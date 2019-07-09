Q2 2019 Market Commentary: Precariously Balanced

Global equities could then enter a "put-up-or-shut-up" period, where further market advances would need to be confirmed by actual earnings growth.

Among risk factors, Value benefited from the late-month push into industrial cyclicals to pull ahead of other risk factors, while Minimum Volatility lagged despite the drop in interest rates.

In June, U.S. small-caps had lagged large-caps right up until the final days before quarter-end, while Pure Value outperformed Pure Growth.

The euro sold off against the US dollar following a renewed commitment by the ECB to expand quantitative easing.

In June, Global stocks (MSCI All-Country World Index, or ACWI) recovered from the May sell-off, returning 6.5% led by the U.S. (S&P 500) and MSCI Europe (7.0% and 6.7%, respectively).

Data Source: Bloomberg

2nd Quarter 2019 Market Commentary: Precariously Balanced

Image Source

With the conclusion of the Osaka G-20 Summit coinciding with the end of the 2nd quarter, global investors breathed a sigh of relief that a "trade truce" had been reached between the U.S. and China, even as some market observers cautioned that “frictions around commerce” remain, such as security concerns around Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei. Bloomberg News provides a summary of the "truce" shown in Figure 1, but the upshot is that the U.S. will hold off imposing tariffs on $300 billion of additional Chinese imports while maintaining existing tariffs, while China will increase its commitment to reduce the trade imbalance and purchase more food and agricultural products (at least according to the U.S.). The U.S. will also let its firms resume selling technology to Huawei. In addition, Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to maintain oil production targets so as to help support global oil prices.

Figure 1 - What the U.S. Gave Up in the "Trade Truce"

Source: Bloomberg

Now that the U.S. and China have stepped back (again) from the brink of a full-blown trade war to re-engage in trade negotiations (again), one can make a reasonable argument that markets are now priced at an equilibrium, delicately balanced between macro tailwinds and headwinds. Consider that global equities seem less influenced by global manufacturing sentiment, which has been in a slump since the early part of this year (Figure 2), and more by expectations of progress in global trade negotiations and dovish central bank (namely, the U.S. Federal Reserve) responses to ongoing economic weakness. Broader Asia has been hit particularly hard, with manufacturing and export activity from Korea and Taiwan seeing precipitous drops.

Figure 2 - Asia PMIs and Export Activities Slump Further in June

Source: Bloomberg

Further economic weakness only bolsters the case for the Fed to cut rates at the July meeting, with an additional 1-2 cuts expected throughout the remainder of the year (Fed Funds futures are now pricing in 1.5% Fed Funds Rate by the 1st half of 2021 - Figure 3). Yet, global equities can ride optimism over any marginal progress made in global trade discussions, as well as further clarity on the resolution of geopolitical macro overhangs such as BREXIT and Iran.

Figure 3 - Fed Funds Futures "Tail-Wagging" the Fed to Cut Rates to 1.50% By the End of 1st Half 2020 (Currently 2.25-2.50%)

Source: Bloomberg

Incidentally, many have criticized the Trump administration for threatening the independence of the Federal Reserve by politicizing its monetary policy decisions, but few seem to question the Fed’s judgment in raising rates last December only to capitulate and fully pivot to rate cuts at the June meeting. Ironically, those arguing for the markets to set the baseline for credit may be getting their wish, as Fed Funds futures (which had priced in a rate cut well before the Fed’s dovish capitulation) seem to be acting as the tail wagging the dog.

Indeed, the drop in global manufacturing sentiment (Figure 4) is generally being dismissed as a result of the U.S. / China trade conflict, which has negatively impacted global trade and business spending as corporate managements wait on the sidelines until the dust settles. A strengthening dollar has also not helped global trading conditions, due to the squeeze in liquidity and dollar-based borrowing.

Figure 4 - Global PMI Remains Under Pressure as China Sentiment Dips Below Contraction

Japan and European manufacturing ended up as casualties from the U.S./China trade conflict (Figure 5). China’s most recent downturn has revealed now the extent to which the global economy is sensitive to the "China beta".

