My Road To Financial Independence: 103-Stocks Portfolio June Review

June generated $375 in dividend come, up 24% Y/Y and down 6% sequentially, making it the 3rd best month since I started my long journey.

The summer holiday season has begun but stocks, despite taking a breather following Trump's surprise exit of the U.S. - China trade negotiations, have resumed their upward trend and set new records towards the end of the month.

In terms of buying and selling it was a rather quiet month for me as record stock prices substantially reduced the availability of attractively-priced stocks. I am trying to raise some cash without stopping contributing new capital to my portfolio in parallel. On top of that, I am also aiming at reducing the number of positions by selling or trimming non-core holdings.

With the renewed U.S. - China trade truce, uncertainty in the markets has been reduced and should a real deal be eventually achieved I am expecting stock prices to soar in an instant. However, as I don't feel comfortable on betting on that development, I am keeping net investments to a minimum right now and thus either benefit from an unexpected sell-off or let my winners run if the markets start to rally.

Portfolio Changes | 2 sales and 13 repurchases

I only invested a net total of $770 in June as I sold out my tiny portion of 2 shares in Galapagos (GLPG) and cut my position in Tableau (DATA) in half.

On Galapagos, I am actually quite bullish regarding filgotinib as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. However, I decided to exit this position as two shares really won't move the needle whatsoever and I wanted to invest that money into a strong dividend (growth) stock. On top of that, I am very long Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and given its partnership with Galapagos any positive news surrounding filgotinib should also lift Gilead. The main difference of course is that Galapagos will benefit far more from such an approval whereas Gilead boasts a very attractive and growing dividend of almost 4%.

Regarding Tableau, I decided to take profits following the surprise $15B take-over offer from Salesforce (CRM). With Tableau stock hitting $170 as a result, I did not see any further upside in the short term despite remaining very bullish on Tableau over the long term. And having attended the Tableau Europe Conference in Berlin in June this long-term conviction has been further cemented. However, in the short term, I am not really seeing how Salesforce can really help Tableau grow its business as Tableau's own customer acquisition has been gaining momentum and is already used in thousands of companies which are using Salesforce as well. The brief presentation by Tableau's CEO Adem Selipsky at the conference also did not help me in seeing as to how Tableau can meaningfully benefit from being part of the Salesforce universe, given that basically only the usual suspects such as synergies and deeper integration were mentioned. Apart from that, I was also really surprised that Microsoft (MSFT) did not make an offer for Tableau. It's true that it has its own BI platform with Microsoft Power BI, but from a user's perspective Tableau is the gold standard in data analytics and data visualization software. I hope that I will be able to buy back my shares once the stock starts to retreat from its lofty valuation although that does not really look likely at this stage following the broad rally across stock markets.

The proceeds of my Galapagos sale were invested into German chemical company BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) which has been punished by the markets and boasted an above 5% yield. It's a cyclical stock but one worth owning for decades to come. My overall position in that stock is still very small, but given that the stock is still trading at an attractive valuation I may be able to expand my position at these levels over the coming months.

Besides, I added to my positions in BP (BP), Baozun (BZUN), Energy Transfer Equity (ET) and AbbVie (ABBV), with all four stocks having been attractively priced. The most notable decline obviously was suffered by AbbVie followings its surprising mega-merger offer to Allergan (AGN). The stock dropped over 15% in an instant panic reaction but has already made up most of these losses. I was only able to buy one share but even one share is better than none and like all of my holdings this one will grow over time.

The other purchases I made are mostly routine investments between $50 and $115 each into Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Visa (NYSE:V), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the lesser-known Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF). The two most recent additions to my automated savings plan are AT&T (T) and Home Depot (HD) which I both initiated in May.

All net purchases and sales in June can be seen below:

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My income from 33 corporations amounted to $375 in dividends, up 24% Y/Y and down 6% sequentially. The sequential decline is driven by the semi-annual dividend payment from the Australian Commonwealth Bank in March 2019 and partially offset by annual dividend payments from Vonovia and Sixt and a special dividend from Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN).

