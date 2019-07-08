Canadian Pacific Earnings Preview

North American rail traffic is in decline. CP may not be able to live off price increases forever.

Source: Businessweek

Canadian Pacific (CP) reports quarterly earnings July 16th. Analysts expect revenue of $1.49 billion (U.S. dollars) and EPS of $3.15. The revenue estimate implies double-digit revenue growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Will Declining Rail Traffic Create Headwinds

The debate over whether the global economy has peaked is an interesting one. There are so many external events influencing the economy that future economic output is difficult to predict. The trade war with China has likely hampered global trade. Until it ends, North America rail traffic could be in the doldrums. For the week ending June 1, 2019, North America rail traffic was down 3.8% compared to the same week last year. Rail traffic is a key indicator of economic activity. Its decline does not bode well for Canadian Pacific or its North American competitors.

In its most recent quarter, the company reported freight revenue of $1.7 billion (Canadian dollars), which was up 6% Y/Y. This could be considered a solid performance given economic headwinds.

Top line growth was driven by Canadian Pacific's pricing power. Average selling price ("ASP") was up 8% Y/Y, while carloads declined 2%. Grain revenue rose 6% on a 5% decline in carloads and 12% increase in ASP. Revenue from Energy, Chemicals and Plastics rose by double digits on strong volume from refined products and energy-related goods. Declining North America E&P hurt energy-related revenue of U.S. railroads last quarter. Will Canadian Pacific's customers remain immune to lower oil prices and waning E&P in the second half of 2019? Revenue from Metals and Minerals fell 5% on a 9% decline in volume.

The good news is that Canadian Pacific's revenue is evenly distributed. Its largest segment (Grain) represented less than 25% of total revenue. The bad news is that the company's carloads are in decline and it must rely on price increases to drive revenue growth. What happens if the company's pricing power dissipates? North America rail traffic continues to fall and that could portend falling carloads for Canadian Pacific for the foreseeable future.

Will The Operating Expense Ratio Become More Normalized?

Canadian Pacific and Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) are two of the best-run railroads in the industry. They have consistently reported operating expense ratios below 60%, which I would consider best-in-class. In Q1 2019, Canadian Pacific reported an operating ratio of 69%, which was unacceptable. This compared unfavorably to the 56% operating ratio the company reported in Q4 2018. Canadian Pacific experienced higher casualty costs, which drove costs for compensation and purchased services higher.

Had the unusual casualty costs not occurred then management estimated the operating ratio would have been mid-60% range; this still would have been unusually high for Canadian Pacific. Can the company maintain an operating ratio below 60% over the long term? If not, then it could hurt sentiment for the stock. The higher operating ratio also drove down EBITDA, which fell 1% Y/Y. The EBITDA margin of 40% was 300 basis points lower than that of the year earlier period. I fully expect management to rationalize costs and drive EBITDA higher in Q2.

CP trades at over 14x run-rate EBITDA (last three quarters EBITDA annualized), which is robust for a cyclical name. The Canadian railroads have traditionally traded higher than their U.S. counterparts. With rail traffic in decline and a global economy dependent upon government stimulus, the future could be dismal for transportation stocks. In my opinion, Canadian Pacific's business prospects do not justify such a high valuation.

Conclusion

CP is up over 25% Y/Y. Falling rail traffic could stymie revenue and earnings. Sell CP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.