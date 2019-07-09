Sabra: Improved Compensation Policy To Spur Value Creation

In the last two years, Sabra has changed its compensation policy, increasing the weight of stock performance-based awards, focusing on longer-term targets, and remaking a demanding vesting schedule.

Sabra is going through the last stages of its transition to a more diversified portfolio and sounder balance sheet.

Sabra Health Care's Status Quo

Sabra Health Care (SBRA) is at the last stages of its multi-year transition to a more diversified portfolio and a healthier balance sheet.

In the first quarter of 2019, Sabra completed the sale of the 28 facilities operated by Senior Care. With this sale, Sabra collected $282.5 million of gross proceeds which are still to be reinvested in new facilities and debt repayment. Sabra also owns three facilities waiting to be sold, and it has seven other facilities which are expected to be re-tenanted to a current operator.

Due to an unexpected $103 million of real estate impairment (up from the previous $60-76 million forecasted) accounted for in the first-quarter earnings, Sabra won't get what it expected from these three asset sales or the re-tenant operations.

These moving pieces join with the $500 million equity issuance that will jeopardize, at least temporarily, the dividend coverage and FFO per share growth.

If this repositioning is a success, optimizing the legacy portfolio inherited from the CCP merger and deleveraging the balance sheet, it will prepare the company for the acquisition of the remaining interest in the Enlivant joint venture next year (2020).

The importance of well-defined compensation policy

Studying the management compensation policy is not a frequently addressed topic, but it gives investors better insight into whether a company is striving to align executives’ benefits with shareholder value creation and to manage efficiently equity and debt resources to earn a high return on capital.

The management team currently has the tough task of organizing many moving pieces in the business to prevent earnings dilution, to grow AFFO per share to keep covering dividend payments, and to boost share price appreciation to issue shares at appealing levels.

Depending on the outcome, this could produce a vicious circle since a dividend cut would slump the stock and mess up the equity issuance. However, gaining a solid dividend coverage would smooth the way to support share price appreciation, especially if it gets the $1.85 AFFO per share, which is being forecasted for this year.

So, we consider it very essential to study compensation policies to check if they are aligned with shareholders’ requests.

Sabra's Board of Directors Structure

Inside the Board of Directors, we see that Rick Matros holds the position of Chairman and is also the management head as CEO. Sabra addressed this topic in its recent proxy statement, stating that

…the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer positions may be filled by one individual or by two different individuals

, and that

Our Board of Directors believes that Mr. Matros, who is our Chief Executive Officer, is best suited to serve as our Chairman because he is the director most familiar with Sabra's business and industry, and most capable of identifying strategic priorities. In the Board's view, combining the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer facilitates the flow of information between management and the Board, and this helps to assure that the strategies adopted by the Board will be best positioned for execution by management.

In this particular case, considering the personal financial commitment as a shareholder in the company, which I will review later, and the strong leadership of Mr. Matros since the separation from Sun Health Care Group and the transition to the REIT status, I don't see this as a real problem. However, combined CEO and chairman positions could make it difficult for directors to not be overly subservient to management.

The remaining eight directors of the Board are considered independent, broadly complying with NASDAQ requirements that the majority of directors be independent. The Board of Directors has also adopted a policy that requires all non-employee Directors to own common stock equal in value to five times the annual Board cash fee. Given that the "Independent" classification tag is intended to prevent conflicts of interest in exercising their independent judgment as directors, this stock ownership requirement better aligns them with shareholders' interests.

Sabra's Management Compensation Policy Overview

Sabra designs its total direct compensation into three sections: base salary, bonus, and equity awards. It is worth noting that like its other big peers, the Board has hired the renowned independent compensation consultant FW Cook (through its Compensation Committee) to seek advice on executive compensation program design.

Before its merger with CCP in 2017, Sabra’s compensation practice was to cap executive officers’ total direct compensation at the 75th percentile of targeted total direct compensation provided by peer companies.

However, in 2017 the Compensation Committee changed it to a 50th percentile targeting policy, considering that the company has become larger and more diversified. The direct effect of this change was that the 2018 salaries for executive officers stayed at the same levels of 2017.

To make this comparison of compensation practices, I take a close look at companies in the health care sector like Omega Health Care (OHI), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), HCP (HCP), Medical Properties Trust (MPW) among others, as well as from other REIT sub-sectors like W. P. Carey (WPC), EPR Properties (EPR) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI). As of November 2018, Sabra's TTM revenues, FFO and total assets were at the 49th percentile, 62nd percentile, and 55th percentile, respectively, relative to the peer companies, and market capitalization and enterprise value approximately at the 40th percentile. So, this 50th percentile for total direct executive compensation level seems reasonable.

Equity Awards Compensation

The equity awards portion of total compensation is, in turn, divided into two parts regarding the calculation method: TSR (Total Shareholder Return) units or FFO (Funds From Operation) units.

Change to 70% TSR-based and 30% FFO-based awards distribution

In 2017, the Board changed the former equity awards calculation, from being equally split between TSR-based and FFO-based awards, to increase the weighting of TSR units. Now TSR units make up to 70% of the grant date value of the performance-based annual equity awards.

The calculation of TSR performance is pretty straightforward, taking the ending stock price for a given year, adding the annual dividends paid, and dividing by the beginning stock price of the year.

According to company filings, FW Cook advised in favor of the increased weighting on TSR Units to further incentivize management’s ability to create long-term value.

However, I don't fancy this playing down of the FFO-based awards because FFO growth is crucial in the REIT industry as the steady issuance of shares causes, at least, temporary earnings dilution that may hit shareholder returns. The silver lining is that since 2014, all equity-based awards granted in TSR units have been forfeited without any payment being made, thereby losing a total grant date value of $2.1 million for the CEO and $0.89 million for the Executive Officers.

