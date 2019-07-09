Urban Outfitters: Nuuly May Not Live Up To Expectations

Free People and Anthropologie should be merged since they target the same audience at the same price point.

Introduction

Urban Outfitters (NYSE: URBN) has been the millennial's favorite store for quite some time, however, their sky-high prices have begun to catch up with them. As consumers move towards cheaper venues such as thrifting and discount stores, Urban Outfitters struggles to compete in a changing market. And as Urban Outfitters introduces a new subscription service Nuuly that allows consumers to rent clothes, they still fail to grasp what millennials want.

At $88 per month, the rate is unsustainable, and they estimate 50,000 subscribers within 12 months ($50 million in revenue). With their other brands Free People and Anthropologie, they cater to older audiences, which allows them to charge higher prices. But both brands offer similar items at a similar price, making them compete against one another. It would be best for them to be merged, and provide a united front. Lastly, out of all three brands Urban Outfitters was the only one who could not pull a positive comp.

Overall, I think Urban Outfitters needs to find a new niche with its consumers since they no longer seem to understand what their consumers want. The stock is now $22.96, which is down about 54% - a considerable amount from a high of $48 in August 2018. Urban Outfitters has a strong legacy brand name that will always have the potential to draw in consumers. But currently, Urban Outfitters remains on shaky ground with their demographic so I would remain neutral.

Free People Vs. Anthropologie

Free People and Anthropologie are essentially carbon copies of each other. They offer the same clothing designs at the same price point to the same consumer base.

This is a pant from Free People

This is a pant from Anthropologie.

Both silhouettes are of a similar design and within a $15 price range of each other. Due to the brands' similar nature, it would be best for Urban Outfitters to merge both brands. It’s a waste of resources on the company’s part since they target the same consumer base, and at the end of the day, they are competing against each other.

Changing Consumer Tastes

The consumers who deal with Urban Outfitters’ products have started to change dramatically. The Urban Outfitters brand has long dealt with millennials with disposable income, and tend to keep their prices on the higher end of the market. However, millennials have discovered they can get unique pieces for a low price with thrifting and thrifting services like ThredUp.

Over the last few years, companies have benefited from high spending among all consumer ages aiding in increased growth across the board. However, companies that rely on millennials for sustained growth have suffered. Millennials' favorite brands such as PINK have reached epic highs but have also hit the ground quickly. Free People and Anthropologie though they rely on older consumers have seen steadier growth rates compared to the Urban Outfitter’s brand, which can end up being the company’s savior. That may be the reason why the company hasn’t merged those two brands or eliminated one. By having Free People and Anthropologie cater to older audiences it displays the risk that Urban Outfitters has struggled with for many years. However, looking at both companies it would be best to either merge or diversify them since currently, they compete against each other.

Failure Of Nuuly

In a recent effort to diversify its portfolio Urban Outfitters has launched a new service called Nuuly. Similar to other services such as Haverdash and Gwynnie Bee, Nuuly allows consumers to rent 6 items from Nuuly’s clothing offering for a monthly subscription fee of $88. Even the most successful companies such as Stitch Fix ship you different items and you decide whether you want to buy them. Every subscription box in the clothing business is not economically smart for the consumer, and consumers are aware of this fact.

In terms of this service, Urban Outfitters is purely banking on its name. In general, the whole subscription box business is a fad that was perpetrated by social media influencers. If Urban Outfitters is specifically catering towards their consumer base, then the idea of renting clothes is obsolete. If their customer base is willing to pay $60 for one item of clothing, why would they pay $88 to only rent items of clothing?

The trend that Urban Outfitters is missing out on is thrifting. Thrifting allows shoppers to purchase unique one-of-a-kind pieces for an affordable price. Millennials have become addicted to online thrifting services such as Poshmark and ThredUp. Millennials still want to own the clothes they wear but they want to get them at an affordable price (hence an $88 price tag for renting is not sustainable).

The Numbers

Gross profit margin increased from 32.5% in 2018 to around 34.09% in 2019. However, this is still below their 35.1% margin in 2017. This increase in gross profit margin was driven by lower markdowns at all brands. For the quarter, the overall company delivered a 1% positive retail comp with Anthropologie delivering a 1% positive comp, Free People a 2% positive comp, and Urban Outfitters delivering flat comps. And for fiscal 2019, retail segment comparable net sales increased 11.4% at Free People, 8.0% at Urban Outfitters and 7.5% at the Anthropologie Group. These increases were driven by higher digital spending and positive store comp sales. Digital sales were driven by increases in session time and average order value. Store sales were driven by an increase in average unit selling price.

Fashion And Pricing

For years, Urban Outfitters and affiliates have charged a premium for their clothing offerings. However, with slowing growth rates they could benefit by adding more affordable items to their clothing range. Even high-end stores like Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) have realized the benefits of introducing low-priced or off-price items. For Nordstrom, the Nordstrom Rack allows them to hit a consumer market that they were previously unable to hit before. And retail reports show department stores are losing sales to discount retailers like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. If Urban Outfitters adopts the Nordstrom method of keeping its high-price items separate and creating a discount service they can stand to gain a wider consumer base.

Consumer Data And Market Trends

From a high of 23.4 billion in July 2018 to 22.8 in May 2019, advance retail sales for clothing has dropped nearly 1% percent since last summer.

Additionally, the wage growth needed to spur further growth is diminished with wage growth slowing in 2017 to 1.8%.

Furthermore, real disposable personal income is down 120 basis points from Q4 2018.

Consumers are tightening the belt after almost a year of extraneous spending. For many consumers, clothing is a discretionary expense that may be dropped after the end of the back-to-school season (around September). And while many retailers have seen strong holiday sales, Urban Outfitters is on the higher-end of the market and cannot compete with discount stores. Urban Outfitters has found itself in a trap where they do not cater to the luxury end of the market nor the discount end of the market. They are lost in the middle with no clear sightlines for success. Additionally, while they’ve always offered trendy clothes, consumers want one of a kind pieces that Urban Outfitters doesn’t offer.

Conclusion

Urban Outfitters has long been a millennial favorite brand that has been boosted by social media influencers. However, they fail to optimize their prices, especially as discount stores become increasingly popular. Additionally, their new subscription service Nuuly fails to address millennial needs and they fail to show any real edge over competitors. The stock has lost more than 50% of its value since August 2018. This may be an acknowledgment by its shareholders that the company may be entering a very difficult period with consumers looking to stretch their dollars while buying unique designs. Their Nully subscription may end-up being a niche service at best or a complete fad at worst. The company’s growth numbers seem to indicate that shareholders need to proceed with caution. At this point, it may be best to stay away from this stock

