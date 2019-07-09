Top 3 Reasons To Pick Up GW Pharmaceuticals In July 2019

Since its launch, GW Pharmaceuticals' (GWPH) CBD (cannabinoid)-based product, Epidiolex, has been in the news for all the right reasons. And this has propelled the share price by a solid 76.61% in 2019 on a YTD (year-to-date) basis.

While past performance is definitely nothing short of exceptional, it is important to see whether there is still any upside left in this biotech stock. In this article, I am presenting three key reasons why I consider GW Pharmaceuticals to be an attractive pick in July 2019.

GW Pharmaceuticals has witnessed a phenomenal demand for Epidiolex in the first quarter.

In the first quarter, Epidiolex reported $33.5 million in revenues. By the end of the first quarter, around 7,600 patients received the drug’s prescriptions, written by over 1,900 prescribers. Although Epdiolex’s approved label includes both children and adult patients, the drug is being used more in pediatric indication. However, the company is seeing an uptake in adults, which although less than that in pediatric indication, is still higher than what it had anticipated.

At the end of the first quarter, the company has managed to reach out to over 70% of the targeted 5,000 healthcare professionals. But the biggest strategy success of the company was reducing the time needed to fill the prescription from four weeks at the end of the fourth quarter to two weeks at the end of the first quarter, thereby removing a major challenge to the uptake of the drug. To overcome this problem, GW Pharmaceuticals expanded its specialty pharmacy network from five to over 140 by adding specialty pharmacies that exist within the larger academic clinics.

GW Pharmaceuticals has also managed to secure access to around 90% of all lives covered by commercial payers, Medicaid, and Medicare programs in the U.S. Of these, 65% have secured access with less restrictive prior authorizations. Favorable decisions by prominent commercial payers such as UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Anthem (ANTM), and Aetna, as well as State Medicaid programs, have led to favorable coverage for around 37 million lives for Epidiolex.

European market approval will be the next short-term growth driver for Epidiolex.

According to the first-quarter earnings call, GW Pharmaceuticals is anticipating CHMP recommendation for Epidiolex for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome or LGS (Lennox-Gastaut syndrome) in the second quarter. It then expects a formal EU approval within 67 days of CHMP recommendation. The company also expects the pricing of the drug to be around 70% of its U.S. price.

There is significant awareness about this product in Europe, and patients have been visiting clinics inquiring for CBD-based products on a weekly basis. However, it should be remembered that while treatment-resistant epilepsy is a challenge of similar magnitude in Europe as it is in the U.S., the uptake in Europe is expected to be slightly slower than that in the U.S.

Assuming EC approval, the company has already set up a commercial organization and early access program to support the launch of Epidiolex in the five major European countries. It is working to secure early reimbursement for the drug in France and for early launch in the United Kingdom and Germany. Thereafter, the company plans to launch the drug in Italy and Spain. In the second wave, GW Pharmaceuticals will be launching Epidiolex in 10 more EU markets.

Beyond this, the company is also involved in medical and pre-commercial activities, such as connecting with the key physician communities, completing national advisory boards in all the major markets, and participating in and exposing data about the drug at key national and international congresses.

In the context of solid pent-up demand for Epidiolex and robust commercial infrastructure set up by the company, GW Pharmaceuticals is most likely expected to report a solid revenue boost from its European launch of Epidiolex.

Label expansion of Epidiolex will boost the growth prospects of the company.

In May 2019, GW Pharmaceuticals announced positive top-line results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Epidiolex in a rare, severe, and mostly treatment-resistant form of childhood-onset epilepsy, TSC (Tuberous Sclerosis Complex). The company evaluated two dosages of the drug, 25 and 50 mg/kg/day. While the 25mg/kg/day dose group reported 48.6% reduction in seizures from baseline, the 50 mg/kg/day dose group reported lower 47.5% decline in seizures from baseline over the 16-week treatment period, which included 4-week titration followed by 12-week maintenance at the target dose. The placebo group reported a 26.5% decline in seizures from baseline.

Although efficacy for both the doses was more or less similar, there was some difference in the safety profile. In the Phase 3 trial evaluating Epidiolex in Patients with Seizures Associated With TSC, 12% of patients on the 25 mg/kg/day dose, 25% of patients in the 50 mg/kg/day dosage group, and 0% patients on placebo experienced liver enzyme ALT (alanine aminotransferase) elevations exceeding three times of the ULN (upper limit of normal levels). However, to be considered a predictor of drug-induced liver injury, Hy’s law criteria are used by the FDA, which requires bilirubin levels to exceed more than 2 times of ULN. In this trial, there were no cases of Hy’s law observed as well as no deaths.

