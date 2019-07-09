Synchrony Financial: New FASB Current Expected Credit Loss Guidance For 2020 Adds Downside Risks

Introduction

Centaur Investments is pleased to initiate coverage on Synchrony Financial with a “Neutral/Hold” opinion. Influencing this neutral initial rating is a broadly mixed outlook for the company and financial industry overall. At this time, a shortage of major downside catalysts prevented a short selling opinion. Similarly, aside from the release of capital reserves due to a pending Walmart Inc. (WMT) credit card portfolio sale, limited near-term upside catalysts prevented this name from landing a buy opinion. The analysis that follows this introduction weighs several factors which are deemed important for investors.

Among the factors tilting to the downside were observed slowdowns across manufacturing, transportation and housing sectors, as well as modest declines in consumer confidence. On the positive side, notable observations included a stable near-term business outlook driven by consumer spending. These will likely develop into a positive for consumer finance as we exit the summer and approach holiday season. Still, other factors contributing to the cautious outlook include sustained geopolitical pressures on global trade which could disrupt near-term business and consumer decision-making. In addition to these factors, interest rate sensitivity and new regulation adoption could be of greater concern moving forward.

While the most recent comprehensive capital analysis and stress tests from the Federal Reserve concluded with positive results, increasingly dovish signals from Fed officials pointed to an increased probability of a rate cut as early as the end of the month. However, the latest labor report sparked a reversal of the downward trend in treasury rates. This offset the odds of a target rate cut at the next Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") meeting, and further contributed to our mixed outlook. Lastly, on the topic of regulation adoption, a phase-in of more aggressive methods for recording Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") is being required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") for reporting periods after December 15, 2019, and this could surprise investors later this year.

The Yield Curve

Turning to market interest rate conditions, the treasury yield curve pictured above is signaling towards a prolonged period of declining interest rates. The FOMC’s most recent dot plot also signaled that lower target rates are coming, though not as aggressive as market expectations suggest. Normally a declining interest rate environment would pressure financial company net interest margins. However, the current expected rate cut for 2019 is only 25 basis points (see Fed dot plot here). A rate cut of this size would more likely help industry net interest margins, as lenders are more likely to cut deposit rates while holding lending rates steady for longer, or until a steeper Fed rate cut is warranted. Therefore, for the time being, interest rate sensitivity appears to be low.

As presented later in the valuation section of this article, the anticipated Fed rate cut does not seem to be a concern for investors, as interest rate sensitivity risk is not being heavily priced in across the industry. As an example, in a note from Stephens, analyst Vincent Caintic projects that Ally Financial’s (ALLY) earnings would rise by 3% for a 10bps rate cut to deposits. In a separate note from KSP Research, Kevin St. Pierre praised New York Community Bancorp’s (NYCB) deposit mix and Ally’s loan portfolio qualities while noting that “ALLY's auto-loan portfolio will reprice as 2-3 year duration fixed-rate loans are replaced by higher-yielding new originations.”

Contrasting with these analysts, in our opinion, Synchrony Financial is in a far better position to take advantage of the widening interest gap. This is only the case if management follows the industry trend of cutting deposit rates. Still, focusing on this one opportunity would be telling only half of the story. For this reason, in addition to the above-mentioned developments, this article will present additional information for investors to decipher and decide for themselves. In our opinion, prospective investors could be better off searching for higher returns elsewhere. Additionally, despite the neutral rating, existing shareholders should consider hedging their position as some of the topics discussed here could be enough for certain investors to consider shorting the sector. Lastly, the corresponding price target mentioned above is for the next six months only.

As a side note to the reader, unless otherwise stated, the financial numbers and other information cited in this article may be found in the company’s latest quarterly report, conference call transcripts, delinquency/charge-off data, and other SEC filings.

Recent Developments

Year-to-date, Synchrony Financial's share price has recovered from a nearly year-long selloff that affected shareholders for most of FY 2018. For the last few years, consumer finance companies had increasingly extended credit to lower-quality markets to grow their loan portfolios. The extra yield from those markets helped drive net interest margins higher before the Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates. (We previously discussed some of this company behavior as early as 2016. For further reference see these articles linked here and here.)

With Capital One (COF) pulling back from sub-700 FICO credit market early in 2017, the rest of industry started to move away from the lower-tier markets. Instead, companies started extended more loans to higher quality credit markets. Despite the strategy, the vintages from those earlier growth periods drove delinquencies, charge-offs, and loan-loss provisions higher, causing investors to reduce their exposure to consumer finance. Meanwhile, a sharp market-wide correction that started in February 2018 added fuel to the fire.

