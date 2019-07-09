Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA: The Discount Remains

Furthermore, a substantial part of the value increase comes from GBL's largest position Adidas AG alone.

Late last year, shortly after the death of the company's founder, I presented Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCPK:GBLBF;OTCPK:GBLBY) in an article here on Seeking Alpha. At that time, I estimated the stock to be 15 - 20 percent undervalued. I even considered an investment in the company myself (although I ultimately decided against it in order to make a different investment - money unfortunately is a limited resource in my case as well, after all). Since then the stock is up about 13.3 percent. In this article, I will take a look at the development of the company and its portfolio. As this is basically an update, I recommend readers who are not yet familiar with GBL to first read my initial piece about the company.

Please note that I base my calculations on exchange rates as of July 5th (1 euro = 1.12 USD) wherever necessary.

Listed Assets

The components of the listed portfolio remain almost unchanged (with the exception of a modest increase in ownership of Tea Group) compared to December. However, the market value of those assets has changed.

Compared with the time of publication of my initial article about the company, the combined value of the listed portfolio rose to $19.40 billion from $17.28 billion. This equals a 12.27 percent increase in combined market value.

GBL's listed portfolio includes the following positions (in order of relative performance since as of December 9th):

Adidas

GBL's 7.5 percent position in German sports goods company Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDDF) has a current value of $4.63 billion (up from $3.19 billion; +45.14 percent).

Parques Reuindos

A 21.19 percent ownership interest in Spanish leisure park and zoo operator Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA currently has a value of $267 (up from $210 million; +27.14 percent) based on the stock price on the Madrid Stock Exchange.

LafargeHolcim

GBL's 9.43 percent ownership interest in Swiss manufacturer of building materials LafargeHolcim Ltd. (OTCPK:HCMLF;OTCPK:HCMLY) is currently valued at $2.82 billion (up from $2.42 billion; +16.53 percent).

Pernod Ricard

A 7.49 percent stake of French spirits producer and distributor Pernod Ricard SA (OTCPK:PDRDF) owned by GBL is currently valued at $3.59 billion (up from $3.10 billion; +15.81 percent).

SGS

GBL's 16.6 percent of Swiss company SGS SA (OTCPK:SGSOF), which is providing verification, inspection and testing services globally, currently has a market value of $3.12 billion (up from $2.88 billion; +8.33 percent).

Total

A position of 0.61 percent of French oil giant Total SA (NYSE:TOT) is currently worth $881 million (up from $873 million; +0.92 percent).

Imerys

GBL's 53.75 percent majority ownership of French minerals producer and processor Imerys SA (OTC:IMYSF) has a current value of $2.18 billion (down from $2.30 billion; - 5.22 percent).

Ontex

GBL's 19.98 percent stake in Belgian hygiene solutions supplier Ontex Group NV (OTC:ONXXF) currently has a market value of $238 million (down from $333 million; - 28.53 percent).

Umicore

GBL's 16.93 percent holding of Belgian recycling specialist Umicore SA (OTCPK:UMICY) is currently valued at $1.27 billion (down from $1.62 billion; -21.6 percent).

Gea

GBL's position in German GEA Group AG (OTCPK:GEAGF), a supplier of specialized machines for use in the food industry, has increased to a 8.5 percent stake (from 7.29 percent). The position has a current value of $406 million (up from $355 million). Notably, the share price is slightly lower than it was in December.

Sienna Capital

GBL's private equity and venture capital division Sienna Capital - which accounts for roughly 10 to 15 percent of the company's assets (depending on the development of share prices of the listed assets) - has not reported any major changes to its portfolio either. The division reported a consolidated profit of €15.3 million ($17.18 million) for the 2018 fiscal year (2017: €230 million).

Debt

As of March 31st (latest data available), GBL reported gross debt of €1,069 million ($1,200 million). At the same time, the company reported a cash position of €623 million ($700 million). Thus the company had net debt of €446 million ($500 million).

That is a decrease of €118 million or 20.92 percent compared with the net debt of €564 million ($643 million at the time) reported as of September 30th which was the latest available figure when I last wrote about the company.

Discount

Based on its current share price (as of July 5th), GBL trades at a 19.5 percent discount to the value of its listed assets net of net debt alone (kindly note that unlike me the company itself includes treasury shares in its calculation of net debt). Notably this does not yet include the Sienna Capital division - which surely is worth more than nothing - at all.

Modest Dividend Increase

The company increased its dividend to €3.07 per share for the FY2018 from €3.00. While it sticks to its track record of uninterrupted dividend growth since its first dividend payment in 2004, the growth rate of 2.3 percent is considerable below the past average growth of 4.78 percent annually.

Pargesa

GBL is controlled by Swiss Pargesa Holding S.A. (OTCPK:PRGAF). This company which has no other significant assets besides its 50 percent GBL stake is publicly listed as well. I presented Pargesa's strucuture in more detail in a previous article. Pargesa trades at 15.5 percent discount to the market value of GBL. This amounts to a discount on to the market value of GBL's listed assets of about 40 percent. If one is looking to acquire a diversified portfolio at the highest possible discount, the stock might thus be of some interest as well. Investors interested in Pargesa should, however, keep in mind the currency risk, as the company reports in Swiss francs.

Conclusion

The overall performance of GBL's portfolio is certainly positive. However, I would caution that much of it comes from the stellar performance of its Adidas position alone. Adidas notably has been the holding's largest position for some time. Several other (yet smaller) portfolio companies underperformed significantly.

I still believe that the discount to the value of its portfolio that the company trades at is greater than it should be. However, historically I seem to be in the minority with that opinion. Thus I would not realistically expect to see the discount significantly narrowing any time soon (if ever). The problem is: you can buy the portfolio at a discount (or even at a discount on the discount via Pargesa). However, you are not able to sell what you bought separately. Therefore, as long as the discount remains at a similar level an investment is realistically interesting only to investors who are in it for the long term.

