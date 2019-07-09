ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued

In my opinion, ConocoPhillips (COP), the US independent E&P company, is trading at a ~33% discount to its intrinsic value based on discounted cash flows over a five-years-and-a-half period considering that the cost of equity equals ~7.8%. Apart from that, the company has the highest debt-adjusted earnings yield (GAAP or IFRS EBIT/EV) in the sector (12.6% vs. 7.8%), which implies that the stock is undervalued. Also, according to my computations, COP's 2020 levered FCF yield is close to ~9%, which might be attractive for value-seeking investors. Moreover, the last twelve months ROE is 22.7%, well above the sector median of 3.7%, which flags that the firm used shareholder equity in the most lucrative way possible. ROE is indeed impacted by the debt load, but, to be fair, the company has already done a great job reducing its borrowings by nearly 50% since 2016. Stellar profitability and expanded margins are backed by carefully recalibrated portfolio, which secures resilient low-cost production, material cash flow growth, and high ROCE. All of the above makes the investment worth considering and further researching.

The fly in the ointment is negative short-term PEG, as analysts anticipate 2019-2020 EPS to head lower compared to 2018. Yet, they also forecast COP to switch to EPS growth by 2022 and increase profit per share by 27% YoY. Here it is also worth briefly noting that for dividend-focused investors, COP is not a perfectly apt holding, as its current yield is low; moreover, the company cut DPS in 2016, and the yield abruptly plummeted, so, compared to dividend champions with flawless history of DPS increases like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips looks bleak, at least for now.

However, even if operating cash flow is flat or declines slightly in the early 2020s, COP will likely remain with a solid CF surplus, as, according to preliminary guidance mentioned by the CEO during the 1Q19 earnings call, capex would be around $7 billion a year, while I anticipate net CFFO to be no less than $11.5 billion a year. Investor meeting is due in November, the capital investment plan surely might be changed, but I do not expect capex to soar. So, resilient net operating cash flow combined with low PP&E investments implies that shareholder rewards could go up, as the company targets to distribute more than 30% of CFFO to shareholders (see the fourth priority on page 8 of the presentation). Most importantly, COP assured that it would remain FCF-positive even with WTI of $40 per barrel. Now let's proceed to details.

Introduction

American oil mammoth ConocoPhillips has total proved reserves of 5,263 mmboe (as of December 31, 2018) and currently trades at EV/2P of ~14.33x. For broader context, its peer Occidental Petroleum (OXY) trades at ~16.7x. COP operates onshore and offshore in the US (with a nearly dominant position in Alaska with Prudhoe Bay and Kuparuk fields), Canada, Australia, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and Qatar. Alaska is the second-largest contributor to adjusted earnings after Asia Pacific & Middle East. In 1Q19, its production amounted to 1,318 kboepd and increased 5% YoY mostly driven by liquids from the Lower 48 Big 3: the Bakken, Eagle Ford, and Delaware. COP also has a footprint in Libya; the country is torn apart in a new round of civil unrest but I do not regard this as a crucial risk to the company's operations (2018 production was only 41 kboepd), as its portfolio is versatile and diversified across the globe. Total 2019 output is anticipated to reach 1,300-1,350 kboepd.

In April ConocoPhillips announced the UK segment (Britannia and J‐Block hubs and an interest in the Clair Field area) sale to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $2.7 billion. The most likely rationale behind the exit was to get rid of assets that did not meet ROCE and free cash flow targets of the company. The firm's portfolio recalibration is in some sense similar to Marathon Oil's approach, which initiated a spin-off of refining business (now known as Marathon Petroleum) and then exited a plethora of jurisdictions and ultimately focused on the US unconventionals. COP did precisely the same (Phillips 66 is another big name in the US refining industry), but have not radically trimmed portfolio abroad, while also left a few countries like Algeria, Nigeria, and Kazakhstan.