Figure 5 - Eurozone and Japan Manufacturing Sentiment Dive Further into Contraction Territory (Below 50)

Now, with the Fed having tilt full-dovish (see “Following ‘Expected’ Rate Cut(s) - a Standoff Between Late Cycle Versus Global Contraction”), global equity investors have largely priced out the Fed as a headwind whose prior pursuit of monetary policy normalization via rate hikes could have induced a global deflationary contraction.

We may be in equilibrium between bullish versus bearish expectations, but it is a tightwire act, nonetheless. World central banks (the baton being handed to the Fed from ECB) have shifted into an easing stance, concerned about the drop in global manufacturing sentiment and inflation expectations. Bond markets are pricing in deflationary pressures (or front-running the central banks) with $13 trillion of global sovereign debt now yielding at negative levels (meaning bonds are priced to generate a negative total return upon maturity) as investors scramble to lock in yields wherever they can (see credit spread movements below). Yet, commodity prices have recovered in anticipation of the dovish pivot by the ECB and the Fed (Figure 6). World central banks are now having to set policy in a topsy-turvy world of negative yields and rising commodity prices.

Figure 6 - "Reflexitivity" in Full Display: A Sustained Rise in Commodities in Response to Easier Central Bank Policies Could Be Met with a Tightening Response from Said Central Banks

A Quick Update on Europe

European stocks and the euro have recovered off their lows despite growing risks of a Hard Brexit and waning influence of European centrists.

With respect to Brexit, expected incoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson will either deliver a renegotiated BREXIT or the U.K. will move forward with a Hard BREXIT on the 10/31/2019 deadline. This deadline will not be extended, nor will the U.K. parliament be able to stop a no-deal BREXIT, even if new elections were to be announced.

And with respect to Europe, following the Spring elections for European Parliament that saw an increase in seats won by populist parties (including the newly formed Brexit Party headed by Nigel Farrage), investors are focused on who will fill the strategically important leadership positions for the European Commission and Central Bank (“ECB”). The centrist, pro-establishment coalitions such as the “EPP/SD duopoly in Brussels and Stratsbourg” have seen their influence significantly lessened, despite contrary narratives portrayed by the media. Germany, under the diminished capacity of PM Angela Merkel, appears to be less aggressive in pushing for its own candidate preferences, such as Jens Weidmann to head the ECB and Max Webar to serve as Commission President.

The euro sold off against the U.S. dollar following a renewed commitment by the ECB to expand quantitative easing and drive rates further into negative territory, but then recovered when the central bank dovish baton was passed on to the Fed following the Fed’s June meeting. The Fed’s dovish pivot helped weaken the U.S. dollar, which took pressure off foreign currencies like the euro.

Figure 7 - The Euro Holds Steady as Investors Try to Look Past Brexit and European Populism (a Dovish Pivot by the U.S. Fed Also Helped)

Markets Priced Not for Perfection but for Nothing Else Going Wrong

As we end the first half of this year with U.S. stocks (and large-cap growth tech stocks in particular) dominating global market performance, we find ourselves on a tightrope, as valuations (based on 12-month forward earnings) have recovered to their recent highs (Figure 8). If U.S. / China trade negotiations don’t break down and businesses get a clearer macro picture on where/when to invest, then these valuation levels can hold. Global equities could then enter a "put-up-or-shut-up" period where further market advances would need to be confirmed by actual earnings growth (Figure 9).

Figure 8 - Market Valuations Recover to 1-Year Highs

Figure 9 - Earnings Estimates (White Lines) Have Flattened Out Across Global Markets

Source: Bloomberg

If equity investors were giddy to buy stocks following the Fed June meeting, then fixed-income investors were ecstatic to take on credit (default) risk once the Fed gave them the green light that Fed rate hikes won’t necessarily serve as the proximate cause for the next credit crunch. BBB-rated and below investment-grade high yield spreads narrowed close to their 1-year lows (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Corporate Credit Spreads Narrow Following the Fed’s June Meeting

So, apart from cash, pretty much everything was in demand following the Fed meeting, and it wasn’t just risk-on versus risk-off. Global equities were bought alongside global bonds; hence, both equity beta and fixed-income duration benefited from the Fed’s pivot. Precious metals also rallied alongside industrial commodities. Assuming no inflationary shocks and commodity prices remain contained, the Fed has moved itself to the sidelines. Should the markets face another bout of volatility, it will likely not be due to Fed tightening, and such a sell-off maybe short-lived if global central banks once again come to the rescue.

