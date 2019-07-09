Time For California Resources Stock To Taxi For Takeoff

California Resources (CRC) common stock is a speculator favorite. Whether the stock price climbs or declines speculators just love the volatility. Oil prices should begin to recover soon due to tighter supplies. That would imply "game on" for all those wanting a volatile stock that rapidly moves in response to oil price movements. The last rally was very profitable for this stock.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website June 22, 2019

The stock ran from a low of a little more than $6 per share all the way up to about $50 per share. Traders had a field day pushing the price up as oil prices rose. For those that can withstand a high-risk game, this stock should again provide a suitable profit opportunity. Note that this is essentially a game of musical chairs. Only those suitably trained with discipline and stop-loss experience need apply.

One possible way to safely play the coming rally would be with long dated calls (dates in either 2020 or 2021). A small position would limit losses should something unexpected happen and the predicted rally not occur. Those calls can then be periodically reset as the stock advances $10 or $15 to cash in gains if the investor does not want to hold for an extended period of time.

Investors wanting to play the coming rally with common stock are again advised to keep positions small. Use of stop-loss orders and profit targets would be encouraged. Once the stock heads over $30 per share, then it would be possible to think about purchasing long dated puts or for those really brave, to consider shorting the stock at the appropriate time to profit on the inevitable downswing. The key is to keep positions small and avoid the "casino mentality". Do not bet ever larger positions until the only way to walk away is when the money is gone.

The last rally had enough momentum to carry the stock far higher than $30. But this time the market sentiment does not appear likely to reach that level of euphoria. That could quickly change though.

Debt Fundamentals

It has been some time since the company has significantly reduced debt. Over the five-year period, there has been enough progress to keep the lenders happy.

Source: California Resources Presentation At Bank of America Merrill Lynch Energy Credit Conference on June 5, 2019

The last significant debt reduction transaction resulted in the Mezzanine Equity shown in the first slide above. That transaction satisfied the lenders in terms of debt reduction. Preferred equity of any kind has a lower claim to assets than debt. However, many common shareholder analysts would still consider that preferred equity as debt. From the common shareholder perspective, not much financial leverage progress has been made.

Therefore common shareholders would actually view that transaction as a step backwards. The preferred cost is much higher than the debt replaced. The transaction resulted in some cash for management to use at the time. But the cost was much higher for the preferred equity (when compared with the cost of debt replaced) and the pay-in-kind feature caused that preferred (mezzanine) equity to grow.

EBITDA and Cash Flow Complications

The joint ventures have enhanced consolidated EBITDA but the parent company may not be able to use the subsidiary EBITDA. The joint venture with Ares (NYSE:ARES) was particularly complicated and misleading. That joint venture created income out of what was previously reported as expenses. A profit center was created to replace what was previously a cost. The income statement has a deduction of $28 million (and offsetting income of $5 million for all joint ventures) for mezzanine equity. That line is after the income for the company is calculated though. Shareholders may not realize that item replaces a previously reported expense of the electric plant.

The company-owned electric plant was an expense item because the electricity was used to run company operations. The presence of a company owned electrical generating plant was supposed to help keep operating costs low. The preferred distributions that many would consider the corresponding expense is of course not shown on the financial statements. Instead there is only one line on the income statement for non-controlling interests as a deduction.

There is still more though.

Source: California Resources First Quarter 2019 10-Q

The joint ventures shown above demonstrate that no cash is available from any of them for the time being. Cash flow at the parent company level actually remains the same or decreases with each joint venture depending upon the terms and conditions. But shareholders do not see this change because there is only one line item on the income statement. Accuracy would tend to demand a combination of the whole income statement rather than one line item. But GAAP accounting currently does things in a very obfuscating fashion.

The cash flow statement is consolidated. Therefore it is important to note that approximately 20% to 33% of cash flow is not available to the parent company at the current time even though it is shown on the consolidated financial statements.

Obviously the gamble is that the use of any cash will result in a future cash flow from these partnerships that will enable the company to properly service its debt. But that gamble is very dependent upon the level of oil pricing at the time the future cash flow (if any) becomes available.

The unconventional competition constantly reports lower well breakeven costs. That makes a profitable future for this high cost producer highly unlikely. Therefore this stock is not a suitable long term holding for investors. The gamble of decent future cash flow may never happen if "lower for longer" turns out to be accurate.

Current Debt

The first-quarter cash flow, even annualized, is not sufficient to properly service the debt (let alone the debt and the mezzanine equity). That is what makes this a trading stock for disciplined traders only.