By mid-year, the selling had abated and Synchrony’s share price stabilized somewhat. It was only until after the company announced the loss of a major Walmart account (and was later sued by Walmart themselves over the credit card portfolio's valuation), that Synchrony’s share price demise worsened. The string of events started to stir up market fears of Synchrony losing the Sam’s Club account as well. The climate was bad enough to offset the positives from the company’s deal to acquire PayPal’s consumer finance business.

In the end, the bear case was obliterated after Walmart dismissed their case against the company. After Synchrony's management successfully negotiated a deal to extend their contract with Sam’s Club, sentiment turned even higher. This led to a string of ratings upgrades, as analysts weighted the company’s low valuation against a historical low unemployment rate, healthy consumer data, and relatively low recession probabilities. The company’s steady earnings performance has likewise contributed to the upward price momentum. If you think this story as a happy ending to it, the next section digs a little deeper into the numbers which show something a little different.

Why A Neutral and Not A Buy Opinion?

Synchrony’ stock price performance year-to-date demonstrates that shareholders are quite comfortable with the company’s current financial position. This challenges the ability to bring a bear case to the table, despite some concerns. Typically, enough information can be gathered to identify one or more specific directional catalysts, but that's more difficult to do, as Synchrony's case is unique. With most major stock market indexes hovering near all-time highs, investors and analysts have grown generally optimistic about the financial industry. Meanwhile, signs of advancing economic weakness are starting to build.

After discussing some of the company-specific developments, let’s review some of the near-term risks which remain unaddressed. In the list presented below, we identified four key downside risks that do not appear to be priced into the stock. These risks could develop into problem for both the company and the overall sector.

Downside Risks to Consider:

FIRST: Walmart account loss releases capital reserves but does not replace or create recurring revenue. SECOND: PayPal account adds risk to overall loan portfolio due to market-specific risk variances. THIRD: Market interest rates have been declining for some time in anticipation of a Fed Rate cut. FOURTH: The elephant in the room no one is talking about: more aggressive CECL methods for FY 2020.

Note that two of the risk areas above are unique to the company, while the other two affect the entire industry. As Synchrony’s financial performance data can be tied back to first two risk areas above, the list makes more sense as two separate halves. In our view, management appears to be downplaying the negative impact that these two events are having on the company's earnings.

Meanwhile, Synchrony's reported earnings have been buffered from this impact due to the temporary benefits of rising interest rates. The next section outlines some of the financial data that forms a basis for Centaur’s valuation assessment of the company. The final two risk areas will be detailed later on, in the concluding section of this article. For now, let's addressing the impact of the company’s ongoing PayPal portfolio integration and Walmart portfolio reclassification.

SYF 1Q 2019 Earnings Recap & 2Q 2019 Preview

First, it’s important to understand that Synchrony's reasonable valuation, healthy balance sheet, overall stable lending climate, and a generally positive economic outlook seem to justify further upside for the shares. However, by looking at 1Q 2019 financial results in isolation, it’s immediately apparent that higher interest rates and fees drove 1Q 2019 bottom-line performance considerably higher over 1Q 2018.

Meanwhile, top-line growth has been offset by higher interest-related expenses, and the company's earnings were lifted by capital releases coming from the loan-loss provision. For those who may be unaware, the capital releases are tied to the company's reclassification of their Walmart credit card portfolio, which will be sold later this year to Capital One. GAAP earnings per share totaled $1.56 for 1Q 2019 compared to $0.83 in 1Q 2018, with $0.56 of 1Q 2019 EPS attributed to the transfer of the Walmart portfolio.

Source: SYF SEC 10-Q Filing

The company’s acquisition of PayPal's credit portfolio in combination with the wind-down and eventual sale of the Walmart portfolio, makes it difficult to directly compare 1Q 2019 financial results to prior years. Most analysts are bullish on the stock and seem to accept management’s take on the significance of these events moving forward. Still, investors should remain skeptical and retain some caution on both current analyst notes and management’s prospects for growth.

This is especially the important when looking at the company’s total revenue growth and margins on a risk-adjusted perspective. A case that management has made clear in every earnings call since the transaction closed in 2018. This is because the PayPal portfolio does have a higher overall risk profile than Synchrony’s traditional accounts.

While management is aware of that risk variance, it’s something they've tended to downplay when mentioning the portfolio’s impact on financial performance, charge-offs, delinquencies, and loan-loss provision. Instead, management continues to note that the years are not comparable as they instruct analysts to wait until 2020 to view the numbers in tandem. The reality, however, is quite simple to understand. Management, while looking to capitalize on online transactions, thought the PayPal deal was a great way to grow exposure to ecommerce—despite the added risks.

