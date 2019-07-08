Royal Caribbean: Stock Has Struggled In Down Cycles

With the economy's expansion period having turned ten years old, I believe the odds are currently stacked against heavily pro-cyclical stocks.

Yet, the company's stock has performed very poorly in past recessionary periods, even before clear signs of fundamental deterioration could be detected.

I have been writing a bit more than usual lately about the cruise business, with Carnival (CCL) having been my latest topic of conversation. In my view, this particular consumer discretionary sub-sector is one that could suffer most, should the economy deteriorate substantially in the foreseeable future. Therefore, the space represents a riskier investment in the latter stages of the economic expansionary cycle, in my opinion.

Interestingly, and even though Carnival has started to report softness in its Continental Europe and Asia markets, Royal Caribbean (RCL) has so far produced robust financial results and maintained a positive outlook on the year.

In the most recent quarter, the Miami-based cruise operator's booked position remained at a record level in both rate and volume. The management team noted that "superior new buildings, strategic revenue management decisions, global footprint, well-positioned brands, and an enhanced destination offering" drove strong activity and pricing in the early part of the year. Aided in part by lower fuel costs, earnings have been robust and much better than the Street expected.

But to be clear, my cautious stance towards all players in the cruise business has little to do with each company's recent performance. Instead, were I a shareholder, I would be mostly concerned with how much of my investment's market value I could lose once the economic landscape took a turn for the worse.

The combination of strong performance, healthy growth prospects (analysts expect Royal Caribbean to grow EPS by 10% this year and 11% next) and seemingly low valuation multiples (current-year P/E of 11.6x, trailing twelve-month multiple of 12.8x) helps to convince potential investors that RCL is an enticing stock to own. But a look at what has happened to shares in the past two down cycles illustrates how fragile an investment in a highly pro-cyclical name can be.

The chart below depicts RCL's valuation, measured by trailing earnings multiple, during the 2008 recession (which is indicated by the shaded area). Notice that the metric began to decline from the high-teen levels roughly six months ahead of economic contraction, but fell more pronouncedly during it. Weeks before the stock market began to rebound, in March 2009, RCL traded at an astonishingly low multiple of 4.0x trailing earnings - probably more depressed, due to the nature of the recession and the impact that it had on consumer discretionary spending and confidence levels, than most experts would have predicted.

RCL's troubles did not end with a mere risk-off attitude towards the stock. The company's fundamentals also deteriorated noticeably, as the chart below illustrates.

Before the start of the recession, little could be seen in the form of declining margins or earnings. The latter, in fact, seems to have reached a 12-month peak well into 2008, after the economy had already entered a state of contraction - maybe because advance bookings kept the revenue backlog healthy, while crude oil prices fell off a cliff. But profits invariably dropped sharply as the recession took hold. Peak to trough (i.e., December 2007 to March 2009), RCL lost a head-spinning 86% of its market value.

The 2001 recession was less impactful to consumer activity than the 2008 crisis, as the latter was marked by the catastrophic collapse of the financial system and a more severe deleverage of household debt. But the travel and leisure business seems to have been particularly impacted by the 9/11 terror attacks, earlier in the decade.

Regarding valuation, RCL's trailing P/E held up well around 12.0x between 2000 and 2001. However, towards the end of the recession, the multiple had contracted to a low of roughly 5.0x. GAAP operating margins fell from a high of 20% (interestingly, the exact same rate of the past 12 months) to less than 9% by the end of the economic contraction period. See charts below.

In the short period between the February 2001 peak and the September 2001 trough, RCL lost 71% of its market value.

Final words

I understand that it is hard to make an argument against investing in a company that has been performing as well as Royal Caribbean has lately. Without much context, the stock's P/E multiple also looks de-risked, hovering around the low-teen levels.

But in my view, betting on a name that is highly dependent on economic activity remaining robust is a risky proposition. Certainly, an imminent recession is more speculative than a guarantee. But with accommodating fiscal and monetary policies stretched close to their limits and the economy's expansion period having just turned ten years old, I believe that the odds are currently stacked against heavily pro-cyclical stocks.

For this reason, and even before deterioration in Royal Caribbean's fundamentals can be detected, I think that RCL and its key peers are names to keep a safe distance from at current levels.

