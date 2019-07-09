Deutsche Bank: Still On The Sidelines, Even More Than Before

The bank's off-balance portfolio seems like a ticking bomb that nobody currently knows how to neutralize.

Looking at various interest rates, the market implies that there are serious liquidity issues, and DB is the immediate suspect.

Some say now, following the drastic moves the bank is taking, it's time to move in. We think not.

With the severe measures taken by Deutsche Bank (DB) over the past few days in the background, the financial/financing markets are signaling of further liquidity issues.

This usually means that (at least) one financial institution is in trouble, causing other banks to reduce exposure, consequently pushing inter-bank (financing) rates up.

DB is the obvious immediate suspect, and many traders are now looking very unfavourably at the bank's off-balance sheet portfolio of derivatives. The $43.4 trillion (!) worth of portfolio is assumed to be a great risk, since many of its components might be affected as a result of the recent events and the ongoing deterioration in the bank's stability.

Less than two weeks since the Fed happily assured the markets that the US banking system is stable, by giving the green light to all the large banks (including the US subsidiary of DB...) to go ahead with their capital plans (aka, buybacks and dividends), it appears that there's a huge gap between the optimistic message of the Fed to what really is happening across the banking system.

Fed data released today (July 8th) indicate that the effective interest rate ("EFFR") rose last Friday to 2.42%, about 7 bps above the interest paid by the Fed to banks on the reserves they hold with the central bank ("IOER").

At the same time, the SOFR - a broader type of interest rate the Fed is using to assess financing costs across the market - has jumped to 2.59%, with many transactions closing well above the upper limit of the Fed's interest rate range, aka Fed Funds.

Recall that, according to the Fed, a situation when the EFFR > IOER is "abnormal" and is not supposed to happen...

Shortly after the last jump of the EFFR, back in April, the central bank of China was forced to nationalize Baoshang. In addition, the Fed was forced to lower the IOER immediately after, as a follow-through type of action.

The recent jump in these types of interest rates, especially when this is not happening at the end of a month when many US government bonds are being issued, suggests that the market is nervous, most probably as it might fear of liquidity issues involving a large financial institution.

Naturally, the immediate suspect is Deutsche Bank, which has announced many drastic moves in recent days:

Closing its stock trading division.

Significantly reducing its investment banking division.

Intending to create a "bad bank" that will absorb €74 billion in assets and €288 billion of leveraged loans.

Laying off 18,000 employees, in addition to the departure of a few top executives.

The latest severe measures taken by Deutsche Bank come on the heels of the failed attempt, earlier this year, to merge it with Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF, OTCPK:CRZBY).

The main problem here is that in spite - perhaps because - of the banks taking drastic steps, it's hard, perhaps impossible, to point where future growth may come from. It's very difficult to see how these steps could improve the situation of the largest bank in Germany (EWG).

Over the last quarter (Q1/2019), the bank reported revenues of €6.35 billion, out of which €3.3 billion were attributed to the bank's investment banking division. Yes, the very same division DB is now cutting.

The (remainders of this) division (which anyhow wasn't performing too well, to say the least, in recent years) is expected to face more challenges in the near-future, just like all banks will, as a result of central banks lowering rates.

Putting it differently, Deutsche Bank is making severe cuts to its strongest division (all relative, of course), while other divisions of the bank are likely to encounter a very challenging financial and economic environment, going forward. Deutsche Bank is estimating that the cost of its recent steps will be about €7.4 billion, only slightly less than half the market-cap of the bank.

What is/are going to be the growth driver/s in years to come? Nobody knows, and it seems like nobody dares speculating at this point.

What many investors are unaware of (or simply prefer to ignore) is the "ticking bomb", known as the bank's huge derivatives portfolio.

This €43.4 trillion gorilla (based on numbers at the end of 2018) is much bigger than the derivatives portfolio Lehman Brothers held eleven years ago, shortly before its fall in 2008.

Despite the American administration's attempts to impose regulations that prohibit too much exposure to the derivatives market (known as the Dodd-Frank Act), the size of DB derivatives portfolio proves that the large banks are still able to bypass the regulatory requirements/intentions quite easily.

Source: Deutsche Bank - 2018 financial statements

Luckily, for DB, central banks aren't going to let it go as they did with Lehman. Nowadays, banks know that they have a safety net that will protect them, no matter how "naughty" they behave.

Although investors completely lost confidence in central banks, when it comes to stimulating the economy, they have full confidence in central banks coming for help, if and when needed, no matter what.

What can central banks do to tackle this? Save the day again and provide more incentives to the markets/banks to avoid too painful outcomes.

Benchmark interest rates in the US, Europe, and China are likely to start declining soon, with the launch of new/more QE programs in the coming months turning into a near-certainty scenario.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.