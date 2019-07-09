Don't Try To Chase The Gold Trade

We wrote recently about the junior mining ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ), and stated that we may possibly have another buying opportunity coming. Whether it be silver or the mining complex, we always aim to keep abreast of how gold is cycling. Why? Because gold invariably leads the precious metals sector. Suffice it to say, if the yellow metal continues to make higher highs, this usually means that silver and the miners should follow.

We remain long our core positions in this sector but are always open to adding to our positions especially at price extremes. The essence of swing trading is to put ourselves in positions which give us strong upside potential but also small downside risk. Risking one to make three is a good starting point for swing traders. Yearly lows followed by intermediate lows and daily lows offer the best opportunities for successful swing trades in an up-trending market.

We believe the more times we can put ourselves in positions such as these, the more potential our portfolio has at any given point in time. In essence, it comes down to a numbers game. The trader with the highest amount of attractive potential swing plays should make more profit over time.

Therefore, from this standpoint, let's see where gold's cycles stand at present. We will start off with the daily chart.

As we can see from the chart above, gold bottomed out on the 2nd of May last which spawned a new daily cycle. This cycle topped out on the 25th of June before dropping into a new low on the first of July. At the time (as it was almost 2 months since the last DCL), we believed the July 1st low had the potential to be the low that marked a new daily cycle. However, since price has failed to print new highs over the past week, along with the fact that price is still well below its 10-day moving average, we maintain the gold price still has a date with a lower low. In fact, the minimum target would be the 38% retracement level, which would be around $1,375 on the gold chart.

The weekly chart looks very strong, considering we have only started week 10 of this broader intermediate cycle. We would advise traders not to take profits too quickly here especially if one is swing-trading this move to the upside over several months. Currently, we are only on week 10 of this intermediate cycle. Considering how bullish the move has been so far, we would expect the late June highs to be taken out quite quickly in the next daily cycle.

However, waiting for the next daily cycle low to form (without holding a core position) could be risky, to say the least. We state this because we have a possible pennant in play on the daily chart. A pennant usually only lasts a matter of weeks and is one of the most reliable technical patterns in technical analysis. They usually take place around the midpoint of the underlying move. If the pennant was to play out, price should take out the 10-day moving average once more ($1,409) and rally hard to new highs. We will know soon enough within the next week or so.

To sum up, the lower gold falls in the near term, the more potential we will have for an attractive swing play. However, considering the strength of the recent up-move, there is every possibility that gold keeps rallying here. Irrespective of near-term development, we will be remaining long GLD, GDX, and SLV until the end of this bull run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, SLV, GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.