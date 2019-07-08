Mattel Is Still Highly Risky, Even Near Its 10-Year Lows

Mattel (MAT) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last five years. Over this period, the stock has plunged 72% whereas S&P has rallied 52%. Consequently, the stock is now trading near its 10-year lows whereas S&P is trading at a fresh all-time high. As investors are often tempted to buy well-known stocks at multi-year lows, hoping for excessive returns, the big question is whether Mattel has eventually become a bargain.

Mattel has been greatly hurt by the secular shift in its business. There has been an unprecedented shift of children towards mobile phones and tablets, with most 3 to 5-year olds having access to a tablet. Mattel has failed to address this challenge effectively, as evidenced by its results. The company has posted declining revenues for five consecutive years. In addition, while it used to post a profit every year, it is now expected to post a loss for a third consecutive year.

Its new CEO, who came at the helm last year, is trying to turn the company around via a series of initiatives. Last month, Mattel announced the launch of Hot Wheels id, which combines physical and digital experience with uniquely identifiable vehicles. Moreover, the company has managed to improve its gross margin and narrow its operating losses for three quarters in a row. Furthermore, it has achieved $610 million of annual savings thanks to its restructuring program and expects to exceed its goal of $650 million of annual savings this year.

While this performance is somewhat encouraging, it is critical to note that Mattel still has a long way to go to return to profitability. First of all, the company has changed four CEOs in the last five years. This confirms that the company is in panic mode and lacks a long-term vision. The failure of so many CEOs also shows that the secular shift in the business has made it extremely hard for the company to turn around.

It is also important to note that Mattel has been posting meaningful operating losses and negative free cash flows in the last two years. This means that the company has been burning cash even before interest expense is subtracted. Moreover, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) has climbed to $3.5 billion. This debt load is almost equal to the current market capitalization of the company ($4.0 billion) and is approximately 11 times the earnings of the company in its last profitable year, 2016. It is thus evident that Mattel carries an elevated amount of debt, which will continue to burden the company and render it highly vulnerable to unforeseen headwinds.

It is also worth noting that the CEO of MGA Entertainment, Isaac Larian, recently stated that Mattel is not worth more than $6 per share (48% lower than the current stock price) right now and may even file for bankruptcy if it does not manage to turn around. In addition, he noted that the company does not have anyone from the toy business on its board of directors while it also faces a major legal liability related to Fisher-Price’s Rock ‘n Play Sleeper, which has been linked to the deaths of 30 infants over the last decade. Mattel recently rejected two merger offers from MGA Entertainment and hence the CEO of the latter may not be absolutely objective in his statements. On the other hand, these statements reflect the high risk that accompanies Mattel right now.

Moreover, while the CEO of Mattel boasts of the annual cost savings he has achieved via his restructuring program, investors should note that a significant portion of these savings come at a cost. For instance, Mattel expects to reduce its annual advertising and promotion expenses by $32 million.

While the company will save this amount, its sales will be negatively affected due to these budget cuts. Overall, it is prudent not to fully rely on the impressive figures of cost savings of management, as meaningful cost reduction is much easier said than done.

To sum up, Mattel has somewhat narrowed its losses in recent quarters but it is still far from returning to profits. The company is burning cash at a fast clip due to its negative free cash flows and has accumulated a high amount of debt. Given the poor results, the change of several CEOs in recent years and the inability of the company to address the secular shift in the preferences of children, I advise investors to avoid the stock, as its high risk outweighs its potential return. Of course the stock may offer high short-term returns whenever there are signs of business improvement, but investing in this type of stocks results in poor long-term returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.