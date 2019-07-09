FX Weekly: The Fed Versus The World

The persistence of the uncertainty around the trade war and the scarcity in excess reserves are both strong factors that have concerned US officials in the past year.

Macro News

US: As we mentioned in our previous FX weekly (Fed’s dilemma), the migration of the labour shortage to the high-skill workers in the next few quarters will tend to add further pressure on wage inflation in this mature cycle where unemployment rate stands at a 50-year low at 3.6% (operating beyond full employment) and inflation still running close to the 2-percent objective. In addition, the strong Non-farm payrolls print that came out on Friday (224K vs. 160K exp.) should also have given policymakers some extra time in order to potentially start their easing cycle without overheating the economy. However, it seems that the persistence of the uncertainty around the trade war and the scarcity in excess reserves pushing up the effective Fed Funds rate are both strong factors that have concerned US officials in the past year, leading to a certain 25bps cut at the end of this month. It is interesting to note that market participants were increasingly starting to price in a potential 50bps cut in June (figure 1, left frame); the last time the Fed cut by 50bps at the end of the previous cycle in September 2007 on the back of a dramatic deterioration in the mortgage market.

Euro: The nomination of Christine Lagarde to take over Draghi’s role at the end of October surprised many market participants but raised speculation of more easing from the central bank to generate some growth and inflation in the euro area as political uncertainty has weighed on most of the economies in the past few quarters. It is clear that Draghi set the bar very high as a policymaker, delivering clear and confident conferences during his mandate, with a slightly humorous tone when answering journalists’ questions. European officials are now preparing to cap the euro on the upside as the Fed starts its easing cycle. Even though the single currency is significantly undervalued against the greenback (PPP prices in a ‘fair’ rate at 1.37), the interest rate differential was favouring the US dollar in the short run against most of the currencies. As the Fed prepares for an easing policy, nations with an overvalued currency will have to react in order to avoid an exchange rate appreciation.

Japan: As for the euro area, Japanese policymakers will need to find a way to protect their currency from appreciating too dramatically. The Japanese yen has been fairly strong against most of the currencies in recent months, clearly not buying the equity ‘recovery.’ With an inflation rate running significantly below the 2-percent target, a strengthening yen could keep inflation expectations at the current low levels for more than the 2-year period estimated by Japanese officials.

Figure 1 Source: Eikon Reuters

US Sectors: Cyclical vs. Defensive

As we have been recommending holding a defensive portfolio since the second half of last year, it is interesting to see the performance of US cyclical sectors relative to defensive ones. According to the Eurodollar implied yield curve (Dec20-Dec19), cyclical stocks have been overpriced compared to defensives and therefore the portfolio should continue to weaken in this environment, especially if the ISM keeps falling.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EURUSD: As the US dollar has regained some strength in the last ten days against most of the currencies, EURUSD has been trending lower, gradually approaching its next support at 1.1185, its 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340–1.2550 range. We reduced the stop on our position to 1.1330 (entry level), keeping the target at 1.11 for the time being.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBPUSD: The pound keeps losing strength against the dollar, with the pair now trading at a critical level at 1.25. In the past year, each time GBPUSD hit this support, we saw a sharp rebound in the following weeks. We still think that the pound looks incredibly cheap against the greenback, and we consider the 1.20–1.25 range as a good level to start buying the pair. However, in the short term, it looks like the pound (like the euro) remains vulnerable to a USD strength, therefore we would stay out of it for the moment.

EURGBP: The pair is still trading at the top of its 2-year range (0.85–0.9070) following the little rally we saw in May/June. We placed an order to short EURGBP at 90 cents for a short-term bear consolidation.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDJPY: The pair has been trending slightly higher in the past two weeks, slowly approaching its resistance at 109.15, which represents its 50% Fibo retracement of the 99.60–118.70. Japanese policymakers will need to think of an action to protect the yen to appreciate too much if we see another round of equity sell-off. We think that 100 represents the psychological barrier for the BoJ, implying that we could see more yen strength in the coming weeks. We would wait for higher levels to short the pair.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDCHF: The volatility on the pair has been low in recent weeks, with the Swiss franc depreciating slightly against the dollar to retest its resistance at 0.9920 (61.8% Fibo retracement of the 0.9250–1.0330 range).

Chart of the Week

Last week, Fed Vice Chair Clarida delivered a speech reviewing the central bank’s policy strategy, highlighting the sharp fall in the natural rate of interest, also called r*. As for many other economies, the decline in r* is largely associated with the ageing demographics, changes in risk-taking behaviour and a slowdown in technology growth. Hence, running an accommodative monetary policy could be less efficient in the medium term to offset the effect of an economic downturn on consumer spending, employment and falling inflation expectations.

This chart shows the significant co-movement between the EURUSD exchange rate and the EZ-US r*-differential in the past 4 decades (data from Holston et al., 2017). Even though the r* has been weak in recent years in the US oscillating around 50bps, it has fallen even further in the euro area, from +50bps in Q1 2018 to -41bps in the first quarter of this year, its lowest level in 5 years. Therefore, the fall in the r* differential could weigh on the euro in the short run despite a narrowing interest-rate differential.

Figure 6

Source: Holston et al. (2017), Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are short EURUSD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.