Along with downplaying the PayPal impact, management appears to be overplaying the benefits of the capital releases from the Walmart portfolio wind-down. Though they've noted the inflated earnings are specifically related to the Walmart portfolio loan-loss provision capital releases, they appear to leverage that income boost to keep investors and analysts from raising the growth question again. Ultimately, the final sale of the Walmart portfolio will provide another boost to near-term financial performance, but is does not eliminate the fact that management needs to communicate a specific plan to replace that revenue stream.

The small niche investments made in markets like pet insurance, and healthcare expenses are unlikely to resolve the growth concerns in the near-term. Ideally, the PayPal deal could be viewed as that revenue replacement, but account integration costs and added risks of online lending negatively impact their overall loan portfolio's risk metrics. These higher risks mean putting more capital towards the loan-loss provision, just as CECL methodology gets stricter for FY 2020.

In our view, while the capital releases come at a time when growing their portfolio more aggressively could be considered risky, it also sets high expectations that could disappoint investors when the capital releases are over. Particularly because it hides near-term growth concerns and the difficulty of finding a new account with the same characteristics as the Walmart account. In a perfect world, keeping Walmart while winning the PayPal account would really justify expecting further upside than what is the actual case today.

As an example of this disparity, when discussing the Retail Card business segment, Synchrony’s CEO had this to brag about:

“In Retail Card, strong results were driven by our PayPal Credit program acquisition, which was largely offset by the reclassification of the Walmart portfolio. Loans were up 1%, but excluding the Walmart portfolio, they were up 22%.” – Margaret Keane President & CEO of Synchrony Financial

Next, she then boasts about revenue growth coming from higher interest and fees on loans with higher purchase volumes. Normally, this would be meaningful news for the market, but, with the downward trend in interest rates, it begs the question that remains unanswered: how long will interest rate and fee increases continue to drive revenue growth higher? Again, this is particularly concerning following the loss of Walmart’s credit card business.

Source: Synchrony’s 1Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

However, a look at the company’s statistical performance metrics compared to peers brings the bearish sentiment back to a more neutral one. Certainly the PayPal credit account acquisition is starting to affect the financial statistics (charge-offs and efficiency ratio) but nevertheless, they remain for now, the main driving force of our neutral opinion on the share price. Without strong performance in these areas relative to the industry, the entire view starts to tilt to the bearish side.

Financial and Statistical Metrics

For each of the last six quarters, the company managed to beat analyst earnings estimates by at least $0.07 cents. The company also beat revenue estimates in five of the last six quarters, with average sequential total revenue growth of 5.5%, after provisions for loan losses. Additionally, as highlighted in the tables below, Synchrony has the strongest net interest margins and efficiency ratios compared to other credit card companies.

Net Interest Margins and Efficiency Ratios show no glaring signs of trouble…,

Source: Company SEC Filings and Earnings Call Slides available on Seeking Alpha by ticker.

…AND industry charge-offs and delinquency rates remain stable.

Source: Seeking Alpha, and company SEC 10-D filings (3M = last 3-months)

A primary difference here is that aside from consumer banking services, Synchrony is only conducting business in consumer finance, specifically private label credit card underwriting. Whereas, the other well-funded financial institutions provide investment banking and wealth management services in addition to consumer finance. Synchrony’s specialized business makes them one of the strongest credit card companies of their peer group. For evidence of this, look no further than efficiency and financial ratios.

Earlier we suggested that downward rate pressure on the deposit side could lead to greater performance for Synchrony, versus other financial companies and regional comps, and the financial statistics show why. There is one argument against this view though, and it relates to the company's heavy marketing of a direct deposit program. Management seeks to drive additional growth of their deposit base with a target of 75% deposit funding for FY 2019. This means it's likely that they could be reluctant to cut deposit rates in order to continue attracting customer deposits. So, while optimistic based on near-term interest rate conditions, it could end up being earnings neutral. That's yet another concern for investors to ponder about while considering whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Synchrony’s 2Q 2019 earnings report and conference call is currently scheduled for July 19th, 2019. The event comes just weeks before the most anticipated Fed meeting of the year, and after a round of mixed economic data. Some things to look forward to are more information about the next round of dividends, progress with the PayPal account integration, and revenue replacement without the Walmart account. Before moving on the final two of the four downside risks from the list presented earlier, let's look at our valuation for the company.

