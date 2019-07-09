CoreSite Realty: Strong Growth Due To Its Rich Development Pipeline

Investment Thesis

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) delivered a good Q1 2019 with high-single digit operating revenues growth. It also improved its occupancy ratio. The company should be able to continue to grow its business at a fast pace thanks to favorable industry tailwinds. Its concentration in key locations in the U.S. should allow it to continue its growth trajectory. CoreSite Realty has a rich development pipeline that should contribute to its top and bottom lines favorably in the next few years. The company has also consistently increased its dividend in the past and is a good candidate for dividend growth investors. Nevertheless, the shares are not cheap. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

CoreSite Realty delivered solid operating revenue growth of 7.2% year over year. In Q1 2019, the company commenced 119 new and expansion leases for about 24 thousand net rentable square feet. This represented about $5.8 million of annualized rent at an average rate of $242 per square foot. In Q1 2019, its datacenter occupancy was 89.2%. This was an improvement of 80 basis points year over year.

What we like about CoreSite Realty and its business

Strategically located in 8 large markets in the U.S.

CoreSite Realty operates 22 data centers in 8 large markets in the States with over 27 thousand interconnections. The company has over 1,350 customers. Its focus on interconnections with more than 450 network service providers allows it to reach 22% of the U.S. population and cover more than 75% of U.S. businesses within 5 milliseconds.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Low churn rate

Thanks to its ability to reach to 75% of U.S. businesses within 5 milliseconds, CoreSite Realty’s business is very sticky. As can be seen from the table below, the company has consistently maintained its churn rate below 3%. The company’s low churn rate is advantageous, as this allows it to grow its rent above inflation level.

Q1 '19 Q4 '18 Q3 '18 Q2 '18 Q1 '18 Rental Churn Rate (%) 2.7% 1.9% 2.5% 1.3% 1.9% Cash Rent Growth (%) 3.2% 3.0% 3.2% 2.6% 5.6%

(Source: Created by author)

Favorable industry trend

CoreSite Realty should benefit from strong internet traffic growth in the next few years. According to Cisco’s research, global IP traffic is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 26% through 2022. As can be seen from the chart below, global data consumption is expected to grow from 156 exabytes per month in 2018 to 396 exabytes per month in 2022. We believe CoreSite Realty’s internet infrastructure assets will benefit from this trend.

(Source: Cisco VNI Global IP Traffic Forecast)

A rich development pipeline

CoreSite Realty expects to develop 427.5 thousand square feet of properties in the next few years. This will increase its net rentable area by 14.5%. As can be seen from the chart below, most of these projects should be completed before the end of 2020. The projects should contribute to its top and bottom lines favorably.

(Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental)

A strong balance that enables it to pursue its development projects

CoreSite Realty has a strong balance sheet with net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.1x. The company has a staggered debt maturity profile with about $250 million of debts to be refinanced in 2020 and 2021. CoreSite has a total liquidity of $522 million. This is more than enough to meet the remaining cost of $409 million of its current development pipeline.

Valuation Analysis

CoreSite Realty estimates it will generate about $5.21-5.31 of funds from operations per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, its price-to-2019 FFO ratio is about 22.8x. This is several multiples higher than its peers, which are trading between 19x and 20x.

A growing 3.7%-yielding dividend

CoreSite Realty currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share. This is equivalent to an annualized cash dividend of $4.88 per share. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has consistently increased its dividend every year. It has a high payout ratio of 87.1% (based on its trailing 12-month AFFO per share). This is also much higher than Equinix’s 40-50% range. As the chart below shows, CoreSite Realty’s current dividend yield of 3.7% is towards the high end of its 5-year yield range.

(Data by YCharts)

Risks and Challenges

Risk of technological advancement

CoreSite Realty faces the risk of technological advancement. Future development of technology (such as increase in disk and chip density or increase in usage of virtualization) may result in less demand for data center space. It is also possible that many companies will reduce their own data center presence and move more to the cloud.

Investor Takeaway

We like CoreSite Realty and its business and believe it should continue to enjoy strong tailwinds due to a favorable industry trend. We believe the company will continue to increase its dividend, as management seems to be committed to annual dividend increase. The company is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon. Nevertheless, its shares are not cheap. Therefore, we think it makes more sense to wait for a pullback.

