Walmart's Billion Dollar Mistake

Jet.com is a shell of its former self after a $3.3 billion acquisition by Walmart.

It's been nearly 3 years since Walmart (WMT) acquired startup Jet.com for $3.3 billion. During these three years, e-commerce sales have more than doubled, causing analysts to praise the acquisition. However, looking at Jet.com today and looking at the performance of Walmart's e-commerce business, we are more inclined to disagree with this sentiment. We instead believe that Walmart overpaid significantly for Jet.com, and that this will lead to the company losing the e-commerce fight against Amazon (AMZN).

Jet.com today

Jet.com, once one of the largest competitors to Amazon, is a shell of its former self. Web analytics platform SimilarWeb doesn't even rank Jet.com in the top 20000 top websites in the world, and its category rank is a dismal #345.

As you can see, site traffic has fallen significantly over the past few months, though that may have to do with seasonality.

Jet.com only has around 2.5 million monthly visits, which is extremely low for the $3.3 billion Walmart paid for it. To put that in perspective, Sears has 6 times that traffic volume, and Sears is a bankrupt company.

An article from Reuters supports this claim, noting that Jet.com revenues shrunk from $1 billion to $689 million from the time it was acquired.

In 2016, Jet forecast revenue of $1 billion and according to recent estimates from consulting firm Kantar, which was shared with some vendors, the company’s sales shrunk to $689 million in 2019.



Overall, Jet.com's performance has been extremely disappointing, and unsurprisingly, Walmart has folded it into its own website. Reuters further adds that Jet.com is failing to keep up with Walmart's sales growth targets, according to current and former employees of Jet.com.

Separately, current and former Jet employees told Reuters that Hoboken, New Jersey-based Jet, is struggling to keep up its sales momentum and hit revenue goals. Two retail consultants, who advise Walmart on e-commerce and online grocery, have confirmed to Reuters that Jet is failing to keep pace with Walmart’s internal sales goals.



Walmart's e-commerce business

But what about Walmart's own e-commerce business? Didn't it use resources from Jet.com to help develop its own e-commerce business?

Well, firstly, a mistake is a mistake. Walmart paid $3.3 billion, or 3.3x estimated revenues, for an e-commerce business it thought would grow. Instead, revenues shrunk by over 30% in 3 years and missed Walmart's expectations, according to Jet.com's own employees. It doesn't matter whether or not the company gained knowledge from Jet.com - it overpaid.

Secondly, Walmart's opportunity cost was even more immense.

This chart shows large (>$1 billion) publicly traded e-commerce companies today. As you can see, most of them have risen significantly since Walmart's acquisition of Jet.com, and probably could've increased Walmart's competitiveness much better. If you include private companies, it gets even better. Companies like Flipkart, Snapdeal, and others could've benefited significantly from an early investment by Walmart. Jet.com was probably one of the worst places in e-commerce that Walmart could've placed its money in.

Lastly, Walmart's e-commerce business hasn't done so well itself. Although sales have grown drastically over the past few years, profits have not. In fact, Walmart's e-commerce division lost $1 billion on $22 billion in revenues, and management is expecting even more losses.

As we outlined in October, we expect our losses in eCommerce to increase this coming year reflecting investments in infrastructure, people, online grocery and store number 8 initiatives.



By the way, even when Amazon's revenues were around this level, it never lost $1 billion before. In fact, the company's US and International divisions both made a profit when net sales were around $20 billion. This holds true even if you account for AWS (which probably made a few hundred million in operating profits around this time).

We believe Walmart is seeing such high losses partially due to the fact that the market has become extremely competitive, with other retailers starting their own e-commerce operations, and partially due to mismanagement.

In fact, a recent Vox article mentioned some infighting between Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Jet CEO Marc Lore, particularly regarding the losses that Walmart's e-commerce business is facing. McMillon wants Lore to cut losses by selling off assets, including ModCloth, which Lore bought just a few years ago.

This is literally the opposite of Bezos' strategy, who invests for the long term and is willing to take a loss in the short to medium term. Walmart's efforts to increase profitability make us pessimistic about its future competitiveness against Amazon, especially since Amazon still dwarfs Walmart.

As SimilarWeb shows, Walmart is #15 in the e-commerce category, while Amazon is not only #1, but many of its international websites, including Amazon.de, Amazon.jp, Amazon.co.uk, and Amazon.in, beat Walmart's website in in terms of visits per month. Amazon.com has over 2.5 billion visits per month, while Walmart only has a measly 316 million.

Not only that, but many other metrics like bounce rate, average visit duration, and pages per visit are significantly higher for Amazon than for Walmart.

About SimilarWeb:

SimilarWeb is a web analytics platform that gathers information from websites. It has been consistently ranked one of the best compared to the competition, and accuracy increases dramatically when traffic increases. This is why we are so confident about its data - for large websites like those of Walmart or Amazon, the accuracy should be extremely high.

We also double-checked the data using Alexa and found it to be relatively accurate. (Note: Alexa is owned by Amazon.)

Takeaway

The verdict is out - Amazon: 1, Walmart: 0. There is still a small chance that Walmart can beat Amazon - if management takes more risks and becomes willing to lose more money. However, that is unlikely to happen, and Amazon will most likely conquer the trillion dollar e-commerce industry.