Centaur’s Valuation Analysis

In the valuation analysis for the company, a main driver leading to the “Neutral/Hold” opinion comes from pitting the company against other peers in the industry. The data table below provides an overview of key financial metrics including return on assets, return on equity, profit, book value, tangible book value, earnings, and sales multiples. Though Synchrony Financial has some of the strongest profitability ratios in the peer grow, the company’s valuation is priced relatively close to industry average multiples.

Due to the fact that most of the group priced above book value, it’s likely that near-term growth surprises are already priced into the sector. In our opinion, this leaves little potential for any significant near-term upside. The peer-comp analysis offered a number of price targets for SYF, ranging from $31 to $48. The average of the stock price targets was just above $37, equating to a near-term upside of 4% to 5%. Have a look at the table below.

SYF - Comparable Company Data

Source: Centaur Investments, Using Seeking Alpha Company Key Data

Dividend Discount Model Valuation

A separate analysis based on a more detailed financial model yields a valuation not too far from the peer group average. As most financial institutions primarily reward shareholders by returning capital through dividend distributions and share repurchases, a dividend discount model ("DDM") approach is in our opinion, the best way to estimate the value of the company’s equity. The DDM valuation below was determined by projecting the company’s dividends out to 10 years. These projections are driven by total asset growth based on the company’s historical return on equity and return on assets measures, while assuming stable capital and liquidity ratios of the horizon that comply with Basel III requirements.

The dividends are discounted to present value using an estimated cost of equity based on current 10-year treasury yield trend, company 24-month beta of 1.03, and a 10% expected return. The overall discount rate applied to the model below was 10.5%. The perpetuity growth rate was 3.2%, again, based on the assumption that the business’ long-term growth outside the modeled period will eventually converge the company’s trailing return on assets ratio. This modeling approach is consistent with literature found in most valuation primers for evaluating financial companies.

Over the long run, we view the largest issuer of consumer-oriented private label credit cards’ 85+ years of experience in the consumer finance space, as a strong predictor of the company’s ability to continue delivering growth over the next ten years and beyond. These benefits, along with the near-term company-specific challenges, and the current global macroeconomic picture, were all considered in the model below.

SYF - Dividend Discount Model

Source: Centaur Investments

Based on the model, the company’s approximate intrinsic equity valuation is about $29.1 billion or close to $40 per share. This price target suggests that the potential upside one should expect to see in the near-term is about 12.2%. Considering all the information highlighted so far, in our opinion, this estimate properly reflects our expected value for the company’s equity today. Again, downward pressure on deposit account rates could help improve net interest margins over the next several quarters, leading to slightly higher earnings than analysts currently estimate. If so, the shares should easily reach the $40 highs last observed in 2018. Nevertheless, before jumping to this conclusion, let’s consider the final two of the four downside risks introduced earlier.

Downside Risks to Consider:

To keep reader’s from having to scroll back up again, here is that list again:

FIRST: The lost Walmart account releases reserves but does not replace or create recurring revenue. SECOND: The PayPal account adds risk to overall loan portfolio due to market-specific risk variances. THIRD: The elephant in the room no one is talking about: more aggressive CECL methods for FY 2020. FOURTH: Market interest rates have been declining for some time in anticipation of a Fed rate cut, a sudden deterioration in economic conditions could accelerate central bank rate cut decisions.

So, before making our closing remarks, let's discuss these final risks. We'll start with FASB's new current expected credit loss requirements, and then discuss the likelihood a steeper Fed rate cut.

Are investors even thinking about FASB’s new CECL requirements?

Are investors even thinking about FASB’s new CECL requirements? If the answer to this question is no, there might be an apparent industry-wide understatement of credit risk, expected credit losses, and delinquencies. The notion here is that, just as rising charge-offs and loan-loss provisions triggered selling in 2018, the phase-in of the new more aggressive current expected credit losses could potentially raise eyebrows and once again trigger selling activity across consumer finance.

Although this is the first time Centaur Investments covers Synchrony Financial, the financial sector forms a big part of our routine monitoring of financial market behavioral trends. Like most regulations that are phased in over a long period of time, the FASB rule change was decided back in 2016, but most analyst put it on the shelf until it became relevant. After a long period of ignoring the rule change, we didn’t even consider it a catalyst until the new CECL rules popped back into our radar last July, thanks to this Wall Street Journal article.