Overall, it marked the third-best month in dividend income and I couldn't be happier about it. The only thing which surprised me was the missing dividend from Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) as for some reason it is not following the typical quarterly dividend payment rhythm with the latest dividend having been paid in May.

All dividends break down as follows:

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2019, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

The readability of the numbers is rather poor, as there is so much data, but the bigger picture becomes apparent regardless of these numbers. I am just looking at the size and quantity of the bubbles as they keep on climbing higher and expanding in size.

It remains fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive but the growth is truly striking, and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it. Now that I have entered the fourth year of my road to financial independence, it is really motivating and encouraging to see how these bubbles are increasing in size and quantity and (slowly) moving up the scale.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT). I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25 here. In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends. For this year, I am targeting a 15% increase. This results in $3,450 in targeted annual net dividends, or 138 hours in GWT.

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 309 hours, or 38.7 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, that equals almost eight full weeks, or more than an entire month, of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 76.1 hours, or 9.5 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2019 already.

Upcoming July Dividends

The snapshot below is taken from my newly released Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions) and shows expected gross dividend payments for July.

My portfolio composition

At end of June, my portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Apple Inc. (AAPL) 6.05% AT&T Inc. (T) 4.84% Visa (V) 4.73% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 4.47% McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 4.12% Siemens Healthineers (OTC:SEMHF) 3.12% Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) 2.94% Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2.51% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.50% Altria Group Inc (MO) 2.25% Southern Co. (SO) 2.25% Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) 2.20% Baozun Inc. (BZUN) 2.14% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 2.12% Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 2.06% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) 2.06% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 1.97% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 1.82% 3M Co. (MMM) 1.45% Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) 1.43% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.35% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.30% Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.28% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) 1.23% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 1.19% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.18% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1.17% Daimler (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF) 1.15% BP (BP) 1.12% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 1.09% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 1.04% Dominion Energy Inc (D) 1.04% Unilever NV ADR (UN) 1.03% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 0.93% Target Corporation (TGT) 0.88% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) 0.87% B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 0.86% The Coca-Cola Co (KO) 0.86% Morgan Stanley (MS) 0.84% Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) 0.83% BASF BASFY 0.82% Intel Corporation (INTC) 0.81% Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares (OTCPK:OTCPK:BMWYY) 0.79% Blackstone Group LP (BX) 0.79% QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) 0.77% Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 0.75% Allianz SE (OTCQX:OTCPK:AZSEY) 0.72% NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 0.68% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.67% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 0.66% General Motors Company (GM) 0.63% Walt Disney Co (DIS) 0.59% NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0.58% Sixt (OTC:SXTSY) 0.57% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.52% Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) 0.51% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0.49% General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0.45% Momo Inc (MOMO) 0.44% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) 0.44% Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) 0.43% Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 0.42% CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) 0.40% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.37% CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.37% Bayer AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.34% Drillisch (OTC:OTC:DRHKF) 0.33% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) 0.33% HUYA Inc - ADR (HUYA) 0.32% Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) 0.31% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.31% Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.30% Apollo Investment Group (OTC:AINV) 0.30% Fresenius SE (OTCQX:OTCQX:FSNUF) 0.26% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) 0.25% Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) 0.25% Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) 0.24% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) 0.24% JD.Com Inc (JD) 0.24% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) 0.23% Lanxess AG (OTCPK:LNXSF) 0.22% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 0.22% IQIYI Inc (IQ) 0.21% Osram (OTCPK:OSAGF) 0.18% Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) 0.17% Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) 0.16% Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) 0.16% Centurylink Inc (CTL) 0.15% Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) 0.14% Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) 0.13% Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) 0.12% Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 0.12% Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) 0.11% DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) 0.11% Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0.10% Home Depot (HD) 0.10% Alteryx (AYX) 0.10% MediGene AG (OTCPK:MDGEF) 0.09% EQT Corporation (EQT) 0.08% Weibo Corp (WB) 0.07% General Electric Company (GE) 0.07% Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) 0.04% Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) 0.00%