June Market Recap

Global stocks (MSCI All-Country World Index or ACWI) recovered from the May sell-off, returning 6.5% led by the U.S. (S&P 500) and MSCI Europe (7.0% and 6.7%, respectively), while MSCI Japan lagged with a return of 3.7% (Figure 11). Despite serving as a large exporter to China, Japan has not been able to benefit from China’s recovery to the same extent that other exporter nations have benefited.

Figure 11 - US and Europe Lead Major Regions, While Japan Lags

The S&P 500 recovered May’s -6.4% sell-off as investors bought risk-on commodity cyclicals and industrials and growth technology (Figure 12). Bond proxy sectors such as utilities and real estate lagged the market advance despite the drop in long-term U.S. Treasury rates.

Figure 12 - Sector Risk-On Led by Late-Stage Cyclicals and Growth Technology

U.S. small-caps had lagged large-caps right up until the final days before quarter-end, while Pure Value outperformed Pure Growth (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - Small-Caps Barely Edge Large-Caps, While Value Outperforms Growth

Among risk factors, value benefited from a late-month push into industrial cyclicals to pull ahead of other risk factors (Figure 14), while Minimum Volatility lagged despite the drop in interest rates; however, June performance dispersion across factors was pretty narrow.

Figure 14 - Value Ekes Out Ahead of Other Factors, While Minimum Volatility Lags

Despite the risk-on behavior in global equities, fixed income also performed well, largely in response to more dovish policy stances taken by the ECB and the Fed following their respective June meetings. Foreign currency bonds also benefited from a weaker U.S. dollar, while High Yield benefited from spread tightening (Figure 15).

Figure 15 - Global Bonds Benefited from Dovish ECB and Fed Policy Stances

The 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield dropped to 2.00% on the dot at month-end, levels not seen since 2017 (Figure 16). The 2-10 Year Term structure has steepened to mid-20 basis points from the mid-teens, but this is due to the significant inversion of the curve at the short-to-intermediate end.

Figure 16 - The 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield Touched 2% at Month-End, While the Term Structure Steepens as Fixed-Income Prices in More Rate Cuts

As mentioned earlier, interest rate-sensitive Real Estate lagged the broader market advance, while Precious Metals and Commodities (Figure 17) benefited from the Fed’s dovish pivot as well as the rally in oil prices partly due to renewed tensions with Iran.

Figure 17 - Precious Metals and Commodities Benefit from the Fed’s Dovish Pivot

2Q2019 Charts and Exhibits

2Q2019 Charts and Exhibits

2Q2019 Charts and Exhibits

2Q2019 Charts and Exhibits

1st Half 2019 Charts and Exhibits

1st Half 2019 Charts and Exhibits

1st Half 2019 Charts and Exhibits

1st Half 2019 Charts and Exhibits

Notable Exhibits

Investment Grade and High Yield Credit Spreads

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above is the opinion of the author and should not be relied upon as investment advice or a forecast of the future. It is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or implement any investment strategy. It is for informational purposes only. The above statistics, data, anecdotes and opinions of others are assumed to be true and accurate however 3D Asset Management does not warrant the accuracy of any of these. There is also no assurance that any of the above are all inclusive or complete.



3D does not approve or otherwise endorse the information contained in links to third-party sources. 3D is not affiliated with the providers of third-party information and is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained therein.



Past performance is no guarantee of future results. None of the services offered by 3D Asset Management are insured by the FDIC and the reader is reminded that all investments contain risk. The opinions offered above are as of July 2, 2019 and are subject to change as influencing factors change.