Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges

I continue to appreciate the quality of the company and its stock, which is reflected in the slightly higher valuations.

I believe investors have been looking past the operational headwinds and focusing more on the general health of the airline space.

Southwest stock has performed relatively well in 2019, despite the disruptions caused by labor disputes and the MAX grounding.

It has been a turbulent year for Southwest Airlines (LUV).

The drama began with the drawn-out negotiations over a long-lasting labor dispute between the company and its mechanics that led to flight disruptions in February. The skies had not even cleared yet when Boeing (BA) had its 737 MAX grounded by regulators, following two tragic accidents in the past several months. Southwest is the company that operates the largest MAX fleet in the world, at a count of 34 out of a total 393 crafts across the globe.

Credit: SFGate

Interestingly, however, these two events that impacted Southwest more noticeably than they did any of its U.S.-based peers did not do much to hurt the company's stock. Year to date, LUV has been up nearly 12%, having moved higher than United Airlines (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL). From a valuation perspective, LUV has managed to keep its premium relative to the Big 4 plus JetBlue (JBLU) peer group largely intact, as the chart below suggests.

Data by YCharts

I believe investors have been looking past the MAX grounding and focusing more on the general health of the airline space. As I discussed recently, peer Delta Air Lines (DAL) "is about to report a killer quarter marked by robust traffic and high per-unit revenues", a testament to U.S. consumer discretionary spending that remains strong.

Consistent with the overall sector environment, Southwest has raised its per-unit revenue guidance for 2Q19, likely driven by a combination of higher airfares and better utilization of reduced available seats. CEO Gary Kelly's remarks, during April's earnings call, may have best summarized the current state of business for the Dallas-based airline:

But for the numerous cancellation events, it would have been a blowout (first) quarter. Still, rock-solid margins, returns and cash flows. Based on where we are today and what we can see from today, the second quarter will be better.

It will be interesting, therefore, to keep an eye on Southwest's 2Q19 results, scheduled to be released on July 25, to assess how well the company has been dealing with the operational headwinds. It is worth mentioning that the 737 MAX represents less than 5% of Southwest's total fleet of 754 airplanes. Therefore, I believe the grounding of Boeing's aircrafts will be less impactful to financial performance than some expect, with the brunt of the bottom line pressures being delivered by higher costs of operation (e.g. due to flight rearrangements, slightly lower fuel efficiency, etc.).

On the stock

Given the headwinds experienced in the first half of the year (which will linger into the back half, in the case of the MAX issues), it is possible that LUV stock could face volatility in the short term. Delivery of robust financial performance, if it happens in the second quarter, would be key to reassure investors that the company remains on track to benefit from a favorable air travel environment in the U.S.

More important to me is the longer-term outlook. In that regard, I continue to see LUV as a good stock to own, given a number of factors that include balance sheet robustness (e.g. low leverage), solid op metrics like high occupancy rates, and protection against severe fuel price fluctuations through hedging.

While the last few months have been tough for Southwest, I continue to appreciate the quality of the company and its stock, which is reflected in the slightly higher (but not unreasonably so) valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.