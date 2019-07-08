Cresco Labs: Holding Up Better Than Most

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) has emerged as a leading U.S. MSO player since it went public in December 2018 through an RTO on the CSE. The company started out in Illinois but has since expanded into one of the most powerful consolidators in the U.S. industry, surpassing older names such as MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) and Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF). The company just announced two large acquisitions in 2019, including a $120 million acquisition of VidaCann, which holds one of the licenses in Florida and its C$1.1 billion proposed acquisition of Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF), a growing distribution platform in California with assets in Canada.

(All amounts in US$ unless noted)

2019 Q1 Review

Cresco Labs reported 2019 Q1 results which showed another quarter of strong top-line growth despite weak margins as a result of heavy investments. During the first quarter of 2019, the company grew revenue to $21 million, which is a 24% increase from last quarter. Gross margin came in at 28% on a GAAP basis, but Cresco Labs also presented an adjusted gross margin of 44%, which removes certain cultivation costs that would have been capitalized rather than expensed under different IAS rules. Overall, the underlying business of Cresco appears to be growing as expected.

We think there are two main potential growth drivers for Cresco Labs. First of all, Illinois just became the 11th state to allow adult use of cannabis after the new governor took office. As we noted in our initiating report, "From Illinois To U.S. Cannabis Leader", Cresco Labs has one of the largest footprints in Illinois and is expanding its cultivation assets to prepare for the upcoming legalization, which will take effect on January 1, 2020. We think the company will see strong revenue from Illinois in 2020 as a result of the recreational market. Secondly, the company is waiting to close its acquisition of Florida-based VidaCann subject to Florida regulator review. We think the deal carries very small regulatory risks and should close in the next few months. VidaCann just opened its 12th stores, making it one of the largest operators in Florida. We recently discussed the competitive landscape in Florida in details and showed that VidaCann is one of the top 5 competitors. Once the deal is closed, we expect substantial revenue contributions from Florida.

Origin House Deal Delayed

We think the bigger question for Cresco Labs investors is its pending acquisition of Origin House which has hit a snag due to delayed regulatory review. On June 11, the company announced that it has been asked by the regulatory to submit additional information related to its proposed acquisition Origin House, which will cause a further delay to the deal. While the request isn't uncommon among transactions and does not represent a pending negative decision, we think investors are nevertheless concerned. It appears that regulators are taking their time to familiarize themselves with the emerging cannabis industry, and several previously announced deals have been delayed due to regulatory reasons. MedMen announced its acquisition PharmaCann in October last year and that deal still hasn't closed. As deals get delayed, investors are reassessing their expectations related to synergies, scale, and even the possibility of deals falling apart.

Looking Ahead

The stock has done very well since it became public as a result of its focus on strategic acquisitions and quality management. When it first completed its RTO, we noted that the company was lacking a key license in Florida which was later fixed by its VidaCann acquisition. The deal to buy Origin House will provide another boost to its California business while also giving Cresco Labs an interesting option with the 180 Smoke chain of vape shops in Canada. Most of the U.S. companies do not have assets in Canada, and we think the vape chain could become non-core and even be divested over time.

Cresco Labs currently trades at 34x EV/Revenue based on its latest quarterly results. The stock is more expensive than most U.S. MSOs including leaders such as Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF), and Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), all of which trade around 20-25x EV/Revenue. However, the acquisition of Origin House should help improve valuation metrics at Cresco Labs given the Origin House transaction represented roughly 18x EV/Revenue based on 2019 Q1 results reported by Origin House recently.

Going forward, we think the company is in a prime position to compete aggressively for the U.S. cannabis market and see potential upside from its roll-up strategy. Its existing footprint plus potential acquisitions would most likely make it one of the top five multi-state operators in the U.S. in the long-run despite current headwinds related to its OH deal. Ultimately, we believe the regulatory review for the deal is customary and the delayed deal will get done in due time. We view any temporary weakness in the stock as potential buying opportunities, but Cresco Labs has held up exceptionally well compared to other U.S. MSO players. We continue to view the stock favorably and would not hesitate to include it in any U.S. cannabis portfolio.

