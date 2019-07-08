AT&T: Lost In The Shuffle

The relentless work towards hitting the year-end goal of $150 billion in net debt is paying off.

The media leaks more information about AT&T (T) paying down debt via selling off more Time Warner assets and the stock hits 52-week highs. The clear indication is that the market wants the telecom and media giant to focus on maximizing existing assets while the news suggests again that management is lost in the business shuffle, capping upside in the stock.

Image Source: AT&T SportsNet Twitter

Selling RSNs

AT&T doesn't hold a very strong position in the regional sports networks (RSNs), so selling these assets aren't a big deal to the investment thesis on the stock. The following four networks are supposedly valued in the $1 billion range:

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Utah, Nevada, and Colorado)

AT&T SportsNet Southwest (parts of Texas and Louisiana)

Root Sports Northwest (Alaska, Washington and Oregon)

The key here is that the four networks have the rights to two dozen pro teams plus college programs with networks that cover six states and parts of three more. The media company has a rather wide network that could've seen some expansion.

The issue here is that the Time Warner merger was agreed to three years ago and finalized about a year ago, and AT&T is only now looking to unload the assets. Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) recently agreed to buy the Fox RSNs to limited fanfare. The deal valued the 21 RSNs for $10.6 billion or roughly $500 million per network. Sinclair has already doubled this year, suggesting the market likes the deal and questioning why AT&T wants to dump RSNs.

AT&T appears in the process to dump live sports assets that are very hard to come by while having a strong set of sports assets via Turner Sports now under the WarnerMedia News and Sports division. New division head Jeff Zucker was positive on live sports when announced the new head of the division that includes CNN, Turner Sports, the RSNs and Bleacher Report. His statement back in March and general view around the merger was that AT&T would look towards taking on ESPN via a new sports streaming service.

Live programming remains the least impacted by the new forms of distribution and the way people consume today.

The logical outcome was to combine these sports assets that include rights to professional and college sports teams plus MLB, NBA and PGA rights, amongst other sports, into a more complete package in order to offer a streaming service. Instead, the company is now the process of combining more mature media assets of HBO, Turner and Warner.

The shuffle has WarnerMedia without a streaming solution for sports and an over priced media package with an unclear price point or message on the distinction between HBO and WarnerMedia streaming services.

Ride The Trend

Investors wanted to deny over and over that the issue with the stock was the debt load from acquiring Time Warner at the peak in media stocks. The stock has perked up from the May lows to hit a new high above $34 for the 52-week period.

The market is signaling that the stock is more attractive as the company dumps assets (RSNs, Hudson Yards, Hulu) and makes aggressive investments in premium WarnerMedia content via J.J. Abrams. Basically, a plan to grow media while still paying down debt.

After Q1, net debt was down to $169 billion from a peak above $180 billion. AT&T has made progress on debt repayments as forecast and is in various stages of unloading assets valued in the $4-5 billion range.

Data by YCharts

At the close of the merger, the goal was to reach net debt of $150 billion by year end 2019. The major portion of the debt repayment is from the FCF of $26 billion that provides $12 billion in cash after paying the dividends.

Source: AT&T Q1'19 presentation

These deals in the process during Q2 will help achieve the goal of the $6+ billion in asset sales that will contribute to the debt repayments this year.

Hulu - $1.43 billion

Hudson Yards office building - $2.2 billion

RSNs - $1.0 billion estimate.

The deals don't all make sense, but the market loves that AT&T isn't in the empire building business at the moment. The debt repaying business helps secure the dividend, though my research still questions the long-term benefit of trying to build a sports business and video streaming services while dumping live sports rights.

Regardless, the trend is for the dividend to get back to more normal levels in the 5.0% to 5.5% range. The dividend yield was only above 6% in the last decade going back to the financial crisis and the recent blip in 2019.

Data by YCharts

The telecom and media giant has maintained the FCF to cover the dividend and paying down debt reduces the risk of any future problem.

At a 5.0% dividend yield, the stock would reach $40.80. At a 5.5% yield, AT&T reaches $37.09. Considering Verizon Communications (VZ) has a dividend yield near 4.2%, the logical move is for AT&T to reach $40 and push the dividend yield closer to 5.0%.

Any price above a more normalized level of $40 requires AT&T to have a legitimate plan for WarnerMedia assets. The company can't charge $16 to $17 for HBO and a WarnerMedia video streaming service when Disney+ (DIS) is down at only $7. In addition, Turner Sports needs a streaming solution for AT&T to rally similar to Disney's stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T unloading assets and paying down debt helps secure a dividend that should normalize closer to 5%. To rally beyond $40, the stock needs a catalyst that isn't in the cards with how WarnerMedia is bungling the introduction of streaming services while the competition is full speed ahead.

For this point, AT&T should offer over the potential for a 20% return with a capital gain in the 17.5% range and the 6.0% dividend yield from here. Once normalized, no confidence exists that the current management team can manage the large telecom, media and entertainment empire. The goal should be to exit AT&T after the next big rally as too many assets are getting lost in the shuffle.