Source: California Resources First Quarter 2019 10-Q

Note that this company typically pays taxes in the second and fourth quarters. Therefore cash flow in those quarters is very low even in times of strong oil pricing.

Furthermore much of the bank line is used and there is a "springing feature" on some of the debt. If management can use the current rally to refinance some of this debt and receive a favorable equity injection on good terms (or at least better terms than now) this company could have very different future prospects by the next inevitable downturn. Some managements have done just that.

Baytex Energy (BTE) acquired Raging River to ensure greater cash flow during oil industry downturns. The market has been overwhelmed by all the Canadian headwinds which has led to a less-than-friendly merger reception. Still the company reported excellent cash flow for the first quarter and now trades at a very low enterprise value to cash flow. Cash flow is now well within accepted conventional banking loan guidelines. Management has announced plans to lower debt to still more conservative levels.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) through its acquisition of WildHorse Resources Development (WRD) is another example of a company jump starting the cash flow increase through an acquisition. The Utica Shale sale, combined with the acquisition, kept long-term debt at roughly the same levels while allowing the company to trade leases with relatively high gas production for leases with relatively high oil production. The number of rigs now drilling for oil should ensure a significant cash flow increase in the future over a wide variety of oil prices.

These companies and more have "punched holes" into the "leveraged to the price of oil" strategy that would advocate for far higher share prices every time the price of oil rallies. Leveraged high-cost producers are really not worth more during an oil-price rally unless the oil prices remain high. As the unconventional revolution progresses, the chances of sustained high oil prices appear to be dimming. The "lower for longer" oil price future appears far more realistic, at least until technology and productivity improvements stop.

California Resources has so far shied away from the merger route. Management has previously cited the stock price decreases associated with those mergers. That price decrease is due to the story of "leveraged to the price of oil" hitting the reality that too much leverage is not good for the financial future of a company. The companies above were willing to take the stock price "hit" now in exchange for a more certain future. California Resources appears to be using a strategy of joint ventures to climb out of the debt load. So far the results are not promising. A significant asset sale may be needed or a merger with a low debt company for all stock.

Summary And Future Prospects

Even though management has made debt progress and has done well to get the company to its current position, all that progress does not qualify the common stock as a satisfactory long-term investment. Management really began with too large a task for the company to have solved enough problems to become a long-term investment. In fact, this company still does not have a certain future even if things such as bankruptcy are currently off the table.

The company is a high-cost producer, as shown below:

Source: California Resources Presentation At Bank of America Merrill Lynch Energy Credit Conference on June 5, 2019

Operating expenses for secondary recovery experts like California Resources can be sky high as shown above. The unconventional industry has long since lowered costs below the threshold shown above for the California producers.

Source: EOG Resources First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Slides

As shown above, EOG Resources (EOG) has costs that are far lower than those of California Resources. The continuing decrease of both operating costs and finding and development costs has overcome the high flow rate declines in these wells to form a superior profit picture from those lower costs.

Furthermore, California Resources has a very high debt-per-BOE that often results in interest costs and preferred dividend obligations (joint venture mezzanine equity is considered debt to common shareholders) in excess of $7 per BOE for the foreseeable future. Even the superior Brent pricing that California Receives often does not overcome the high operational costs and the heavy debt load when assessing competitiveness.

Therefore any investor needs to realize that an investment in the coming rally is in effect taking advantage of the "dead cat bounce" of a zombie corporation. California Resources reserves and hence the common shares are not worth more at higher oil pricing unless those higher prices are sustained for a few years. The last rally sustained the higher oil prices for a month or months. As long as unconventional breakeven prices keep dropping, there is no reason to assume that higher oil pricing will stabilize.

The minute the market perceives that higher oil prices are here to stay, money will pour into the industry to take advantage of perceived high profitability. That money would then lead to a flood of investment and production growth.

Therefore management needs to use the coming rally to straighten out its balance sheet. No debt is due for a while, so management has time to decrease that debt load. However, one never knows when the next cyclical oil price climb will arrive. Therefore management needs to take advantage of every possible opportunity to fix the balance sheet. To investors, that means that the potential long-term returns of this stock are just not available. Common share dilution is very probable for the foreseeable future until some key debt and leverage ratio significantly improve.

However, short-term trading opportunities both up and down abound for this very volatile issue. Just realize that trading this stock is similar to a game of musical chairs. Make sure you have a seat when the music stops.