In 2018, the company reported around $1.1 billion proceeds from the disposition of non-core assets. I regard COP's strategy to recalibrate portfolio by selling low-margin holdings in order to bolster profitability as entirely reasonable and justified. Its focus on debt-adjusted cash flow per share instead of chasing production growth at all cost looks prudent. I highly rate companies that manage not only to show sales growth but also convert as much revenue as possible into operating and free cash flow, which are at the crux of intrinsic value. Reasonably adjusted portfolio presents a plethora of opportunities to generate free cash even surviving under the pressure of bearish oil market sentiment and smooth the impact of commodities market cyclicality on the business and returns. Besides, stronger FCF means higher dividend into shareholder coffers.

Since 2014 ConocoPhillips' revenue has nosedived (LTM total revenue is 31.2% lower than in 2014) due to two reasons: oil market meltdown and portfolio rebalancing. In 2017, production decreased 200 kboepd as a direct consequence of asset sales. Pummeled by the oil market slump, the firm faced years of losses and turned FCF-negative in 2014-2016. In 2017 it returned to positive FCF and then managed to increase it by 148% in 2018. Importantly, compared to 2014 and especially to 2016, ConocoPhillips' net CFFO margin improved drastically, while Capex/Sales ratio fell from 33% to 18%. The company has a high quality of earnings, as its FCF/Net income ratio equals 0.91, which is even higher than Equinor's (EQNR) 0.86.

DCF model

DCF analysis is a useful tool that helps to estimate the intrinsic value of equity and decide if it is worth investing or not. First and foremost, to speed up calculations, I have slightly adjusted the traditional DCF methodology, calculating free cash flow using only CFFO (net of working capital changes) and cash capital expenditures from the consolidated CFS. As I used OCF net of interest paid (attributable to debt investors), free cash flow projected on that basis is levered, as it is attributable only to common equity holders of the company. To rewind, both unlevered and levered FCF could be calculated using sophisticated methods that utilize EBITDA, EBIT, EBIAT, and even net income with appropriate (and often numerous) adjustments. I do acknowledge that some of my esteemed readers might justifiably criticize my approach as too simplified, yet, I insist that less complicated DCF models could be used in cases when an investor screens a plethora of stocks and has to figure out a way to speed up the intrinsic value calculations.

Author's creation. 1) Financial data were taken from Seeking Alpha Essential. 2) 2014 Net CFFO was restated in 2015; according to 2014 Form 10-K, it initially amounted to $16,735 million.

I have taken total revenues and other income consensus analysts' estimates from Seeking Alpha Essential dataset. As far as there were no 2024 revenue estimates, I have applied a conservative 2% YoY growth rate. COP's revenue has declined with a 9.2% CAGR (impacted by oil price and dispositions) since 2014; yet, the 2019 top line is forecasted to increase by 2.8%. Investors also should expect a 2.9% CAGR in 2019-2024. Net operating cash flow fell with a 6% CAGR in 2014-2018, while net CFFO margin reached a 5-year high of 35.5%. I have applied a 33% margin to my projection period (well above average and median figures) and held it constant, anticipating that COP's rebalanced low-cost portfolio would secure and bolster cash generation on that level. Capital spending trend has been on a decline since 2014, partly because of oil market slump, which made providers of oilfield services to cut prices. Capex as a % of revenue ultimately plummeted to 18% in 2018, considerably below average and median. In the projection period section, I used the current guidance of COP and incorporated a $7 billion cash capex in 2020-2024 estimates. 2019 capex will likely equal $6.1 billion. As Chief Operating Officer clarified during the 1Q19 earnings call, "the long-range plan reflects our plans for all of the assets." I have not taken into account cash proceeds from asset dispositions in the past, nor assumed any such transactions in the future and have factored capex unadjusted for asset disposals. Thus, the model reflects solely CF generated by operations. Readers might again question my approach, and I am open to discussion. Levered FCF estimations also do not factor in any M&A activity, which COP certainly might consider in that period, and include only organic cash inflows and outflows. In the operating scenario, levered FCF is expected to increase with a 3% CAGR in 2019-2024. FCF margin might exceed 2014-2018 average and median by ~3%. Forward FCF yields (2019-2024, based on the market capitalization on July 5, 2019) lie in the 8-11% range.