In this backdrop, GW Pharmaceuticals plans to focus its label expansion discussions with the FDA on the lower dosage, which is also closer to the 20mg/kg/day FDA-approved dose of the drug in LGS and Dravet syndrome. According to the company’s investor presentation, TSC affects around 40,000-80,000 patients in the U.S. and close to 1-2 million patients in the world. More than 90% of these patients suffer from epileptic seizures. Since around 60% of patients with TSC and epilepsy do not achieve seizure control with standard treatments, Epidiolex has definitely got a very good chance to penetrate into this largely underserved patient population.

Based on robust Phase 3 data, the company has planned to file a sNDA (supplemental new drug application) for Epidiolex in this indication in the fourth quarter. It expects an FDA decision by mid-2020.

If approved, Epidiolex will not only seek access to a different patient population but may also gain from off-label usage in different seizure types, such as partial seizures and generalized seizures. While these are fairly common seizure types, they are not currently included in the drug’s label. Off-label usage in other epileptic seizures can also prove to be a huge opportunity for Epidiolex.

Certain risks have to be considered before investing in GW Pharmaceuticals.

While Epidiolex’s uptake has been nothing short of phenomenal since its U.S. launch, management seems to have taken a wary approach and is, in fact, trying to dampen the enthusiasm for the remaining year. The executives pointed out the considerable physician and patient pent-up demand from previously diagnosed and waiting patients, which was carried forward from December 2018 into this first quarter. The demand was also bolstered by commercial payers and state Medicaid carriers implementing coverage determination from January 2019. In addition, the executives pointed out at the faster-than-anticipated conversion of the around 900-plus patients in the EAP and OLE studies to a commercial setting.

Executives also pointed out the trend of doctors first gaining experience of Epidiolex with an initial set of patients for over a four- to six-month period, and then using the drug for the broader population. With Epidiolex current in the evaluation phase, the management anticipates a few more months before seeing sustainable physician prescription patterns for the drug. Besides, physicians are also in the observation phase for determining the appropriate dosage based on risk-benefit parameters.

In this backdrop, the chances of Epidiolex’s total and new prescriptions continuing at the rate as seen in the first quarter are low. As per IQVIA data, even Evercore ISI analyst Josh Schimmer noted the reduced rate of new prescriptions for Epidiolex beyond February 2019. Hence, investor enthusiasm solely based on performance in the first quarter may not prove to be grounded in the company’s fundamental growth prospects.

Besides uncertainty about the demand, there are also a few questions about the safety profile of Epidiolex. While only ALT elevation in the Phase 3 TSC trial may possibly not hamper the drug’s chances of securing FDA approval, this safety concern may result in a black box warning in Epidiolex’s label or FDA requirement for a post-marketing study to assess the probability of liver injury at higher dosages of the drug. Such outcomes may affect the revenue trajectory of Epidiolex.

While GW Pharmaceuticals plans to initiate a pivotal placebo-controlled trial in Rett syndrome for Epidiolex, the possibility of failure remains as in any R&D program. Besides, the company is currently evaluating another asset, Sativex, for launch in the U.S. in spasticity in multiple sclerosis indication. Although the therapy is approved in this indication in 25 ex-U.S. countries, the FDA has asked for an additional pivotal clinical trial for this drug. With the trial expecting to commence at the end of 2019, FDA approval for Sativex in this indication seems to be a far-off prospect. Hence, the U.S. launch of Sativex in this indication will not be a near-term determining factor for the investability of GW Pharmaceuticals.

The drug may witness some competition from off-label use of CBD in the U.S., although reimbursement may prove to be a major barrier for patients switching away from Epidiolex.

Despite these risks, I believe GW Pharmaceuticals is a promising pick in 2019.

Trading at a P/S of 109.37x and still loss-making, GW Pharmaceuticals is definitely not a cheap stock. But the rapid uptake of Epidiolex and the robust label expansion plans hint at a very bright future outlook for the stock.

According to the first-quarter earnings call, the company is guiding for expenses in the range of $395-425 million in fiscal 2019 to support the launch of Epidiolex in the U.S. and launch preparations in Europe, as well as for advancing the R&D pipeline. Additionally, the company has also guided for capital expenditures of $30-40 million related to manufacturing expansion in fiscal 2019.

At the end of the first quarter, GW Pharmaceuticals had cash worth $521.7 million on its balance sheet. On April 5, the company also concluded the sale of its priority review voucher for $105 million, and these inflows will be reflected in its cash balance at the end of the second quarter. The cash balance, coupled with ongoing revenue streams, will easily sustain the expenses of the company at least till mid-2020, even without any further dilution of shares.

Wall Street analysts have pegged the 12-month consensus target price of GW Pharmaceuticals as $223.58, 29.99% higher than its close on July 5. In May 2019, Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from “Perform” to “Outperform”, while Guggenheim reiterated its “Buy” rating but increased the target price from $186 to $222. In May 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its “Overweight” rating for the stock and increased the target price from $16 to $229.

I believe the consensus price is a fair target price for the stock considering the robust near-term growth drivers for the company.

In this backdrop, I believe GW Pharmaceuticals can be a promising buy-and-hold investment for the retail investor with average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.