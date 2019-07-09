REITs Are Slightly Overvalued - Time To Rebalance

In what follows we will compare the valuation of REITs with its own history, with other equity sectors, with private real estate markets and bonds.

US listed REITs performed very well year to date. Does this leave the sector overvalued or is there more room to run?

We remain positive about the prospects for the REIT sector, but the potential for multiple expansion is more limited now.

Our members know that our primary focus is on income-generating ideas and that typically results in focusing in on certain equity sectors – namely REITs, MLPs, BDCs – in addition to the traditional fixed income securities that provide dividends or income payments.

That doesn't mean our portfolios should always be heavily invested in one or all of these asset classes – sometimes, it's prudent to reduce exposure to some of these asset classes in favor of others as the economic environment evolves and as valuations change.

As the chart below indicates, The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) - which has a high percentage of REITs as well as other real estate companies – has outperformed all but one sector on a YTD basis. The question now is whether it is time to shift away from REITs and Real Estate into other sectors, or if we let it ride in expectation of continued outperformance.

Valuation and expected returns

Valuation is an important factor in the expected future performance of REITs and has generally provided a surprisingly reliable valuation signal and a surprisingly reliable predictor for future performance. The reason is simple: given the extremely steady pace of REIT dividend distributions, major changes in the yield spread arise primarily because REIT stock prices have been driven too high or too low relative to their future performance expectations.

When REIT dividend yields are large relative to corporate bond yields, that’s typically a signal that REITs have become undervalued and are likely to outperform in the future.

Exhibit 1: Yield spread vs. Baa-rated corporate bonds

The same relationship is evident in the relationship between REITs and Treasuries. When REIT dividend yields are large relative to treasury yields, that’s also typically a signal that REITs have become undervalued and are likely to outperform in the future.

Exhibit 2: Yield spread vs. Treasuries

Another valuation measure we can look at is the premium or discount to Net Asset Value.

Exhibit 3: Average premium to NAV

The message is clear: when REITs are cheap versus treasuries, corporate bonds and/or net asset values, the expected returns for REITs are high - and vice versa.

REITs versus their own history

First we take a look at the valuation of REITs versus their own history.

The current ratio of price to funds from operations is above the long-term average of the P/FFO which suggests that REITs are slightly overvalued.

Exhibit 4: Price to Funds from Operations

When we look at the history of the premium/discount to net asset values, it becomes clear that the recent rally has brought the premium/discount back above the long-term average as well. According to data compiled by Green Street Advisors, the average premium to NAV is 4.2%, while the long-term average has been roughly 2%.

So we can say that the valuation of REITs in comparison with their own history is slightly above the long-term average – Or at least we can agree that REITs are no longer cheap.

Of course, we always have to consider the valuation of other investment alternatives like equities and bonds. Are those also valued in line with their historical averages or are they expensive versus their own history as well?

Exhibit 5: Premium/Discount to Net Asset Value

All-in-all we can say that the valuation of REITs in comparison with their own history is right about their long-term average - but we can no longer say REITs are cheap.

Of course, we always have to consider the valuation of other investment alternatives like equities and bonds. Are those also valued in line with their historical averages or are they expensive versus their own history?

REITs versus equities

Despite strong fundamentals, REIT earnings multiples have contracted over the past years, whereas multiples for the broad equity market have expanded.

Compared to equities, REITs trade closer to their long-term average valuation – meaning they might still be overvalued, but not as overvalued as Equities are relative to their long-term averages.

Exhibit 6: REITs versus Equity valuation

REITs versus other equity sectors

What are the reasons a certain sector would deserve a higher fair valuation compared to another sector?

A sector with a higher:

growth rate

pay-out ratio – provided it's not dangerously high

return on equity

and profit margins

to name a few - deserves in our view a higher valuation.

If we apply these principles to the different equity sectors we can derive a fair value and a corresponding upside potential for each sector. The updated figures can be found in exhibit 7.

