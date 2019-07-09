Goodyear Tire Is Starting To Look Attractive

Source

Goodyear Tire's (GT) shares have been declining for the last year. Fears of a global economic slowdown, peak auto sales, and weak financial performance have pushed shares to new lows. Despite this, the company is making several initiatives to create more demand for the product through new distribution channels. The company also has a product that requires constant replacement and is generally what we would consider a need not a want. This means the company can withstand a downturn quite a bit. However, the O.E. business is a significant part of its revenue and could be impacted by a recession. The good news is that the shares seem to have this priced in and now offer investors an interesting opportunity. At this time, I believe there is more upside potential than downside risk. Additionally, while shares remain low, investors can collect a higher-than-average dividend that has been growing.

Performance

As we can see, Goodyear's shares have been declining for about the last year

Source: Trading View

Goodyear recently reported results that were not so great.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company saw a revenue decline of 6% which was partially due to currency translation. Also, weaker international volume impacted sales as well. Tire unit volumes were down about 3% in total. Much of the decline in volume was due to O.E. tire purchases. When manufacturers produce less cars, they need less tires obviously and this led to the decline. Replacement tires for consumers, however, were only down 1%. While no investor likes to see a decline in the business operating fundamentals, this is bound to happen as the company operates in a cyclical environment. The bigger impact on net income for the quarter was both the investment of $93 million into two plants, as well as margins decreasing across all operating segments. This further impacted operating income. The company saw operating income decline to $190 million in the first quarter of 2019, down from $281 million a year ago. A combination of higher raw material costs, lower volume, currency fluctuations and more were all to blame.

Approximately 85% of Goodyear's sales in 2018 were from new tire applications. In other words, contracts from auto manufacturers for OEM tires.

As we can see below, the Americas had more revenue diversification than the rest of the world.

Source: 10-K

However, the company is heavily reliant upon tire sales internationally to drive revenue. On a not so negative note, the company still managed to sell the same amount of tires in 2018 as it did in 2017.

Source: 10-K

However, this is not a positive trend and it is highlighted by the fact that this is less than 2016. Additionally, we are seeing declines again in the volume the company is moving. The company is likely to see higher replacement sales when new application sales are higher as well. This is because the consumer is likely to replace tires on their new vehicle with what came on it originally. With many vehicles having complex all-wheel drive systems that require the same tire on all four corners of the vehicle, consumers are even more likely to purchase the same tire the car came with. For Goodyear to have healthy sales in the replacement unit, it will need to continue to drive sales to new vehicles. The downside of advancement in tire technology is that it now lasts longer. This needs to be accounted for in increased prices and or higher automotive sales volumes while the company is currently only able to recognize slight price increases at this time due to heavy competition.

While the revenue has been slowly going higher for the last 3 years, it is down significantly from where it was in 2015 and 2014. Despite this, the company has been driving profitability and reporting decent earnings. Alongside this the company has been increasing its dividend at an attractive pace. However, the company needs to start taking care of debt as it has been slowly rising from 2015. Becoming a debt-free entity would create a more attractive equity story for new investors. Many investors wonder how the company could handle the debt and servicing the dividend under extreme economic duress. While it is hard to say due to varying levels of recession, the company should be able to manage.

Taking a look at the balance sheet below, we can see where the company stands financially.

Source: 10Q

The company currently has about $860 million in cash on hand, and about $5.5 billion of long-term debt. Again, we see the debt is rising quarter over quarter which I am not a fan of.

So, let us take a look to see when the debt is due.

Source: 10Q

It appears that part of the debt load will come due next year; however, if the company can, it would be nice to see Goodyear extinguish the debt coming due in 2023. This would reduce overall debt by about 25% and make investors much more comfortable.

Progress

The company recently launched a new wholesale channel called the TireHub which should help it pick up more accounts and thus more end consumers. There are a few key tire wholesale distributors in the country and it can make purchasing decisions tough for small businesses like repair shops.

Source: Earnings Slides

The roll-out of the program will likely increase the access to its tires and increase the options to the end consumer. Additionally, the company launched a mobile installation option which should help further enhance customer experience and adoption. Convenience, as we all know, is huge.

Of note, the company warned continued raw material cost increases will impact margin into the first quarter. So in the near term, shares could face further pressure as the impact could be worse than expected. For long-term investors this doesn't necessarily matter.

Valuation

Goodyear's shares have pulled back to the point where they trade below the valuation of its only other America-based peer.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, Goodyear's shares offer the lowest forward P/E, highest yield, and even trade below book value. All signs of an undervalued stock. The growing yield is especially enticing for investors willing to wait for shares to appreciate.

Next, we look at the average trading valuation for the shares for the last 5 years to get an idea if the stock is undervalued compared to its own trading history.

Source: Morningstar

Currently, the shares trade at a lower or at the lowest P/S, P/E, forward P/E, and P/B than they have for the last few years. It also trades at the highest earnings yield. This implies shares are undervalued again.

Looking at historical yield, we can see if we have the chance to acquire an above-average dividend yield.

Source: Yieldchart

Currently, shares offer a 4.3% yield which has only happened about 15% of the time in the last 24 years. Much of the spike in yield we can see was during the economic recession and before the company had to cut the dividend. While this is not the greatest history, it was a severe recession for a cyclical company. The company has been doing right for investors, resuming growth in the dividend for the last 5 years. The company has a safe payout ratio of less than 30% of earnings. This should leave investors feeling confident that in the event of another recession, the company should be able to maintain the dividend.

Conclusion

Goodyear's shares have underperformed as the company has financially. However, it appears the company has a safe balance sheet and the capability to weather the slowdown it has been experiencing. Ultimately, the need for more vehicles worldwide is increasing and will continue to create further demand for its products. However, it is up to the company to win the contracts to sell the tires for these new vehicles. This should also help drive replacement sales, helping improve financials for years to come. If the company continues to see a decline in O.E. tire sales, we could see shares remain depressed for a longer period of time. It is imperative for the company to not only improve this segment, but total tire volume as a whole to ensure future success.

As Goodyear continues to show investors it is taking initiatives to drive more consumer adoption of its products, the dividend pays them to wait. The shares seem to be undervalued compared to their trading history and to peers. Investors may look to start a position in the company upon further weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.