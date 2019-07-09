Global Blood Therapeutics: My 3 Reasons For A Buy

I have kept a close eye on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) over the past year and have come close to clicking the Buy button on multiple occasions. However, I always had a reason to hold off and retreat. The company’s recently publicized Voxelotor’s Phase III results in sickle cell disease (“SCD”) has provided me with three reasons to start a position in GBT. These results support the company's rolling NDA submission for Voxelotor to be completed in the 2H of this year, with potential for approval in 1H 2020. Based on the Phase III results, I believe that the company will receive FDA approval for Voxelotor for the treatment of SCD, and will become the leading SCD company on the market in the following years.

Image Source: GBT Investor Presentation

I intend to review the three primary reasons why I think the stock is now a buy. In addition, I provide some potential downside risks to my proposal. Finally, I lay out my plan for starting a position in GBT.

Image Source: GBT

Reason 1: First in Class

The principal stimulus for me to invest in GBT is that there are no standard treatments that can cure sickle cell disease on the market. At the moment, healthcare professionals can only provide treatments that attempt to manage symptoms and help patients live with the disease. These treatments focus on relieving pain, reducing organ impairment or damage, preventing infections, and thwarting complications. At the moment, Hyrdrea (hydroxyurea) from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is one of the few medications that has been shown to have a significant impact on reducing the number acute chest syndrome (pneumonia) episodes and decreasing the number of required blood transfusions. Unfortunately, Hyrdrea is chemo agent that is also used in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, so it comes with harsh side effects, such as, nausea, vomiting, neutropenia, elevated hepatic enzymes, loss of appetite, bone marrow suppression and even infertility.

These treatments essentially try to address the symptoms or prevent the symptoms from getting worse. This lack of disease-modifying drugs creates a huge opportunity for GBT and Voxelotor, which would be the first disease-modifying drug available if it is approved. By increasing oxygen in hemoglobin, Voxelotor may inhibit red blood cells from developing their sickle shape, thus decreasing anemia and VOC. This should reduce the need for contemporary therapies and hopefully allow patients to live a symptom-free life.

Image Source: GBT Investor Presentation

Reason 2: Regulatory Actions

My second reason for buying GBT comes from the positive regulatory actions concerning Voxelotor. The FDA has granted it several designations counting, fast track, breakthrough therapy, orphan drug and rare pediatric disease for SCD. The EMA has counted in Voxelotor in the Priority Medicines (“PRIME”) program, and the EC designated Voxelotor as an orphan medicinal product for SCD. These designations expedite the regulatory pathway and provide market exclusivity, which will help Voxelotor get to the market faster and extend market exclusivity. As a result, the company’s NDA submission remains on track for the 2H of 2019, with an accelerated approval of Voxelotor in the first half of 2020. These regulatory actions will not only provide catalysts for the stock but should provide some support during low volume trading.

Reason 3: GBT’s Position

Looking at Figure 1, I can see that Voxelotor is a unique drug that will provide multiple catalysts in the coming months and will be the product that transitions GBT into a commercial company. In addition, the company recently executed a $200 million offering that could provide sufficient funds to continue working on clinical pipeline programs and begin preparing for the potential commercial launch of Voxelotor. With the collection of multiple near-term catalysts, the transition to a commercial company, and its strong cash position, I believe the company is now in a position to rapidly become the leader in SCD and could hold that standard for years to come.

Figure 1: GBT Position (Source: GBT)

I envision GBT to be a fully fueled race car that has been moving up in the pack of cars but is waiting for a gap to open up to quickly take the lead. I expect it to be an abrupt move that will expose the old leaders as tired and obsolete. If GBT takes the lead, I expect Voxelotor will become the brand people associate with SCD treatments and GBT will report sequential growth for several years. Personally, I am not going to wait for the success story and will not be jumping on the bandwagon. I am ready to be a fan of GBT before it makes to the big show, and I want to cash in on my early support in a few years.

Downside Risks

The primary risk comes from Voxelotor's failure to obtain FDA approval for SCD and the additional pediatric expansion. Another regulatory risk comes from the transcranial doppler post-approval confirmatory study. If Voxelotor misses the mark, the FDA may force GBT to pull the drug from the market.

Another risk comes from further dilution. Although the company just executed a public offering, it will most likely need more cash to support manufacturing, marketing, and sales forces need for the launch.

Voxelotor's potential competition will be a long-term risk for GBT investors as gene therapy companies attempt to fix the genetic cause of SCD. bluebird bio (BLUE) and Sanofi (SNY) are two of these companies that are working on gene therapy programs for SCD with promising data thus far. Although they are early in their regulatory pathways, both could be a serious threat to Voxelotor if they are able to correct the faulty gene and potentially “cure” the disease, thus eliminating the need for Voxelotor for patients who responded to the gene therapy.

GBT Performance

My GBT investment thesis is based on fundamentals and outlook. However, the stock’s performance over the past year (Figure 2) tells me the market has a similar view on the company.

Figure 2: GBT Momentum (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The share price did experience a strong selloff in December but was able to recover, and is now trading near a strong support area. The recent secondary has provided me a pullback to potentially buy at a small discount on the bullish daily chart (Figure 3).

Figure 3: GBT Daily (Source: Trendspider)

If the share price is able to break above the $56.50 trend line, I could see a continuation in the upward channel established at the end of last year. However, I need to keep a close eye on the $51.75 support area. If it breaks, I could see a return to lower trading range, which will force me to rethink my game plan and timelines for entry.

Conclusion

Admittedly my reasons are obvious and are already known by the majority of current investors. The supporting evidence for these 3 reasons have only improved over the past couple of months, yet the share price doesn’t reflect those improvements. As a result, I believe the current state of GBT is an opportunity to establish a long-term investment.

Why is GBT a Buy Here?

When deciding on whether to buy into a clinical-stage company transitioning into a commercial-stage company, I tend to have an affinity for using revenue estimates and price-to-sales. This allows me to see where Street analysts expect revenues and analyze whether the stock is worth a buy now or at a different share price. With regard to GBT, the Street estimates the company to experience significant growth in revenue in the first couple of years of launch (Figure 4).

Figure 4: GBT Annual Revenues Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Using the biotech sector’s average price-to-sales of about 5x and the high-end revenue for 2021 of $376 million, we get a valuation of $1.8 billion. Considering the current market cap is $3.3 billion, we can say GBT is a bit overvalued for its current fundamentals. Indeed, Voxelotor does have some hype and could become the standard-of-care for SCD, so it isn’t crazy to see the stock trading a high multiple for forward earnings. But should I buy into GBT at a high multiple and wait for the numbers to eventually match my share price? How long will that take? Using the same method, we could see GBT grow into its present valuation in 2022 and continue to grow due to Voxelotor having a strong IP until 2032. Therefore, I would say the stock is a Buy at these current prices for the long term; however, I am not looking to go all-in here. We have about a year before Voxelotor could be on the market and another year before we see a strong indication of how the product is performing on the market.

What’s My Plan?

I am going to keep my position size small during 2019 due to the length of time before a potential launch and the stock’s present valuation. Although the upside for GBT is high, I have to expect the overall market and biotech sectors to go through some volatility over the next two years, so I should have several opportunities to add to the position, perhaps around earnings reports. Once I have established a full position, I intend to hold GBT for at least 5 years as Voxelotor approaches peak sales and becomes a brand in SCD treatments. However, if the company receives a CRL from the FDA, I will liquidate my position upon news release.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GBT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.