Exhibit 7: Sector upside potential

This calculation translates into a 6% upside potential for the S&P 500. The expected returns for REITs, however, exceeds the expected returns for equities - which makes sense given the fact that REITs trade closer to their long-term average valuation than equities do (Exhibit 6).

REITs versus private real estate

CenterSquare’s REIT Cap Rate Perspective seeks to quantify the valuation gap between the public and private markets. While at times the disparity may be temporary or driven by short-term volatility, the forward discounting inherent in public markets can also offer investors insights as to the possible future direction of real estate values.

Exhibit 8: Listed REITs vs. Private Market Cap Rates

History suggests that public markets over-adjust and ultimately move back towards private market pricing. Last quarter REITs traded at an implied cap rate of 6.1% which translated in a valuation gap versus private markets of 10%. This valuation gap is now only 2.6%.

REITs are often seen as a bond proxy. What does the current valuation tell us about the potential for REITs? We take a look at both treasuries and corporate bonds.

REITs versus treasuries

When REIT dividend yields are large relative to treasury yields, that’s also typically a signal that REITs have become undervalued and are likely to outperform in the future.

Due to the drop in treasury yields, the spread between the REIT dividend yield and treasuries is currently slightly above the historical average.

Exhibit 9: Yield spread vs. Treasuries

We can also check the spread between listed REIT cap rates and 10-year Treasuries.

A cap rate is the ratio of annualized net operating income to the value of the property. High cap rates can result from falling property prices or bearish investor expectations about future real estate returns. Real estate investors should expect a yield premium in the form of a positive spread for this indicator. Narrow spreads and low cap rates suggest investors may be assuming risk they may not be compensated for.

Higher spreads indicate that investors demand higher risk premiums for private real estate investments relative to longer-term, ultra-safe, liquid investments. When this spread narrows, investors may be assuming risk for real estate investments they may not be compensated for.

Exhibit 10: Cap rate spread vs. Treasuries

The spread between the REIT cap rates and treasuries is more or less in line with the historical average after the recent drop in treasury yields.

The challenge for commercial real estate, though, is that a few months of sharp declines in interest rates do not translate immediately to actions on the part of investors. Commercial real estate pricing can be sticky, and it would take many months of 10-year treasury yields in a low-2% range before investors change their pricing expectations. A rebound in bond yields might be a more sensible way forward if the Fed starts cutting rates.

For now cap rates are indeed more or less unchanged from a year ago.

Exhibit 11: Cap rates

REITs versus BAA corporate bonds

When REIT dividend yields are large relative to corporate bond yields, that’s typically a signal that REITs have become undervalued and are likely to outperform in the future.

Exhibit 12: Yield spread vs. corporate bonds

The spread between the REIT dividend yields and corporate bond yields is above the historical average after the recent drop in treasury yields.

We can also check the spread between listed REIT cap rates and corporate bond yields.

Exhibit 13: Cap rate spread vs. corporate bonds

The combination of lower Baa bond yields and a stable REIT pricing has brought the spread between corporate bond yields and REIT cap rates back to the historical average. At a current spread of approximately 110 bps, the REIT sector is trading at approximately 15 bps above the long-term 95 bps spread average. For now, the spread suggests that relative value is more or less fair, but certainly not overvalued.

Conclusion

It’s fair to say that listed REITs are slightly overvalued after the recent nice performance. Due to the drop in bond yields, however, REITs look slightly undervalued compared to bonds, although bond yields would have to remain at current low levels for some time before real estate prices will move higher to close the gap. A rebound in bond yields might be a more sensible way forward if the Fed starts cutting rates.

The REIT sector has in our view still a higher expected return than equities in general. Given the fact we see no recession around the corner we can only conclude that given the current REIT valuation there is no need to worry about an extreme overvaluation. However, the potential for additional multiple expansion could be limited compared to the start of the year.

For now, we are comfortable with a neutral allocation to REITs – that is, we're not adding or reducing to our target exposure. However, we do suggest that based on the recent outperformance, investors may want to consider rebalancing if their REIT exposure has increased considerably relative to other asset classes within their portfolio.

