11% 8 Ford Expedition 43569 27934 56% 9 Subaru Ascent 40108 1897 2014% 10 Volkswagen Atlas 37726 28158 34% 11 Dodge Durango 36991 32722 13% 12 Nissan Pathfinder 36312 33702 8% 13 GMC Yukon 34970 34522 1% 14 Chevrolet Suburban 29295 29861 -2% 15 Buick Enclave 27739 22420 24% 16 Kia Telluride 23227 0 N/A 17 Infiniti QX60 22836 22176 3% 18 Acura MDX 22634 21900 3% 19 Nissan Armada 18713 18445 1% 20 Cadillac Escalade 16251 17766 -9% 21 Volvo XC90 16035 15974 0% 22 Audi Q7 16033 17763 -10% 23 Mazda CX-9 11872 14716 -19% 24 Infiniti QX80 10611 8942 19% 25 Mercedes GLS 9885 10199 -3% 26 Tesla Model X 9000 9525 -6% 27 Lincoln Navigator 8856 9115 -3% 28 BMW X7 8814 0 N/A 29 Land Rover Discovery 4752 4627 3% 30 Toyota Sequoia 4564 5441 -16% 31 Hyundai Palisade 383 0 N/A 32 Cadillac XT6 74 0 N/A TOTAL 992371 916324 8% New entrants for 2019 72606 1897 Net of new entrants 919765 914427 1%

As you can see in the table above, the segment grew 8% in the first half of 2019, but once you remove the new segment entrants in 2018-2019, growth was "only" 1%. That's still good, given that the whole U.S. car market is down a little bit in 2019.

You will also note that the two vehicles that just started arriving in U.S. dealerships in late June - Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) Palisade and Cadillac XT6 - only recorded a tiny number of sales, naturally. This does pose the question: What is the sales potential for the Cadillac XT6, once it has populated the dealerships and gets up to speed, starting sometime in Q3?

In order to understand this sales potential, we first have to realize that the Cadillac XT6 starts at $54,315 before dealer discounts. If you look at the table above, it seems like the cluster of vehicles that are most like the Cadillac XT6 from various conceptual angles, you will see that they really don't go any higher up than number 21 or 22 on the list.

The cluster around Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) XC90 and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) Q7 fits reasonably well with what Cadillac should reasonably be able to sell in the U.S. For 2019, that would have meant sales of at least 16,000 units in the U.S. in the first half of 2019. Seeing as the second half of the year is typically a little stronger than the second, we may be looking at an annual U.S. sales rate of 36,000 - or 3,000 per month.

General Motors no longer reports U.S. sales on a monthly basis, but rather only quarterly. Therefore, it won't be until the first few days in October when we will see the first substantially full quarter of sales for the Cadillac XT6. Usually, the first such quarter of sales of a new model sees a push-pull of disturbances, so it may not reflect the longer-term trend. However, if my prediction turns out to be right, we should be looking at approximately 9,000 units of U.S. sales for the XT6, per quarter.

In comparison to the smaller Cadillac SUVs - the XT4 and XT5 - 9,000 U.S. quarterly unit sales would also "fit" the rough pattern we saw in the first half of 2019: The XT4 sold 7,080 units in the second quarter, and the XT5 sold 13,118.

What would the XT6 mean in terms of revenue for GM? If you assume an average transaction price of $60,000, it would conceptually add $540 million in revenue per quarter, or $2.16 billion per year. I say "conceptually" because one would presume that there would be some cannibalization from the vehicles closest to the XT6 in the GM hierarchy: Cadillac Escalade and XT5, Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse. All other things equal, *some* of the would-be buyers of those vehicles would go with the Cadillac XT6 instead. We will never really know how many did, but it won't be zero.

I have driven several of the most relevant competitors to the Cadillac XT6 on the list above, as well as the lesser-priced 3-row SUV/crossover competitors, in the recent weeks and months, including Toyota (NYSE:TM) Highlander, Chevrolet Traverse, Ford (F) Explorer, Honda (NYSE:HMC) Pilot, Acura MDX, GMC Acadia, Chevrolet Tahoe, Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) Sorento, Kia Telluride, Ford Expedition, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) Ascent, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) Atlas, Dodge Durango, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Pathfinder, GMC Yukon, Buick Enclave, Infiniti QX60, Nissan Armada, Cadillac Escalade, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, Mazda CX-9, Infiniti QX80, Tesla (TSLA) Model X, Lincoln Navigator, Toyota Sequoia, Land Rover Discovery, and Hyundai Palisade. In the coming months, I imagine I will also be driving the Cadillac XT6 at some point, and I will report on that after that time.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.