Meanwhile, Centaur quietly monitored financial industry earnings reports to see how long the market ignored the rule change. Here we are halfway through 2019 and only one analyst, Matthew O'Neill with Autonomous Research, asked a question about the impact of the rule change to Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane during the Q1 earnings call. Capital One’s CEO Richard Fairbank also briefly mentioned the new CECL rules during the company’s 1Q earnings call. Both Keane and Fairbank from pretty much downplayed the new CECL impact, while noting the change would lead to increased reserves. From what has been gathered, most companies will be including the new CECL method in their 3Q and 4Q reports, ahead of the 2020 reporting periods.

While right now the rule change seems like it could turn out to be a non-event, investors have a tendency to react wildly to any small unanticipated piece of information. What could drive the sector lower is if the new company models reflect risks that are a high degree of variance away from what investors and analysts are modeling right now. Again, this also means that companies may have to set aside more capital for their loan-loss provisions, and this may ultimately have a negative impact on earnings.

What about the probability of a sharper decline in interest rates?

Taking things in a slightly different direction now, let’s have a look at the last key risk area involving the latest trends in treasury rates, which we’ve been discussing throughout this article. For the last ten years, interest rates have too often made doomsday-predicting headlines, but the trend in bond market rates has never been of higher importance than today. Accordingly, what could lead to downside for Synchrony Financial and the overall consumer finance industry is a sudden deterioration in economic conditions. What makes this a risk is that typically an intervention by the Federal Reserve involves cutting target interest rates more sharply than investors previously anticipated. A look at current treasury rates for short and long-term maturities shows that only a modest decline in rates is expected.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

While in the short-run, the lag between a small-declines in interest rate conditions could help boost interest margins, in the long-run, prolonged downward pressure on interest rates poses a challenge for the financial industry. As discussed earlier in the article, the market is pricing the impact of lower rates rather cheaply based on the observed price multiples. This is likely due to the underlying assumption that a target rate cut would be to sustain economic performance, rather than jump-start demand due to economic stagnation. Although the recent measures of inflation have been muted, the only way the Fed would consider a steep cut to interest rates is if there is a sharp decline in economic activity, but the signs pointing in that direction are becoming increasingly common. One preferred measure is the "10-year minus 2-year Treasury Spread," as pictured below.

10-year Minus 2-year Treasury Spread

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve

This particular treasury spread has not yet inverted, but has fluctuated just above zero for over a year. Equally striking, is the correlation this particular measure has to risk-off market events. Extending this graph above back to the 1980's captures an even better view of that correlation. Additionally, global economic data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development ("OECD") captures more concerning evidence of a global slowdown that may eventually spill over to the U.S. economy.

We mentioned for instance that manufacturing activity is already slowing. We also discussed the highly visible slump in transportation sector, and provided a source link that noted a similar slump in small-cap stock prices. Additionally, note that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ job reports are not seasonally adjusted and tend to be revised quite often. Also, recall that economic conditions started deteriorating about one year before the Wall Street giants were at risk of insolvency. With global trade slowing, U.S. business and consumer confidence lingers on in hope that the late-night twitter sessions about "trade wars being good and easy to win" are in the past. Despite the resilience in blue-chip U.S. equities, the CBOE volatility index masks the election-year uncertainties that may resurface for 2020. All of these factors must be considered, before making a blunt prediction that Synchrony's shares will certainly head higher.

Conclusion

In closing, the mixed global macro trends point toward a flat outlook for the financial industry. Still, the industry outlook is but one driver of our "Neutral/Hold" opinion for Synchrony Financial. Adding to the flat industry outlook, the reality behind the company's mixed loan portfolio is still not convincing enough to warrant a buy or sell opinion. Lastly, Synchrony’s loss of the Walmart credit card portfolio to Capital One will present a challenge for the company's top line.

To summarize, in this article we reviewed important economic indicators, measured SYF against industry peers, provided a recap of the company’s financial performance, presented our own valuation estimate, and discussed some downside scenarios to look out for. Like the macro trends, all of these broad topics when considered in combination, point toward a neutral outlook for the company. Still, investors should not be surprised to see the sector rise further at some point after this article is published.

Considering the facts mentioned above, Centaur Investments is initiating the company with a “Neutral/Hold” opinion, and a price target of $40 per share. Investors should consider this price target but remain cautious regarding the FASB CECL rule change discussed in this article may, which could have more significance than currently expected. To conclude, we’re pleased to initiate coverage and will continue to update readers on the progress taking place at Synchrony Financial. Moving forward, Centaur Investments will be monitoring company filings, industry developments, and economic indicators and update Synchrony Financial’s valuation as additional information becomes available.

