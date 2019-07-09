Kinder Morgan: Positioned To Profit Off Of LNG Export Growth

One of the biggest stories in the energy space over the next decade or two is going to be the emergence of the United States as an exporter of LNG.

North American midstream giant Kinder Morgan (KMI) has been a favorite among dividend-focused investors for quite some time, although there is no doubt more than a few such investors out there are understandably upset about the thrashing that the company delivered to its investors a few years ago when the bear market in oil forced the firm to change its business model. The reason for the attraction comes from the company's high distribution yield, relatively safe cash flows, and forward growth potential, so the attraction makes sense. Overall, Kinder Morgan is certainly the kind of company that can serve as a primary holding in an energy investor's portfolio, which we will discuss throughout this article.

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest pipeline and midstream infrastructure operators in North America. The company owns approximately 70,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, 6,900 miles of refined products pipelines, and 5,800 miles of other liquids pipelines. The company also owns a network of 157 terminals and an enormous resource storage operation:

Source: Kinder Morgan

One of the significant advantages that the company's vast network of infrastructure grants it is exposure to most of the significant basins in which energy resources are produced. We can see this clearly in the map above. With the possible exception of the Marcellus and Utica basins in Appalachia, we can clearly see that Kinder Morgan has a notable presence in every producing basin in the United States. This is a beneficial thing for Kinder Morgan because some of these basins have different fundamentals than others. For example, the Permian basin is expected to see its output of resources grow at a more rapid rate than some of the other basins in the country. As Kinder Morgan already has a presence in the region, it is more easily able to take advantage of the opportunities that this upstream growth presents.

This upstream production growth does certainly look likely to occur. One reason for this is that the demand for energy is expected to grow going forward, with natural gas and renewables accounting for most of the consumption growth over the next two decades:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan

The U.S. Energy Information Administration confirms these predictions. In its 2019 Annual Energy Outlook, the agency stated that essentially all energy consumption growth in the United States over the next thirty years will be of natural gas and renewables.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Globally, the majority of the demand growth will come from emerging nations such as China and India. In comparison to this, the consumption growth from the rest of the world is expected to be quite minuscule.

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan

Naturally, this will require other areas of the world that have a surplus of resources to export them to these nations to feed this growing demand. The United States is one such nation. In the case of natural gas, this can be somewhat tricky though. This is due to the fact that natural gas is, as the name implies, a gas and as such it will expand to fit any container that it is placed in such as a ship traveling from North America to Asia. The solution to this problem is to convert the natural gas into a liquid and then ship it to demanding markets aboard specially-equipped tankers such as those operated by GasLog (GLOG). Indeed, the Energy Information Administration projects that the production of LNG (liquefied natural gas) will be consuming a growing proportion of the nation's natural gas production in the coming years:

Source: US Energy Information Administration

In the past, I have suggested LNG tanker companies as a way to profit off of this trend. However, Kinder Morgan is also well-positioned to derive growth from the LNG industry going forward. One of the things that will enable the company to do this is the Elba Liquefaction Plant that Kinder Morgan is constructing via a 50/50 joint venture on Elba Island, Georgia (near Savannah).

The Elba Liquefaction Plant is a facility that I have discussed in a few previous articles on Kinder Morgan. In short, the project calls for the addition of liquefaction facilities to the existing Elba Island LNG Terminal that will allow the facility to convert about 350 million cubic feet of natural gas per day into liquefied natural gas. This will require the installation of ten liquefaction units, which has already been completed. In fact, the company began bringing these units online back in April with the stated goal of bringing one unit online per month until all of them are online. Thus, we should be seeing this ramp-up having positive effects on the company's financial performance over the remainder of the year. At this point in time, Kinder Morgan has not stated anything about whether or not it will be constructing another LNG plant but it stands to reason that this will be a possibility if the Elba Island one proves to be a financial success for the company.

The Elba Island Plant will not be the only way in which Kinder Morgan supports the growth of the American LNG export industry. Indeed, the company currently has a $1 billion infrastructure investment pipeline to support the industry. The majority of this money will be spent on pipelines that carry natural gas from various producing locations to their customers' LNG plants or on new facilities to store natural gas that is bound to be turned into LNG. These are two areas that the company knows quite well, so there is every reason to expect that they will help Kinder Morgan grow its cash flows as they come online.

One of the nice things about Kinder Morgan playing the growth in the LNG export industry through storage and pipelines is that these are stable industries that produce steady cash flows regardless of commodity prices. As we can see here, 66% of Kinder Morgan's current cash flows come from take-or-pay contracts that have minimum volume commitments. This means that Kinder Morgan will receive payment even if for some reason the customer sends less resources through its network than it previously committed to:

Source: Kinder Morgan

In addition to this, another 25% of the company's current cash flow comes from fee-based payments. In these, the company simply charges a flat fee for each and every unit of resources that moves through its pipelines. This fee does not vary with commodity prices. Thus, we can clearly see that the company's business model provides it with a steady source of cash flow that is not particularly affected by the sometimes very volatile price swings that sometimes characterize the commodity markets. This is something that we like to see in a stable dividend investment. It also stands to reason that Kinder Morgan will use this same business model for the infrastructure serving the LNG space, providing the company with steadily growing cash flows.

The fact that the company's business model provides it with a steady cash flow adds a great deal of support to its dividend. Kinder Morgan is historically well-liked among income-focused investors for this reason. As of the time of writing, Kinder Morgan boasts a 4.74% dividend yield. While this is far from the highest yield in the sector, it is still respectable and is very well covered by the company's distributable cash flow. Indeed, Kinder Morgan is currently generating $2.20 per share in cash flow but only pays out $1.00 on an annual basis.

Source: Kinder Morgan

This tells us that Kinder Morgan should have no real difficulty covering or maintaining its dividend and thus investors should not need to be concerned about a cut to their incomes over the coming years.

In conclusion, the LNG export industry is likely to be one of the strongest-growing parts of the North American energy industry over the coming years. Kinder Morgan is well-positioned to take advantage of this, both through the operation of LNG plants itself as well as providing the transportation of resources to facilities operated by others. Overall, Kinder Morgan has certainly been proving that it deserves consideration for the portfolio of any investor that is preparing for the future.