Cost of equity and implied share price

As I used levered FCF instead of unlevered, I have included only the cost of shareholder equity into the discount rate and have not taken into account the cost of debt. I used Equity risk premium recommended by KPMG in March 2019, a beta of 1, and a risk-free rate of 2.04% (10-Year US Government Bond Rate). Cost of equity finally amounted to 7.8%. A discount factor was calculated using mid-year convention due to the apparent fact that cash flow is received throughout the year and not at the year-end. So, as a result, the cumulative present value of FCF increased slightly.

Equity value equals the sum of the cumulative present value of FCF and terminal value. The latter, in turn, was estimated using the growth exit method and a conservative 1.8% perpetuity growth rate. Terminal value was intentionally normalized (using low growth rate) and reduced to ~67% of the total equity value to avoid distortion. The impact of the share repurchase program was not factored in for the sake of simplicity. In sum, the intrinsic value per share amounted to $79.5; upside equals ~32%.

Author's creation

Cash Return on Equity and Assets

For broader context, I have also added computations of Cash Returns on Equity and Assets, the metrics that could be used by CF-focused investors as an alternative to the traditional ROE and ROA, which, in a few cases, could be distorted by accounting intricacies.

To compute average shareholder equity, I used analysts' consensus revenue estimates, historical Sales/Average Net Worth, and Sales/Average Total Assets ratios. As of my analysis, CROA might reach 6.9-8.6% in the medium term, while CROE might equal 13-16%, well above the historical median.

Author's creation

Dividend growth prospects

I should highlight that with average ~$6.6 billion levered free cash flow COP's dividend in 2019-2024 is more than sufficiently covered. I cautiously assume that, in spite of abundant FCF, C-Suite might propose DPS increase or boost the buyback program. As of my analysis, in the base case, forward dividend yield (based on cash flow available for shareowner rewards) might reach 6.5% by 2024 (considering the share price of $59.9).

For the sake of simplicity, the presented analysis does not include the impact of the share repurchase program on DPS. However, the buyback will indeed decrease the number of shares and increase DPS. Consequently, the forward dividend yield will likely be slightly higher than I calculated using only the current market cap and future cash flows available for shareholder rewards.

The bearish case

I have also adjusted revenue growth estimations, net CFFO margin, and cost of equity to present a bear case, which I fairly do not consider likely. In this operating scenario, revenue is expected to grow at a glacial pace (1% YoY), cash flow margin equals 29%, capital investments go up to $7.2 billion; the cost of equity was increased to 9.5%. All in all, levered FCF declines with a 2.3% CAGR resulting in a 37% downside. Yet, even in that case, forward dividend yields equal to 4.9-5.1%.

Author's creation

Final thoughts

In sum, my analysis shows that COP is currently trading at a substantial discount, around 32%. In the bear case, the downside is ~37%. Apart from that, EV/EBITDA of 4.2x, below CVX, XOM, and OXY ratios, indicates that the firm is imperfectly priced.

C-Suite did a great job changing corporate strategy from revenue growth to higher margins and cash flow and trimming high-cost assets. Now COP is perfectly positioned to outperform.

Finally, as DCF models are extremely sensitive to all inputs, from revenue growth rate to the beta and margins, I recommend my readers to perform their own analysis and incorporate assumptions they consider apt and also use various techniques (for instance, levered vs. unlevered FCF) for an overarching understanding of the investment. Investors should also bear in mind that the intrinsic value could be reached if the combination of catalysts will bolster share price upward movement. A dramatic shift in the commodities market driven by, for instance, the trade war repercussions could erode the investment thesis swiftly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.