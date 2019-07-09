Coca-Cola Is Beginning To Turn The Ship

Shares are a touch overvalued right now, but things are looking up at Coca-Cola so long as organic revenue and FCF continue to grow.

We have outlined Coca-Cola's growth and balance sheet struggles in the past, but today we celebrate the improving metrics throughout the company.

We have been slightly bearish on famed dividend growth stock The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the past. For much of the past decade, the company has been in the process of undoing a horrid mistake by re-franchising its bottling operations. The new look Coca-Cola is leaner and more profitable. Our gloom stemmed from a swollen balance sheet and bland growth prospects. However, the company has strung together a handful of solid quarters with improved organic growth. This revenue growth, combined with the increased profitability of a leaner business model, has sparked free cash flow growth. The trickledown effect has hit the balance sheet, where leverage ratios are sharply declining. When you consider this positive operational momentum and look at recent developments regarding Coca-Cola's coffee ambitions, the company has the look of a business getting its "groove back".

Organic Sales Are Growing

Coca-Cola has successfully increased its organic growth rate of sales to the mid-single digits and has maintained that momentum for the past six quarters.

This streak of consistency has sold us on a "new normal" rather than Coca-Cola simply getting on a hot streak only to revert back. The company has concentrated on branding in recent years and has reinvigorated its Diet Coke brand. These types of efforts take time to produce results, and the past 18 months have quelled concerns that the results are flukey.

Cash Streams Are Increasing

Our previous coverage harped on Coca-Cola's struggle to grow its cash flow streams. The dividend payout is very large (more on that below), and with the company taking on increasing amounts of debt, any potential turnaround hinged on Coca-Cola growing its cash flow streams.

It has been well-known for years what the aim of Coca-Cola's decision to re-franchise its bottling operations was. The bottling operations were capital-intensive and lower-margin business for the company. By shedding the bottling operations, Coca-Cola essentially becomes a branding company with a far leaner structure and higher profitability.

Since late 2017, when this process finally completed, the operating metrics of Coca-Cola have taken off. Operating margin has drastically increased from low 20s to almost 32%. This change has been felt throughout the business. The company is now converting almost 20% of its sales into free cash flow. Actual cash streams have increased now to $6.3 billion. The company's bottling operations were free cash flow-positive, so Coca-Cola is continuing to fill that hole (free cash flow has been much higher in years past) with continued organic revenue growth. However, after free cash flow bottomed in 2017, it's good to see it climbing again. As free cash flow continues to build up, it will relieve the financials at a progressive rate.

Financials Are Improving

With that said, Coca-Cola has made considerable strides in strengthening its financials since mid-2017. The company has seen its leverage ratio fall from approximately 5.6X EBITDA to 4.3X EBITDA in that time frame. This despite a sizable $4.9 billion deal to acquire Costa as Coca-Cola ramps up its presence in the coffee industry.

Management has outlined leverage goals of 2.0X-2.5X EBITDA on a net debt basis, combined with a target payout ratio of 75% for its dividend. There is still progress to be made, and the company will likely take a couple of more years to reach those goals. The dividend alone currently consumes all of the company's free cash flow. This will go down as FCF continues to increase. As we continue to monitor Coca-Cola's progress, growth in FCF (both from revenue growth and from continued margin expansion) is the number one variable we are monitoring.

More Growth To Come?

Coca-Cola has certainly rediscovered growth, and there are a few growth drivers developing that should continue to push revenues higher. The recent Costa acquisition has accomplished two things for the company. The first, is that it obviously has made Coca-Cola a notable player in the coffee industry. The other is that it has created considerable progress in Coca-Cola's agenda to continue diversifying its revenue base so that it's not so reliant on traditional sparkling beverages. Whereas sparkling products used to represent a majority, they now contribute just over half following the Costa acquisition.

Furthermore, the Costa business is a growth asset. From 2015 to 2018, Costa has grown sales at a CAGR of 12%. This will only continue to grow as Coca-Cola does what it does best - take a brand and scale it with superior supply chain, marketing, and distribution.

In addition to Costa, it was recently reported that Coca-Cola is in exclusive talks to acquire a large stake in India's largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day. This would expose Coca-Cola to one of the most population-dense markets in the world, and is another underscore of the company's efforts to penetrate a growth industry.

Valuation

These positive developments within the business have not gone unnoticed by the market. After trading range-bound between $40 and $48 for several years, the stock broke out and moved higher in recent months.

Analysts are looking for full-year EPS to come in at around $2.10, which places the stock at an earnings multiple of 24.76X. This is a 15% premium to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 21.42X.

On a free cash flow basis, the valuation is also unattractive. A low FCF yield makes sense because the company's stock price has moved higher, while the actual cash streams of Coca-Cola have only recently bottomed and begun to grow again.

The market can be forward-looking, and it's clear that the operational turnaround at Coca-Cola has begun to be priced into the stock. Because FCF and earnings growth is just beginning to find traction, the stock appears perhaps a touch more expensive than it really is (based on these positive operational developments). The higher-margin nature of the new operating model, combined with mid-single digit revenue growth, can justify an earnings multiple in the 22X-23X range for a highly regarded brand such as Coca-Cola. This represents a potential share price target of $46-48 per share. This is a more bullish stance than we have previously taken on Coca-Cola.

Wrapping Up

Coca-Cola had painted itself into a corner, but is beginning to show signs that better years are ahead. The company's margins are rapidly expanding, and the crucial organic growth needed to grow cash flow is showing up to the party. If this continues, Coca-Cola will be able to deleverage, shrink its dividend payout ratio, and return to a position of wealth building in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.