After the 2017 increased TSR unit weighting, I expect that this economic impact could be amplified by putting more pressure on management's performance.

Given that the stock has experienced a high share price volatility in the last twelve months, with prices ranging from $23 to $16, it seems that the Board intends to highlight the importance of careful execution through this environment to appropriately choose the particular time to execute the upcoming equity issuance.

Change in equity awards holding period

Also, in 2016, Sabra changed its policy introducing a deferral which requires vested awards to be held and will not become payable until the fifth year following the grant date (up to one year before). With this, Sabra established a genuine long-term nature for this equity awards in two ways: firstly, in the commitment with share price value appreciation and multi-year steady FFO per share growth, and secondly, disincentivizing short-term actions intended to seek near-term rewards.

Change in the calculation year period

The calculation period is also focused on long-term value creation.

Regarding the 30%-weighted FFO-based awards for the FFO units granted at the end of 2018, they were vested based on AFFO/share performance for the third year in the performance period, that is 2021, in relation to a pre-established objective target for that year to give executives a time to execute on long-term targets. It's like you are planting a garden: you sow the seeds but then have to wait three years before you can harvest the plants and earn your award. Also, the 70%-weighted TSR-based awards of 2018 are vested based on the share price return over the three-year performance period of 2019-2021. In this case, it is measured against a broad comparative group of sixty REITs.

Change in the vesting schedule

Regarding the 30% FFO-based component of the equity awards, the threshold is much more stringent. Before 2017, Sabra used a 4-to-1 payment slope and managers were rewarded for performance above the 75% targeted performance level. In contrast, for 2018, Sabra used an 11-to-1 payment slope and managers were only rewarded if they achieved more than 90.96% of the targeted performance level. This is another positive compensation change made in 2018.

Source: Company DEF14A filing.

On the contrary, the Board loosened the threshold target for the big piece of the equity awards, which is the TSR Units.

Since 2017, to earn 100% of the award, it changed the previously required 70th percentile target level of total shareholder return in relation to peer companies to the new 55th percentile level; and to obtain the maximum 200%, it lowered it to the 80th percentile level instead of the previous 95th percentile.

I disagree with this change that begins to gift shares to executives by just returning an average return in the industry. Though, since 2014, not even the 30th percentile threshold has been reached, so, for now, no payment has been made. The Board justifies this more relaxed vested schedule to motivate executives to put an end to the stagnant share price of previous years.

In conclusion, I'd rather see the Board getting back to the previous equally weighted TSR-based and FFO-based awards. In my opinion, this is the correct decision to align management’s interests with shareholders, mainly because management isn't able to control the volatility of stock price fluctuations, but they have some control over FFO's steady growth. Besides, the other part of the executive's compensation, the annual bonuses are also permitted to receive 100% award in equity, so they already have a way to improve their payout in connection with share price performance (but are also exposed to greater downside risk).

Bonus Compensation

Regarding this annual incentive bonus program, if an executive chooses to receive it as an equity award, he or she would receive a Bonus Unit award in connection to a targeted number of shares having a fair value that is equal to the executive's cash-denominated target bonus, divided by the opening share price at the beginning of the year.

Last year, all of the executive officers chose to receive the bonus in equity instead of cash, thereby showing clear expectation (not fulfilled) on the positive stock price performance given the low-multiple valuation where it was trading.

In this case, "Bonus Units" are earned based on FFO/share performance during a given year (a much better way to measure stockholder value creation) and consistent with the incentive plan designed by other peer companies.

What I really like is that FFO performance is not measured by just growing the FFO/share metric, but measured against pre-established growth targets for the year. Thus, Sabra is incentivizing not just being profitable, but also fighting against the impact of capital dilution caused by capital issuance transactions.

In this case, Sabra has set a pre-established AFFO-growth target that is quite different from previous FFO-Units from the equity awards, which was intended to incentivize long-term performance measuring it to the third year period performance. This is another pre-established solely annual AFFO-growth target.

For this purpose, the Board defined "Adjusted normalized FFO per share" starting at FFO for a given year, and eliminating the impact of non-recurring items, non-cash compensation items, and one-time events. However, we are still waiting for management to include at least the maintenance capital expenditures in its calculation, mainly because of its growing RIDEA portfolio, requiring Sabra to deploy more capital resources.

Management ownership requirements

In December 2017, the Board further increased the common stock ownership requirements for the CEO and Chairman. Now these positions are required to have ownership of a value equal to at least ten times annual base salary, up from the previous six times; other executive officers now have to have ownership of at least 5 times annual base salary, up from 2 times. In doing so, Sabra is putting the company's governance guidelines above the level of well-considered peers like Welltower (WELL), whose policy requires the CEO to own shares with a fair market value of 6 times base salary, and three times for the other executive officers.

Going for the real numbers, for the CEO position, it's required at least a stock ownership value of at least $8.5 million, and at recent share prices, the CEO's ownership is worth $20-21 million. For the CFO and CIO, it requires at least $2.5 million of common stock, and currently, both ownerships are worth about $5 million. So, in this financial sense, the personal commitment of the management is not in doubt, and that transmits confidence in their execution.

Final thoughts

Sabra has still a tough year ahead, and the outcome will depend mostly on management decision-making. It must ensure a bold equity issuance at the correct time, a refinance of debt at reasonable terms and deleveraging of the balance sheet, an efficient capital redeployment of gross proceeds collected, and prevent excessive equity dilution so as not to endanger dividend coverage.

It's crucial that the company's compensation policy is adjusted to these targets to incentivize the proper execution of the management. In general, although there are details I cannot entirely agree with, the compensation policy changes recently introduced are positive, and I consider Sabra's plan as a well-defined one and aligned with shareholder value creation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.