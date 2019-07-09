Dayrate And Utilization Trends Show Offshore Drilling Industry Clearly Improving - July 2019 Edition

We can see this quite clearly by looking at the new contract dayrates and the utilization rate for most types of rigs.

It has become something of a tradition for me to discuss the dayrate and utilization trends in the offshore drilling industry on a regular basis. This is because these are two of the most important macroeconomic factors affecting the companies in the offshore drilling industry. Fortunately, leading consulting firm to the industry, IHS Markit, usually releases a report tracking these two industry metrics on a monthly basis. The company did so again, releasing its Offshore Rig Day Rate Trends Report for the month of July last week. This report only includes data up until the end of May, as IHS Markit has not yet had time to collect and publish the data from June. Nonetheless, we do see very clear signs that the offshore drilling industry has been strengthening in a very big way, which supports the comments that we have been seeing from executives in the industry. Ultimately, this strength should prove to be a very positive thing for the companies that are active in the space, although it can take a while to work its way through to their revenues due to the need for any currently employed rigs to complete work on their current contracts.

IHS Markit has the usual practice of showing the data from four different types of offshore drilling rigs in its report. The consulting firm believes that these four types work as effective proxies to show the trends in the industry as a whole. For the most part, this is a valid conclusion, as will be shown throughout the remainder of this article. Therefore, let us take a look at the data and see that the industry is indeed improving.

Ultra-Deepwater Semisubmersibles

The first type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report is ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles. These are defined as semisubmersible drilling rigs that are capable of operating in at least 7,500 feet of water. As such, these are generally the most modern and technically capable semisubmersible drilling rigs in operation today. In past articles, I have discussed how the exploration & production companies that hire offshore drilling units have expressed and clearly shown a marked preference for modern units, which creates a somewhat higher demand for these units compared to less-advanced units. As such, we can expect them to have higher utilization and new contract dayrates than older units.

A semisubmersible rig is essentially a floating platform where the deck is supported above the surface of the water by pontoons. The majority of the rig sits underneath the surface of the water, hence the name "semisubmersible." This is the type of rig that most people think of when they picture an offshore drilling rig.

One of the nice things about semisubmersibles is that their overall design provides a high degree of stability in choppy weather conditions such as those found in the North Sea. This inherent stability makes these rigs quite useful in development operations. Unfortunately, they are also somewhat lacking in maneuverability, so they are not especially useful in exploration tasks where the rig needs to move from drilling location to drilling location.

Here are the utilization and leading new contract dayrate trends for ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles:

Source: IHS Markit

Here we can clearly see that there are certainly some signs of market improvement, particularly in the area of new contract dayrates. As we can see, the leading new contract dayrate is now higher than at any time since 2016. It has also remained at near that level for about two months, which gives us a bit of confidence that the upward surge that we saw in rates in April may not have been a one-time fluke. Perhaps more importantly though, at the current level, rigs can actually achieve positive cash flow after covering their operating expenses. This is one of the major problems that has been dragging on the industry over the past few years, so it is nice to see that the cash flow generation is improving.

Curiously though, we did not see the improvement in utilization that we would normally expect to see with an improvement in dayrates. As we can clearly see above, more than 60% of the world's operational rigs are still unemployed. This is an indication that companies in the industry that own the rigs are having difficulty securing contracts even as the cash flow picture from them improves. This will not only continue to drag on these companies, but may also result in dayrates dropping again if the companies that own these rigs start aggressively bidding for those few contracts that are available.

Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

The second type of rig that has its leading new contract and utilization rates tracked by the IHS Markit report is ultra-deepwater drillships. As was the case with the semisubmersibles, these are drillships that are capable of operating in at least 7,500 feet of water. As such, these are also among the most modern and technically capable drilling units in operation today, and will be the among the most desired units for those firms looking to secure the services of a drillship.

Where these units differ from semisubmersible units is in their hull design. As the name implies, a drillship has a standard shipping hull (some are converted oil tankers) that has been outfitted with the equipment needed to drill wells. This design makes these vessels much faster than a semisubmersible, although they are not as stable as their cousins in harsh conditions. This makes these vessels well-suited for exploration activities, which energy firms have been engaging in quite a bit recently.

Here are the utilization and leading new contract dayrate trends for the world's ultra-deepwater drillship fleet:

Source: IHS Markit

We can also see some signs of strength here, although the leading new contract dayrate has fallen fairly significantly from the levels that it held earlier this year. However, it is still higher than at any other point since 2017. Thus, despite the near-term decline, we can clearly see that the market remains somewhat better than it did last year. We can also see that the leading new contract dayrate remains high enough to ensure positive cash flow from the rig's operation. For example, Pacific Drilling (PACD) has a cash flow breakeven level of $110,000 for the ultra-deepwater drillships in its fleet. Thus, with new contracts boasting dayrates just over $200,000, the rigs are more than capable of covering the costs of their own operation and are able to contribute money for the rig owner to use to cover other expenses.

We can also see that the utilization rate is at significantly higher levels than it had last year. This tells us that the oversupplied condition that has been plaguing the industry for quite some time time has been abating, albeit slowly. With that said though, we do not usually see dayrates make a substantial recovery until the utilization rate is consistently over 80%. This is because this is about the point at which those companies that hire these rigs are forced to begin competing for a limited supply of available rigs, and not vice versa. As we can see above, the market is not to this point yet.

Harsh-Environment Jack-Ups

The third type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization rates tracked by the IHS Markit report is harsh-environment jack-ups. As the name implies, these are jack-up drilling rigs that have been specially equipped to operate in some of the harshest conditions around, such as what we find in the North Sea or the Arctic. Unlike what was the case with the ultra-deepwater units, in this case IHS Markit did not opt to use the data from the most modern harsh-environment jack-ups in operation. Instead, the firm is presenting the data from standard units, which are those units that have a maximum operational water depth of less than 361 feet. While these are not the most advanced units of this type in existence, they are by far the most numerous, so the proxy does work to show us the overall state of the market for harsh-environment units.

Another way in which the data presented here differs from what we saw with the two types of ultra-deepwater units is that IHS Markit opted to use only the data for those rigs operating in Northwest Europe and not globally. This is not necessarily a problem though, as the overwhelming majority of harsh-environment jack-ups do indeed operate in Northwest Europe, so we still see the data for most of these rigs reflected in the chart. Thus, this proxy seems to be reasonably acceptable.

Here are the utilization and leading new contract dayrate trends for harsh-environment jack-up rigs:

Source: IHS Markit

As I have discussed in previous articles on the state of the offshore drilling industry, the harsh-environment segment has been one of the major points of strength in the industry over the past year. We do see that here, although not as much in terms of dayrates. Fortunately though, we have seen dayrates improve a bit over the past few months, and they now sit at higher levels than we have seen since mid-2017. With that said though, the leading new contract dayrate is at levels that are at best barely above cash flow breakeven levels. This will greatly limit the amount of profit that the contractors owning these rigs can expect to make off of the new contracts that they secure for their rigs.

We continue to see utilization rates remain in the 70-80% range, although they are unfortunately a bit lower than we saw at the start of the year. However, given the depressing climate that has dominated the industry since 2014, it is quite nice to see that a solid majority of the harsh-environment fleet remains employed. As I already mentioned though, we need to see the utilization rate sustainably above 80% to pressure dayrates upward, and dayrates are really the point of concern with this type of rig.

High-Specification Jack-Ups

The final type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report is high-specification jack-ups. As one might guess from the name, a high-specification jack-up is the most advanced type of jack-up rig in operation and generally among the most technically-capable. For our purposes, these are defined as independent leg cantilever units that are capable of operating in a maximum water depth of 361 to 400 feet. Curiously, this definition would exclude a handful of even more technically capable rigs, such as the Gorilla-series owned by Ensco Rowan (ESV), but for the most part we get the data from most of the most capable shallow-water units in operation here.

As was the case with the harsh-environment units, IHS Markit has chosen to focus on a specific subsegment of the market for the presentation of this data. In this case, that subsegment is those rigs operating in Southeast Asia. Historically, this was the primary market for shallow-water rigs, although recently we have seen a large number of these rigs operating in other shallow-water markets like the Persian Gulf and parts of the Gulf of Mexico. Therefore, this specific subsegment may not be as representative of the market as it once was, but it should still be adequate for our needs here.

Here are the utilization and leading new contract dayrate trends for the benign-environment jack-up market:

Source: IHS Markit

Here we can see some of the same positive trends that we saw in other segments of the market. In particular, we see that the leading new contract dayrate increased in May and is currently around the highest level that it has had since late 2016. While this is certainly a good thing, it is debatable whether the dayrate is high enough to be of any real benefit to the companies that own these rigs, since it is barely at cash flow breakeven levels. Thus, offshore drilling companies will likely continue to struggle to generate much in the way of cash flow from the contracts that they receive for their shallow-water rigs.

We also see utilization rates for these rigs improve, and they currently stand at right around the highest levels that we have seen since 2017. As the utilization rate essentially tells us the percentage of the fleet that is currently working, this is something that we really like to see, as idle rigs do not generate any money for their owners (and in fact, cost money). Unfortunately though, the utilization rate still remains well below the 80% level that we need in order to see a strong recovery in dayrates.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we see that general conditions in the offshore drilling industry do continue to improve, albeit somewhat slowly. This is most notable in dayrates, which are at levels not seen in years for much of the fleet. Unfortunately though, some segments of the fleet still have dayrates that are barely above cash flow breakeven levels, so the contractors will continue to struggle with profitability. We also see that the utilization rate stubbornly remains too low across the fleet to pressure dayrates upward, despite some improvements in this area as well. We are therefore forced to conclude that the firms operating in the industry will keep struggling to achieve profitability until conditions improve further.

